Truck drivers forced to find alternate routes as lake effect snow moves to NY

Western New York is bracing for a massive lake effect snowstorm Thursday night. A storm the National Weather Service says could bring historic snowfall amounts to the City of Buffalo.

Thankfully we aren’t going to get the snowfall totals that Buffalo is expecting, but the storm there is already impacting travel here in Pennsylvania.

Matt Mathias was live by I-90 where semis have been banned from Rochester to the Pennsylvania state line.

Drivers are already having to find alternate routes to reach their destinations. Semi truck drivers specifically are being impacted with new routes taking them through residential areas and adding time to their trips.

As a massive lake effect snow storm begins to roll into Buffalo, NY, truck drivers here in Pennsylvania are already feeling the impact.

“Really the roads haven’t been bad until you get to here where I actually run into the snow,” said Fred Ingles, truck driver.

Beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, all commercial vehicles were banned on the thruway from the Pennsylvania border to Rochester, New York — a total distance of 132 miles.

“Normally I just run straight across I-90, but now I’ve got to take the southern route, which is across 86, take that over to 15, run that north, and then cut up through the backroads all the way up towards Syracuse,” said Fred Ingles, truck driver. “It adds about three hours to my drive and it’s not as good a run as what the toll road is.”

Some drivers will take the Southern Tier Expressway to get through western New York. Others will venture down backroads through small communities like North East.

“It throws us off because sometimes we’re used to traveling just one route, trying to stay on the highway. If they close the highways, now we’ve got to try and figure out an alternative route. Sometimes it’s not the best because now you’re going through a small town or something like that,” said Dion Blasco, truck driver.

Big-rigs driving through small towns certainly isn’t ideal. That’s because residential roads aren’t usually built to handle the weight of a fully loaded semi truck, and given the turning radius of 18-wheelers, navigating through small communities can be tricky.

“If I can’t go that way, it might affect my day. If there are alternate routes, I’ll just take the alternate routes. Hopefully I can get where I need to by 2 o’clock in the morning,” said James Jefferson, truck driver.

A state of emergency has been declared for Erie County, New York. A driving ban is in effect for all of Erie County, New York with only emergency vehicles being permitted on the roads.

