The Kang Dynasty plot and new Avengers team leaked – and you’re not ready for any of it

Avengers 5, subtitled The Kang Dynasty, premieres on May 2nd, 2025. That’s assuming Marvel or Disney don’t reshuffle the MCU’s release dates anymore. That means about two and a half years of waiting for this first big Avengers adventure of the Multiverse Saga. The film will set up the showdown in Secret Wars (Avengers 6), much like Infinity War did for Endgame at the end of the Infinity Saga.

That also means Marvel is going to gear up to start production on The Kang Dynasty soon. As a result, we’ll see even more Kang Dynasty rumors and leaks, including detailed accounts of the film’s purported plot. It so happens that we have a new leak on our hands, which lists the purported team of Avengers who will face all of the Kang (Jonathan Majors) variants in the movie. The leak also gives us an account of the events in Avengers 5.

While we can’t verify the leak at this stage, you should know that if the information in it is accurate, massive spoilers follow below.

The mods of MarvelStudiosSpoilers routinely run a Tales From The Mod Queue feature where they list some of the MCU leaks they receive from various sources. We saw one such episode reveal the entire plot of Wakanda Forever, which turned out to be very accurate.

That’s where The Kang Dynasty leak comes from. But this time, the mods could not verify the Avengers 5 leak. You’ll have to keep that detail in mind as you go over the following.

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) wearing the new Captain America suit revealed in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale. Image source: Marvel Studios

The Avengers team in Kang Dynasty

The source who revealed these early Kang Dynasty details listed all the Avengers who will be part of the story, and we’ll list them accordingly:

Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) will have leading roles thanks to their experience with Kang.

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) with Wonder-Man (TBD) and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu)

Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) will bring Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) out of retirement

Spider-Man (Tom Holland) alongside Daredevil (Charlie Cox)

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Clea (Charlize Theron) discover Kang (Jonathan Majors) on their journey to stop an incursion

Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani)

Thor (Chris Hemsworth)

She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany)

Black Panther (Letitia Wright) will play a key role

Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) with Blade (Mahershala Ali), Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), and Jack (TBD) appear to fight Rama-Tut (TBD)

War Machine (Don Cheadle), Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), and Rescue (Gwyneth Paltrow) will fight Harley Keener’s Iron Lad (Ty Simpkins)

Reed Richards (TBD) appears as Doctor Strange wants to create his own Illuminati after what he had seen on Earth-838. He might approach Captain Marvel, Captain America, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Loki, and Ant-Man because of their experience or because variants of these heroes were on the ’838’s team.

small Nova (TBD) cameo

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) repairing his watch in a new still from Multiverse of Madness. Image source: Marvel Studios

The Kang Dynasty plot details

The source behind this massive Avengers: Kang Dynasty leak also snuck in a significant detail while explaining the Avengers roster above. It’s something we’ve been wondering about for a while. If true, this would explain what Marvel is trying to accomplish with these seemingly unconnected stories.

Apparently, Ms. Marvel’s bangle and Shang-Chi’s rings come from the same place. The old Multiversal War. And Kang (Jonathan Majors) wants them back.

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Cassie (Kathryn Newton), and Hope (Evangeline Lilly) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

Also interesting in the list above are the names of Kang variants that will help the main antagonist. One is Rama-Tut, which makes sense after the Moon Knight teasers. But Iron Lad will surely break hearts.

As for the Kang Dynasty plot, the leak says that Strange and Clea will face Kang in a universe where the bangle and rings come from. They’ll escape to Earth-616 and try to assemble a Multiverse protection team: Carol, Sam, Deadpool, Loki, Reed, and Scott. That’s how the universe gets its Illuminati, trying to protect Shang-Chi and Ms. Marvel.

Separately, Sam decides to assemble an Avengers team, with Scott going with him to find Hope. They’ll get Kate Bishop and Thor in the process. But that’s when the multiverse shatters, and Kang arrives during a street battle involving Spider-Man and Daredevil.

(L-R): Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan and Matt Lintz as Bruno in Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel. Image source: Marvel Studios

Kang will want to recruit his variants. That’s how he’ll find Iron Lad training with Rhodey and Riri. Sam will send Peter Parker after this group, but Iron Lad will turn on everyone.

In the ensuing fights, Kang and Iron Lad will capture Ms. Marvel.

Separately, Daredevil will recruit She-Hulk, as she’s at work in court. Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) won’t show up in Kang Dynasty, according to the leak. Apparently, World War Hulk doesn’t happen before Kang Dynasty.

Also, Richard Rider (or Nova) will seek the Avengers to help them against Kang.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) in Loki episode 3. Image source: Marvel Studios

Plenty of Avengers 5 mysteries left

The Avengers: Kang Dynasty leak notes that the story is still in early development. The source has yet to learn how Wonder Man and Moon Knight join the Avengers.

But Marvel apparently plans to have a Midnight Suns project out before Avengers 5. This will set up “Rama-Tut, Blade, Moon Knight, Wanda, and Jack being on a team.”

Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

Separately, there will be a Young Avengers project before Kang Dynasty. But Sam will forbid Kate and Kamala to recruit more kids and teens unless it’s absolutely needed.

Finally, the Eternals will not be part of The Kang Dynasty, according to this Avengers 5 leak.

The source claims that the film will be almost three hours long, and that’s hardly surprising given all of the above. The multiverse will collapse at the end of this film.

Again, we can’t verify any of this, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting.

