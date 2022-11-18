ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

PeaceHealth urgent care on Gateway to close until April

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — PeaceHealth has announced it will temporarily close its Gateway urgent care location until spring. In a press release, PeaceHealth says the closure will begin Thursday, November 24, 2022 and last through the end of March 2023. PeaceHealth says it hopes to fully re-open the facility at 860 Beltline Road in April 2023.
North Bend senior center safe with new lease agreement

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Bend Senior Activity Center will keep its location after a year of uncertainty. A 15-year lease agreement between the Center and the Coos County Airport District has been approved by CCAD. The North Bend Senior Activity Center has been in its current location...
Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis issues statement on LTD bus assault

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis has issued a statement in response to the deadly assault that took place Saturday on an LTD bus. 69-year-old Travis Allen Sanders of Springfield died from injuries sustained when he was hit by Derek Jules Dinnell. Dinnell has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
City of Eugene launches online survey to get YOUR input on downtown priorities

EUGENE, Ore. — The public is invited to provide input on priorities and projects for downtown Eugene through an online survey. In press release, the city says a set of topic areas has emerged through interviews with key stakeholders and focus group meetings: housing, events and culture, commercial activity, public spaces, public safety, and social services. "The public is now invited to provide input on projects and programs that will support our community’s vision for downtown," said the city's release.
Landowner crews continue patrolling fire east of Sutherlin

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association gave a final update Monday on the Brown Mountain Fire, located 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Active fire suppression by private landowners on the estimated 150-acre fire near Hinkle Creek took place over the weekend. The activity of the fire was limited...
Sheriff's Office: Cause, deceased driver in Prairie Road crash identified

EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has identified the deceased driver in a fatal head-on crash on Prairie Road near Maxwell Road Tuesday morning. Preliminary investigation of the crash showed that a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire driven by 23-year-old Eddie Lloyd Jenks of Fall Creek was traveling southbound at just before 5:45 a.m. on Prairie Road when it failed to negotiate a curve, crossing into the oncoming northbound lane.
Fire at Burger King in Eugene closed restaurant for remainder of day

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire Saturday at the Burger King restaurant on Division Street in Eugene. According to firefighters, the fire worked its way up to the attic in the roof. When the fire crew arrived, there was smoke...
Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
Head-on crash closes Highway 58 east of Oakridge

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Highway 58 (Willamette Highway) is fully closed by a high impact, head-on crash east of Oakridge. The location is at milepost 61, a mile from the summit, west of Odell Lake. "There are no local detours and the road will be closed for several hours," Oregon...
Sacred Heart Thanksgiving Basket Project will provide dinner for 800 local families

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Every year since 1979, dedicated PeaceHealth caregivers have organized a collection drive to provide all the ingredients for a full Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of families facing financial, medical or other challenges. It is a months-long, PeaceHealth Mission-inspired effort that demands hundreds of volunteer hours and thousands of donated dollars.
Eugene Street Crimes Unit officer recovers stolen E-bikes

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit officer recovered two e-bikes that were stolen near the end of July. On July 22, 2022, a home in Springfield was robbed, officials say that two expensive, distinctive, electric bikes were stolen. The EPD SCU officer began investigating the burglary and collaborated with Springfield Police detectives in order to recover the lost items, but after months the trail had gone cold.
Crews mop up 16-acre Lower Boulder Fire east of Azalea

AZALEA, ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association issued an update on the Lower Boulder Fire, located 8 miles east of Azalea. DFPA, the landowner and ODF Grants Pass crews actively engaged in fire suppression throughout Saturday night, and had the confirmed 16-acre fire 100% trailed by 11 p.m. As...
