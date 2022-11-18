ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

5-star freshmen headline Elon’s women’s tennis

Freshmen Madison Cordisco (left) and Helen Sarikulaya (right) high five during a doubles match at the Jimmy Powell Invitational on Oct. 30. Elon University’s women’s tennis team has a lot to look forward to in the spring. Freshmen Madison Cordisco and Helen Sarikulaya, both five-star recruits according to The Tennis Recruiting Network, are two of the highest ranked players the program has ever seen. Their skill translated fast, as they posted a combined 14-2 record in singles and 5-1 playing doubles together.
ELON, NC
Burlington gym teaches self defense for women

Pink & Fierce owner Shannon Marshall-Hughes punches a punching bag during class on Oct. 25. For Burlington resident Shannon Marshall-Hughes, Krav Maga is the key to unleashing her “inner lioness.” She opened Pink & Fierce, a women’s self-defense gym located in Burlington, to help other women do the same through martial arts.
BURLINGTON, NC
Local gardener expands company; finds personal growth

Robert Thomas sells his Gardener Bob products at the Elon Farmer’s Market. Robert Thomas, or “Gardener Bob” as Elon students know him, is embarking on his second year through local farmers markets. In the summer of 2021, Thomas had two options: collect unemployment or find an alternative...
ELON, NC

