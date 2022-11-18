Freshmen Madison Cordisco (left) and Helen Sarikulaya (right) high five during a doubles match at the Jimmy Powell Invitational on Oct. 30. Elon University’s women’s tennis team has a lot to look forward to in the spring. Freshmen Madison Cordisco and Helen Sarikulaya, both five-star recruits according to The Tennis Recruiting Network, are two of the highest ranked players the program has ever seen. Their skill translated fast, as they posted a combined 14-2 record in singles and 5-1 playing doubles together.

ELON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO