Read full article on original website
Related
Upcoming Activities: CASA Cookie Walk, Christmas Activities, Economic Conference
If you’re decorating your Christmas tree and you’re looking for that special ornament, come see our local one. For the fifth year, the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce has commissioned a Christmas ornament, and this year it celebrates Heritage Park!. The shipment is expected on Wednesday and there...
Meal A Day Menu And Senior Citizens Center Calendar for Nov. 21-25, 2022
MONDAY, NOV. 21 — Manager’s Choice with Black Beans and Corn, and a Roll. TUESDAY, NOV. 22 — Chicken Fried Steak Fingers, Mixed Vegetables, Macaroni and Cheese, and a Roll. WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 — Turkey, Ham and Dressing, Green Bean Casserole, Sweet Potatoes and a Roll.
Thankful To Serve A Great Community And Extend The Healing Ministry Of Jesus Christ
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. From our CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital family to yours, we wish you a happy Thanksgiving! We are thankful to serve this great community and be able to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. It is our honor and privilege, every single day.
Chamber Connection – Nov. 16: Economic Development Lunch, Christmas Activities Planned
If you would like a crystal ball to see into the economic future, then you’ll want to get a glimpse of what the experts are saying at the annual Economic Development Luncheon, set for Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hopkins County Civic Center.
Yantis Masonic Lodge Turkey Shoot Planned This Weekend
Yantis Masonic Lodge # 382 will host a Turkey Shoot this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, with chances for people to win a turkey. This is the Lodge’s main annual fundraiser, which helps support Lodge operations. The Turkey Shoot begins at 9:30 a.m., with shooting beginning around 10 a.m. and...
Blue Santa Program Kicking Into High Gear
Hopkins County, Texas — The 2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive has already kicked into high gear. Working together with CANHelp, the Sulphur Springs Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Fire Departments, CJ Duffey, Choice Hospice, and members of numerous ministries, businesses, organizations, and individuals work to provide toys for children ages 1 to 14 years who currently reside in Hopkins County.
Recent Refreshment Break Paris Junior College Provided on its Campuses
PJC Student Activities Coordinator Megan Chapman, left, serves up Coke floats to students Mattie and Mollie O’Dell between classes at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
CMF-SS Volunteer Auxiliary Honors Their Own
Sulphur Springs, Texas – An important part of the quality care offered at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is the long-serving Volunteer Auxiliary. These men and women donate their time to greet, direct, and assist patients and visitors. They are easily identified by their striking purple jackets, usually over an all-white outfit.
Helen Ruth Hall Wright
Helen Ruth Hall Wright, age 85, was born to the parentage of Mr. Arthur “Tet” and Mattie Mae Wilkerson Hall on May 7, 1937. Helen passed away on November 17, 2022, at Carriage House Nursing Home. Helen was educated and graduated in Mount Sterling Schools in East Caney Community with the Class of 1955.
Christmas In Heritage Park Offered Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 2022
Hopkins County Historical Society will once again host Christmas in Heritage Park Saturdays, Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 2022, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. A $3 fee is asked for everyone age 7 and older, but children ages 6 or younger will be admitted free to enjoy the old fashioned Christmas in the Park with their families at Heritage Park, 416 North Jackson St.
Health Care Foundation’s Annual Snowflake Campaign Kick’s Off
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation recently kicked-off their annual snowflake campaign. The community is invited to pay tribute to friends or family members with a gift in their honor or memory. The Foundation will then send a notification to the honorees or designated contact to make them aware of the gift.
JOE D. WHEELER BIOGRAPHY
Joe was born in the Gafford Chapel Community on January 11, 1934, to Ebb Kellogg Wheeler and Vada Reed Wheeler. Joe graduated from Sulphur Springs Senior High School in 1952. After graduation, he attended East Texas State Teachers College where he majored in Pre-Engineering for two years and graduated with a major in Industrial Education and a minor in Mathematics in 1956. He married Janet Perkins at her parent’s home in Sulphur Springs on June 11, 1954.
Zoning Board To Consider 2 Special Use Permits, Sign Variance Tonight
Sulphur Springs Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals is slated Tuesday night, Nov. 22, to consider two special use permits, one new permit for a construction trailer and modifications to a a special use permit granted for a RV resort, as well as a sign variance request. Construction Trailer For...
Jerry Don Chester
Jerry Don Chester, age 67,of Saltillo, Texas passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Jerry was born on February 24, 1955, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to William Eldon Chester and Mary Frances Wisdom Chester. He served in the United States Army. Jerry was preceded in death...
LaJuana Ruth Young
Funeral services for LaJuana Ruth Young, age 73, of Pickton will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Haun officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Forest cemetery with Austin Rodriguez, Joe Rodriguez, Mack Walters, Richard Bain, Cameron Bain, Kason Barnhart, Ted Matlock, and Blake Bain serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Childress, Conner Childress, Tanner Childress, Kelyn Bain, Tyler Bain, Matt Bain, Michael Post, and Tyler Childress. A visitation will be at 10 a.m., one hour prior to service.
Symphony League Auction Item: Lunch for 10
Gift certificate for Lunch for 10 to be delivered from The Oaks Bed & Breakfast / Allison Libby-Thesing. The Oaks is located on 516 Oak Avenue in Sulphur Springs. This year’s auction will be held on November 19, 2022. The auction will be streamed, live via YouTube. As always, you can submit your bids by calling in. There is still time to submit your donation to the auction, contact Linda G at her office (903) 439-6713.
2022 Hopkins County Christmas CASA Cookie Walk Will Feature Treats From Local Bakers
Will Your Church Observe Stand Sunday? Did You Know You Can Generate Money For Lake Country CASA While Shopping Online. An annual Hopkins County Christmas tradition, the CASA Cookie Walk, is returning this year and will feature some special treats. Another event a little soon, Stand Sunday, will happen Nov. 13. And, there are option for those who wish to donate to or become involved with CASA.
Protecting Plants, Pipes And Animals From Frost And Freeze
By Mario Villarino, Extension Agent, Agriculture/Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Frosts and freeze can damage or kill exposed plants, especially those in containers. Damage can vary greatly among plant varieties, so cold-sensitive plants will require more protection than hardier plants. Plants in containers are more susceptible to freezing temperatures...
Annie’s Room — A Maternal Fetal Telemedicine Room — Unveiled At Christus Medical Plaza
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs hosted a special unveiling ceremony and blessing for Annie’s Room, a maternal fetal telemedicine room at CHRISTUS Medical Plaza in Sulphur Springs, Tuesday evening. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs President and CEO Paul Harvey welcomed everyone to the...
Upcoming Seasonal Events Include The UPRA Rodeo, Be The Service, Thanksgiveaway
If it’s November, it means Christmas is coming, and the Lions Club will help you get in the Christmas spirit when they host their 16th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 2. If you’d like to register for the parade, contact the Chamber at [email protected] and we...
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0