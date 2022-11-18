Read full article on original website
Ex-Twitter employees are left in limbo with thousands in expenses after Elon Musk layoffs and ultimatum exodus
Twitter headquarters stands on Market Street on November 4, 2022 in San Francisco, California. But in some cases, those who were told their services were no longer needed have faced a double indignity: They’re owed thousands of dollars from the company with no idea when they will be reimbursed.
Elon Musk Sends Workers His “Six Rules For Insane Productivity”
At Twitter, Elon Musk wants his people to be productive. To help them achieve that, he sent out this leaked email to workers. In Musk’s eyes, these are the six rules for “insane productivity.” Check ‘em out – would you sign on?. Reduce the Frequency...
Millions of Twitter users issued urgent warning before ‘site shuts down’
TWITTER users have been issued a warning of a possible shutdown of the text-based social media site. Those reliant on the site are recommended to take these precautions to protect themselves from the event of the app's possible failure. Despite Twitter's owner Elon Musk continuing to parade the app around...
Twitter abruptly closes offices, forcing employees to quit
Twitter’s corporate offices abruptly shut down last Thursday, Nov. 18, forcing hundreds of employees to quit as they refused to continue working under Elon Musk‘s new vision for the social media platform. Company leaders let the employees know that all buildings were being temporarily closed, effective immediately and that employees’ ability to enter the Twitter headquarters with ID access was being suspended for the time being.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Musk tweeted a photo of Twitter merch seemingly mocking 'Stay Woke' apparel supporting Ferguson protests and BLM
Musk has brought mass layoffs and harsh working conditions to Twitter. He has been critical of the idea of being "woke."
Twitter Will Not Seek Legal Releases from Laid-Off Employees — For Now
Twitter will not seek releases from its remaining employees until at least the first week of December, according to an agreement in a class-action lawsuit by workers who say owner Elon Musk violated federal and state law in a recent spate of company-wide mass layoffs. The order came Friday in...
Musk Reportedly Fired Two More Twitter Execs Amid Rumors Of New Layoffs
Two more Twitter executives are out, including one who had previously planned to resign, only to reportedly be talked into staying at the last minute.
‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money
Workers are keeping their digital nomad lives a secret from their bosses. Some remote workers are playing hooky from their company’s homebase these days, and bosses are catching on. The pandemic challenged the idea that the office was an important fixture of the workplace as people working from home...
Elon Musk Says Alex Jones Isn't Getting His Banned Twitter Account Back
It turns out that Alex Jones is too toxic even for Elon Musk's Twitter. The billionaire and new owner of the microblogging platform recently conducted a poll asking users whether former POTUS and banned user Donald Trump should get his account back, presenting it under the guise of a democratic vote and later indicating it was also a honey pot for surfacing bot accounts. Speculation has abounded for months other which previously-banned users may return to Twitter under its "free speech" transformation.
1,200 Full-Time Twitter Employees Reportedly Left After Musk's Ultimatum
The New York Times reports that nearly 1,200 employees have resigned in yet another shock for the company,
Elon Musk Recruits One Of His Enemies To Help With Twitter
Elon Musk may have fired thousands of people from Twitter, but he still needs a certain amount of staff in order to keep running the social media site. In a true example of "desperate times call for desperate measures," the billionaire now seems to have turned to hiring new people after many Twitter employees chose to leave or have been fired. This time around, his choice of a new hire is an interesting one, because this cybersecurity expert is someone that Musk is certainly no fan of. Here's what we know about Twitter's latest hire.
Musk Starts Another Twitter Poll, This One Asking Of 'General Amnesty' For Suspended Accounts
Elon Musk has posted another Twitter poll, the results of which could see thousands of accounts unbanned. The billionaire was talking about bringing "free speech" to Twitter long before his takeover of the social media platform was confirmed. Speculation was also rife regarding the status of accounts that were banned under Twitter's old rules, but wouldn't have been sanctioned under whatever rules Musk was set to implement.
HP Inc. is cutting up to 6,000 employees as it becomes the latest tech company to announce major layoffs
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years—making it the latest tech company to announce job cuts or hiring freezes. HP Inc.’s layoffs, which represent nearly 10% of its current workforce, are part...
CNN Cancels Another Top Show
Cable news outlet CNN has announced that another top show on the network has been canceled, according to the Los Angeles Times. The documentary series "This is Life with Lisa Ling" will officially end by the end of the year. According to the LA Times, the show is a "casualty of the news channel's recently announced budget reductions."
Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days
In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
Another massive tech company plans to cut 10K jobs: reports
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — While tech companies like Meta Inc., Twitter and Salesforce have been in the headlines for layoffs lately, there’s one Bay Area tech giant we haven’t heard about cutting jobs. But that could be about to change. Google is planning on laying off about 6% of its workforce — roughly 10,000 people — that managers characterize as “underperforming,” according to a report in The Information.
Twitter’s Copyright Strike System is Down, Allowing Users to Post Entire Movies to the Site
Twitter's copyright strike system is reportedly down. The system is responsible for taking down any copyrighted content, like movies and music, that may be circulating on its site. But since it's not functioning as it should, many users are taking the opportunity to tweet out full-length versions of popular films and TV shows.
Amazon Alexa is a “colossal failure,” on pace to lose $10 billion this year
Amazon is going through the biggest layoffs in the company's history right now, with a plan to eliminate some 10,000 jobs. One of the areas hit hardest is the Amazon Alexa voice assistant unit, which is apparently falling out of favor at the e-commerce giant. That's according to a report from Business Insider, which details "the swift downfall of the voice assistant and Amazon's larger hardware division."
Donald Trump Has Been Unbanned From Twitter Following Elon Musk's Poll
Elon Musk put reinstating Donald Trump's account up to Twitter vote - bots and all - and the results are in.
