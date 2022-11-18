ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils win 11th straight, edge Maple Leafs 3-2 in OT

By CBS New York
 6 days ago

TORONTO — Yegor Sharangovich scored 57 seconds into overtime, Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday for their 11th straight victory.

Sharangovich scored his fourth goal of the season on a rebound after Jack Hughes stole the puck, beating goalie Matt Murray.

"We just don't think about the streak," Sharangovich said. "We just think about the next game."

Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt also scored to help New Jersey improve to 14-3-0. The Devils have won 11 in a row for the third time in franchise history.

"We're a really good team," Hischier said. "And we believe in each other. ... We're playing some really good hockey. It's not going to be easy playing against us."

New Jersey also snapped an eight-game losing streak against Toronto dating to April 2018 — and won at Scotiabank Arena for the first time since October 2017.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist for Toronto, William Nylander also scored and Murray made 30 saves. Mitch Marner added an assist to push his points streak to 11 games, the longest active run in the NHL.

With Murray on the bench for an extra attacker, Nylander tied it with his eighth on a shot that hit Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenathaler with 2:09 left in regulation.

"We get the puck back and you give it right back to them," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Can't happen."

UP NEXT

Devils: At Ottawa on Saturday.

Maple Leafs: Host Buffalo on Saturday night.

CBS New York

Devils' 13-game win streak halted in loss to Maple Leafs

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils' franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly.Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes."Nobody feels good. I don't feel good," said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts. "I don't like the feeling. I don't like the losing; I know it's been a while,...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Devils top Oilers, tie franchise mark with 13th straight win

NEWARK, N.J. — The young New Jersey Devils are making a name for themselves — in the team's record book.Nico Hischier had three assists and the no-name Devils beat the Connor McDavid-led Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Monday night to match a franchise mark with their 13th consecutive win."I guess we're up there with the history book," Hischier said. "Nobody is going to take that from us now and it feels good. It proves that we're a good team, that we can win hockey games, that we don't have to hide anymore."Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Beauvillier scores in OT, leads Islanders past Maple Leafs

TORONTO — Anthony Beauvillier scored his first goal in 11 games at 1:56 of overtime as the New York Islanders rallied in the third period and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Monday night.Noah Dobson and Josh Bailey had the goals in regulation for New York, which got 30 stops from Ilya Sorokin.John Tavares and Auston Matthews scored for Toronto. Erik Kallgren made 21 saves for the Leafs, who lost their fifth game of the season in OT. Mitch Marner had an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games.Beauvillier scored his fourth goal of the season on...
ELMONT, NY
