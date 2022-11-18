ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcn247.com

Ash scores 19 as The Citadel takes down New Orleans 72-65

NEW ORLEANS — Led by Austin Ash's 19 points, The Citadel Bulldogs defeated the New Orleans Privateers 72-65 on Wednesday. The Privateers were led in scoring by Jordan Johnson, who finished with 17 points. The Bulldogs are now 3-2 on the season, while the Privateers moved to 1-3.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy