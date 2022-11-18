ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

Daycare worker arrested, fired after slamming child on the ground, police report says

 5 days ago
LOGANVILLE, Ga. — An employee at a daycare in Loganville has been arrested and fired after reports that she slammed a child to the ground because they “wouldn’t lay down.”

According to police reports, Amara Hazzard was an assistant teacher at Strong Roots Academy last week when she and another employee were trying to put several children down for a nap.

The other employee told police that Hazzard slammed a child onto a sleeping mat before grabbing them by the arm and carrying them to another part of the room.

Strong Roots Academy Director Kyle Dawkins told WSB that Hazzard had passed all state required background checks before she was hired. He says that after the incident, she was fired immediately.

After learning she was being fired, Hazzard threw a computer monitor at the reception desk and left the building as she had been instructed, the police report says.

Dawkins says after alerting the police and the daycare’s assistant director, the child’s parents were called and watched the surveillance video. He says the child returned to the daycare the next day.

Hazzard was arrested and booked into the Walton County Jail on a child cruelty charge.

