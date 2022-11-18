ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Wild shredded by Penguins without injured Fleury

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8aFP_0jFBZKHP00

The Wild had two goals 12 seconds apart but did little offensively beyond that.

No Marc-Andre Fleury, no problem? Not exactly. With Fleury on the shelf with an upper-body injury, Filip Gustavsson got the start in goal and the Penguins shredded him in a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Wild Thursday night.

Pittsburgh scored twice in the first before the Wild got goals from Brandon Duhaime and Joel Eriksson Ek 12 seconds apart in the second period to tie the game.

The Penguins took a 3-2 lead into the third period thanks to a Kris Letang goal, and they made it 4-2 on Sidney Crosby's power play goal midway through the third. It was Crosby's second of the night and ninth of the season.

A shorthanded goal – the fourth of the season for the Wild – by Eriksson Ek cut the deficit to one, but only momentarily as the Penguins pushed the lead to 5-3 on Brock McGinn's goal as he fought off two defenders and fired a shot from the high slot past Gustavsson.

Jake Guentzel's empty-net goal made it 6-3 with 3:29 to play in the third.

Matt Dumba's goal with 7.6 seconds left made the final score a little more respectable for the Wild, who fell to 7-8-2 this season.

Gustavsson allowed five goals on 30 shots on net.

Minnesota is now 2-5-1 at home this season. They lost just 10 games in regulation at the Xcel Energy Center during the 2021-22 season.

Related: Marc-Andre Fleury injury update; Wild change up lines

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD

Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game

Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game

Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Penguins Players Divide and Conquer to Serve the Pittsburgh Community

Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not everyone has the means of enjoying a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner, so on Tuesday, the Penguins divided and conquered to help in need throughout the Pittsburgh community who struggle to put food on the table during this holiday season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Flames, Game 20: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-7-3) will attempt to win their fourth game in a row Wednesday night when they host the Calgary Flames (9-7-2) in their unofficial tradition of a Thanksgiving-eve home game. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has 10 points in his last three games, as the Penguins are inching their way toward the team they are to become.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Penguins Promote Ty Hennes to Assistant Coach

The Pittsburgh Penguins have promoted Ty Hennes to assistant coach, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. "Promoting Ty to an assistant coach was one of our top priorities heading into the season, as he is widely regarded as one of the best skills coaches in the NHL," said Hextall. "Ty brings a unique skill set to our coaching staff and has gradually taken on more responsibility over the years as his role has evolved. He has been a big part of our team and will continue to be so moving forward."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy