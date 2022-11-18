Effective: 2022-11-23 14:39:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of the area until 6 PM Wednesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222, 228, AND 229 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 222, 228, 229 and 230. * Winds...West to Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent.

FREMONT COUNTY, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO