KATV
Authorities search for teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas state and local law enforcement are searching for a 17-year-old boy who was last seen more than three weeks ago in Washington County. According to state police, Braiden Layne Taylor has been missing since around 1 a.m. on Oct. 30. His last known location...
KATV
Less than half of LITfest sponsorship money refunded, documents show
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Less than half of the $165,000 in sponsorship money collected for the canceled LITfest project was refunded, according to documents obtained by KATV. Through a Freedom of Information Act request to the city of Little Rock, documents revealed $71,144 was returned to four sponsors of LITfest.
KATV
AR lawmaker: If employer covers abortion costs, they should pay 16 weeks maternity leave
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Multiple bills have already been filed ahead of the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session - covering education, tax credits, parole reform and paid maternity leave. Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-District 69, filed a bill that would require certain employers to provide paid maternity leave. HB 1006 would...
KATV
Arkansas' unemployment rate increases to 3.6 percent in October
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services released unemployment numbers and other labor data for the month of October. Labor force data, produced by the U.S Department of Labor, and Bureau of Labor Statistics show Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.5 percent in September to 3.6 percent in October.
KATV
WATCH: Masked suspect steals handgun from central Arkansas gun shop. Do you recognize him?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in North Little Rock are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect they said stole a handgun from a local gun shop. According to police, the masked shoplifter stole the weapon from Don's Weaponry and Shooter's Gallery on Nov. 12. If you can...
KATV
Applications now open for free workshop series geared towards central Arkansas creatives
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Applications are now open for an eight week, professional development workshop series for central Arkansas creatives. Sponsored by the Arkansas Arts Council, Artist INC LIVE, will give 25 creatives the opportunity meet with "local, professional creatives who deep dive into the needs, challenges and successes of Arkansas creatives."
KATV
Arkansas travel tools and tips for Thanksgiving Holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Thousands of travelers are expected to head out and visit friends and family for the Thanksgiving Holiday season. According to AAA nearly 55 million drivers are anticpated to travel 50 miles or more. Dave Parker with Arkansas Department of Transportation, said it's all about making...
KATV
Arkansas Arts Council announces 2023 Governor's Arts Awards recipients
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Department of Arkansas Heritage, announced Monday that the recipients of the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards. A news release said the award program has recognized individuals, organizations, and businesses for their outstanding contributions to the arts in Arkansas.
KATV
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office seeking information regarding 2019 cold case
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County sheriff's Office announced Saturday that they are looking for information in reference to a 2019 cold case. According to a social media post, on Nov. 20, 2019, deputies responded to a deceased person found at 9820 Arch Street Pike in Little Rock.
KATV
WATCH: 6 'extraordinary' Arkansans are inducted into the 2022 Arkansas Black Hall of Fame
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — During the induction ceremony of the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame last month, the foundation celebrated and honored six Arkansans for their "extraordinary contributions to society, both in the state and beyond." 2022 inductees included:. Sherman Banks of Little Rock—International Citizen Diplomat, Honorary Consul General...
KATV
1 injured in weekend shooting along I-430 in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was injured in a shooting along Interstate 430 in Little Rock on Saturday night. According to the Arkansas State Police, 26-year-old Avriel Clincy of Pine Bluff sustained minor injuries after a passing vehicle fired shots into their vehicle. The shots were fired between...
KATV
Arkansas Tech recognized as 2022 All In Most Engaged Campus for college student voting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Tech University qualified along with 394 other colleges and universities as a 2022 All In Most Engaged Campus for college student voting. Arkansas Tech earned the recognition by participating in the All in Campus challenge and enacting a civic engagement plan. "Our staff and...
KATV
BOLO Alerts issued for two separate incidents
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department issued BOLO alerts for two separate incidents, one for a missing truck and another for "fraudulent activity" at a Walmart. Police said in a Facebook post that a white Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with the license plate number: 454ZRF and a black...
KATV
Sarah Huckabee Sanders intends to usher in 'A New Generation' during historic inauguration
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders made some major announcements Monday giving Arkansans their first look at what the inauguration of the state's first female governor will look like. In addition to announcing the slate of events leading up to the historic inauguration, Sanders named the co-chairs...
KATV
Arkansas Veterans Cemetery Foundation hosts wreath laying ceremony
(Little Rock, KATV) — The Arkansas Veterans Cemetery Foundation held a Holiday Wreaths Ceremony in honor of our fallen heroes today. Hundreds of families and volunteers gathered at the Arkansas Veterans Cemetery to pay tribute by laying Christmas wreaths on each veteran's headstone. "We want to make sure that...
KATV
Person of the Week: Cindy Fox Brock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Person of the Week" is Cindy Fox Brock. She was nominated by her granddaughter, Skyler.
KATV
BOLO: police looking for a man involved in a fraudulent use at a Walmart
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a suspect that they believe was involved in fraudulent use at a Walmart in Jacksonville. Police are asking the public to help identify this suspect. If you or anyone you know have any information on this theft, contact...
KATV
RSV coming to Arkansas sooner than normal, hospitalizations and ER visits rising
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — RSV is a common virus for young children and older adults and this year the virus is hitting Arkansas sooner than expected. One mom, Hanah Files, had a three-year-old and a newborn with the virus at the same time. She said the three-year-old had a...
KATV
NLRPD searching for person suspected of stealing handgun
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Police is asking the public to help identify a person suspected of stealing a Handgun from Don Weaponry. In a tweet on Tuesday morning, police shared a video of a suspect in a red shirt entering the building on Nov. 12.
KATV
Conway police investigating homicide of 25-year-old woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 3:15 p.m.:. Police in Conway are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman as a homicide. Authorities said this was still an active investigation and they were working towards identifying potential suspects. Police said they do not believe there is any threat to the...
