High school football: Alamo Heights ground game gashes Gregory-Portland in playoff win

CUERO — Alamo Heights used a strong rushing attack to take control of a defensive stalemate and earn a 31-8 win against Gregory-Portland in a Class 5A Division II area playoff game at Gobbler Stadium on Thursday.

After the Wildcats hemmed in Michael Terry III who started unexpectedly at running back, Alamo Heights quarterback Conley McKenna began keeping it on read plays and started gashing the G-P defense.

His 78-yard touchdown jaunt with 37 seconds remaining in the first half was a decisive blow as the Gregory-Portland offense was unable to get on track in the first half as the Mules pressure either tripped up Dalvin Batts before he could get going, or reached G-P quarterback Reed Dooms for a sack.

"We punted it down and put them in a hole, trying to go in down 14, but (McKenna) busted one," Gregory-Portland head coach Brent Davis said. "He is a really good player. I am really impressed and he is a tough runner, especially for a quarterback.

"We are extremely young. We have three starting offensive linemen and our quarterback that are sophomores. We have a ton of sophomores playing. We had a great year and hung in and played hard all year. We are building. I think we are going to grow from here."

McKenna had 158 of Alamo Heights' 189 yards rushing in the first half, while the Mules defense held the Wildcats to 50 yards in the first two quarters. He finished with 264 yards and three scores on the ground.

Gregory-Portland's score came on its final drive of the night when Brandon Redden, who was seriously injured in the first game of the season, came in at quarterback and hit Ross Dubose for a 49-yard touchdown.

Alamo Heights won its 11th consecutive game and advanced to face Liberty Hill or Mercedes in the regional semifinals.

Gregory-Portland closed its season 8-4.

Key Moments

The Gregory-Portland defense came up with two big stops on fourth down on Alamo Heights' first two drives of the game, but the Wildcats only picked up two first downs on their own opening drives, before turning it over on downs.

That allowed the Mules rushing attack to get on track as McKenna hit Rett Anderson for a 35-yard touchdown, before spurring his team's offense with his legs.

Still G-P's defense held its own and stripped McKenna late in the second quarter to give the offense the ball near midfield. Unable to capitalize, the Wildcats punted and the Alamo Heights quarterback made a game-changing play.

Keeping on a read play, McKenna broke free for a backbreaking 78-yard touchdown with 37 seconds until half to give the Mules a 21-0 edge going into the locker room.

Key Players

McKenna finished with 21 carries for 264 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another and added 83 yards passing.

Terry added 71 tough yards, filling in at running back for the Mules, often taking the brunt of G-P's defense as McKenna pulled the ball and ran himself.

Facing pressure on most drop backs, and sacked four times, Reed Dooms was held to 5 of 22 passing for 67 yards.

Batts finished with 16 carries for 54 yards to lead the G-P run game.

Ross Dubose added two catches for 72 yards and a touchdown, as G-P scored on its last drive, when Redden came in and went 3 for 3 for 78 yards.

Colton Harrison had five catches for 57 yards.

What the coaches said

Alamo Heights Ron Rittimann on what spurred the Mules offense: "I think it all started up front. We got stuffed early in the first quarter, a couple of times on fourth-and-short. Which was my mistake. We made some adjustments along the way and got our running game going. They did a good job taking our passing game away. We've thrown it around pretty good, but we ran the ball tonight more than we probably had all year. They have a really good defense. I thought our defense played light's out, played with their hair on fire and ran to the ball. We didn't give up any big plays until late in the game."

Gregory-Portland head coach Brent Davis on the game: "It seemed like we weren't getting a push or creating anything for our running back or giving our quarterback time to throw the ball. We didn't block well up front. Defensively, I can't ask for more. That is a great offense that has been putting 50 or 60 on everybody. We hold them to 31 and two were luck plays. I am disappointed. I did not think they would dominate our offensive line like that, but they did."

What the players said

Gregory-Portland junior Colton Harrison on learning from this season and the playoff loss: "We can use a lot from it. When you lose, you learn what you have to work on. We have a big offseason in front of us and have a great coaching staff to help us come back next year stronger than ever."

