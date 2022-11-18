ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

Less than half of LITfest sponsorship money refunded, documents show

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Less than half of the $165,000 in sponsorship money collected for the canceled LITfest project was refunded, according to documents obtained by KATV. Through a Freedom of Information Act request to the city of Little Rock, documents revealed $71,144 was returned to four sponsors of LITfest.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Arkansas' unemployment rate increases to 3.6 percent in October

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services released unemployment numbers and other labor data for the month of October. Labor force data, produced by the U.S Department of Labor, and Bureau of Labor Statistics show Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.5 percent in September to 3.6 percent in October.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas travel tools and tips for Thanksgiving Holiday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Thousands of travelers are expected to head out and visit friends and family for the Thanksgiving Holiday season. According to AAA nearly 55 million drivers are anticpated to travel 50 miles or more. Dave Parker with Arkansas Department of Transportation, said it's all about making...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas Arts Council announces 2023 Governor's Arts Awards recipients

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Department of Arkansas Heritage, announced Monday that the recipients of the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards. A news release said the award program has recognized individuals, organizations, and businesses for their outstanding contributions to the arts in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

1 injured in weekend shooting along I-430 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was injured in a shooting along Interstate 430 in Little Rock on Saturday night. According to the Arkansas State Police, 26-year-old Avriel Clincy of Pine Bluff sustained minor injuries after a passing vehicle fired shots into their vehicle. The shots were fired between...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

BOLO Alerts issued for two separate incidents

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department issued BOLO alerts for two separate incidents, one for a missing truck and another for "fraudulent activity" at a Walmart. Police said in a Facebook post that a white Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with the license plate number: 454ZRF and a black...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Arkansas Veterans Cemetery Foundation hosts wreath laying ceremony

(Little Rock, KATV) — The Arkansas Veterans Cemetery Foundation held a Holiday Wreaths Ceremony in honor of our fallen heroes today. Hundreds of families and volunteers gathered at the Arkansas Veterans Cemetery to pay tribute by laying Christmas wreaths on each veteran's headstone. "We want to make sure that...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Conway police investigating homicide of 25-year-old woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 3:15 p.m.:. Police in Conway are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman as a homicide. Authorities said this was still an active investigation and they were working towards identifying potential suspects. Police said they do not believe there is any threat to the...
CONWAY, AR

