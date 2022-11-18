SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Over $5.6 million have been awarded to local adult literacy programs across Illinois. “An estimated two million Illinois residents need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction,” Secretary of State Jesse White. “I am pleased to provide funding for 108 local literacy projects that will allow adult students to help them achieve their utmost potential in the upcoming year. It has been an honor serving as Secretary of State and State Librarian for the last 24 years, helping to ensure that every citizen of this state has access to quality literacy programs.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO