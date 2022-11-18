Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
IDNR announces Habitat Fund project grants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced on Wednesday projects that will be funded through the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Wildlife Funds grant program. The grant supports efforts to enhance wildlife habitat by non-profit organizations and governmental entities. Funding for the Illinois Habitat Fund...
newschannel20.com
$9 million to address education and career equity in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) has granted over $9 million to 55 organizations, including 36 community colleges throughout Illinois to help address education and unemployment gaps. The funding will be used to help minority and low-income students as well as individuals with disabilities remove...
newschannel20.com
$5.6 million to adult literacy programs across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Over $5.6 million have been awarded to local adult literacy programs across Illinois. “An estimated two million Illinois residents need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction,” Secretary of State Jesse White. “I am pleased to provide funding for 108 local literacy projects that will allow adult students to help them achieve their utmost potential in the upcoming year. It has been an honor serving as Secretary of State and State Librarian for the last 24 years, helping to ensure that every citizen of this state has access to quality literacy programs.”
newschannel20.com
Driver's license and ID card renewal extension ends Dec. 1
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A reminder for Illinois drivers. If you’ve been needing to renew your driver’s license, you may want to do it soon. The final extension to renew expired driver’s licenses and ID cards will end in just a couple weeks. The Illinois Secretary...
newschannel20.com
ISP updates rules to firearms access
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) on Monday adopted updates aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of people who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others. The first reform allows for a broader use of Clear and Present Danger Rule reports, which...
newschannel20.com
2023 Illinois State Fair passes on sale
It's never too early to start thinking of the Illinois State Fair. The Illinois State Fair is kicking off the holiday season with the annual Mega and Jumbo Pass holiday sale. The 2023 Mega Pass will be $60, while the Jumbo Pass will be $70 during the sale. "Our priority...
newschannel20.com
Lottery player wins $550,000 at Bloomington gas station
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois lottery player has won $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington. Officials say this is now the 28th Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $500,000 or more with Lucky Day Lotto this year. The winning ticket was purchased at Freedom...
newschannel20.com
Over 52,000 deer killed during first weekend of firearm deer season
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of Illinois firearm deer season. in 2021 hunters took 48,964 deer during the first firearm weekend. Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting opportunities in the...
newschannel20.com
Police respond to I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a crash on Interstate 55 on Monday. We're told the crash happened at milepost 102, just north of the Rail Splitter Rest Area. Officials say traffic is down to one inside lane and moving slowly. ISP says Traffic...
newschannel20.com
Christmas Remembrance Ceremony for POW/MIA soldiers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (INDR) will host the annual Christmas Remembrance Ceremony for Illinois soldiers listed as prisoners of war or missing in action (POW/MIA) during the Vietnam War. The event starts at 1 p,m, on December 3, at t the Illinois Vietnam...
newschannel20.com
Girls' soccer team forfeits game over transgender athlete playing goalie
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KMPH) — It happened in the middle of a matchup last week between two schools in California: Mira Monte High School from Bakersfield and Granite Hills from Porterville. The student-athlete out of Mira Monte also said the fans from the opposing team were heckling him before and during the game.
