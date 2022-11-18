ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 7

Tammy Hickman
5d ago

All citizens are tax payers not just the right wing. Some students aren't able to go to public libraries. Each school should have a system where parents list the books their student shouldn't read, but have them available to other students. I'd like to know how many of the Mom's for Liberties little girls go out half dressed, but yet their against them reading about sexuality.

Reply
3
Related
First Coast News

Which teachers will actually receive a major pay boost by the state of Florida?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More money for teachers. It was more than just a hope, it was written into legislation over the past 3 years in Florida. But who exactly got the money?. $47,500 is supposed to be the lowest salary for teachers in Florida and for many teachers, that's a massive raise. The increase in teacher pay was even a central theme of a campaign ad for Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Free Fall death: Florida leaders announce six-figure fine after Tyre Sampson's deadly fall

State fines owner of Orlando Freefall ride following Tyre Sampson's deadly fall. Florida leaders have requested a six-figure fine – one of the largest the Department of Agriculture has ever sought – against Slingshot Group, the owner of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park, after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell off the ride in March 2022 and died.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders

ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
ORLANDO, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Wawa developing in St. Augustine

St. Johns County issued a permit Nov. 3 for a 5,895-square-foot Wawa gas station and convenience store at 2500 U.S. 1 S. in St. Augustine at a construction cost of $1.45 million. Wawa Florida LLC of Orlando paid $2.8 million for the almost 1.5-acre property Sept. 20, 2019. Be the...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Florida is turning its back on the New South, embracing its Dixie-fied past

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida was once a New South state. From the early 1960s to 2000 or so, Florida had leaders who looked to the future, determined to leave Jim Crow behind and separate ourselves from the likes of Alabama. We had governors committed to equal justice, open government, and voting rights — however imperfectly achieved. No more. […] The post Florida is turning its back on the New South, embracing its Dixie-fied past appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida couple loses $25,000 in 'Grandparents Scam': What to watch out for

DELAND, Fla. - An elderly couple in Central Florida was scammed out of $25,000 in what deputies are calling an elaborate ‘Grandparents Scam.’. The DeLand couple said they received a call from someone posing as their granddaughter saying they were in legal trouble. "A woman identifying herself as their...
DELAND, FL
Evie M.

3 more crazy animal-related Florida Man news stories

Florida wildlife stock photoPhoto by Dan Russo on Unsplash. Since moving to Orlando a year ago, two things have become very clear to me: Florida wouldn't be Florida without two things: the wildlife and Florida Man stories. And it seems a good chunk of you agree, because the comments of my other animal-related Florida Man news story list popped off. I was going to share more of my favorite animal-related news stories regardless, honestly, because there are too many to list, but at least now I have a valid excuse.
FLORIDA STATE
palmcoastobserver.com

FPC student arrested for bomb threat joke on Instagram

A 14-year-old Flagler Palm Coast High School student was arrested on Nov. 19 just before midnight over an Instagram post threatening the school. The photo, posted on Nov. 19, shows the boy inside a classroom, posing with a thumbs-up; in his other hand he is holding up a sign saying "school is going kaboom 2-3-23." A different student saw the post and showed his mother, an employee at FCP, who immediately contacted the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, according to the arrest report.
PALM COAST, FL
Action News Jax

Aaron Bean prepares to run again in 2024

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Newly elected Congressman Aaron Bean is getting ready to run again in 2024. Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican who was elected Nov. 8 in Northeast Florida’s Congressional District 4, made a filing last week indicating he is preparing to run again, according to the state Division of Elections website.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

$2.5 billion unclaimed in Florida: Check if some belongs to you

ORLANDO, Fla. - There is currently $2.5 billion in Florida waiting to be claimed just in time for the holidays!. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis launched the Holiday Money Hunt this week, encouraging Florida residents to check to see if they have unclaimed money or property. "Currently, Florida has unclaimed...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy