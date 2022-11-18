Read full article on original website
Tammy Hickman
5d ago
All citizens are tax payers not just the right wing. Some students aren't able to go to public libraries. Each school should have a system where parents list the books their student shouldn't read, but have them available to other students. I'd like to know how many of the Mom's for Liberties little girls go out half dressed, but yet their against them reading about sexuality.
Related
fox35orlando.com
Brevard Public Schools superintendent voted out as board seeks 'different leadership direction'
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - During a Brevard County school board meeting Tuesday, it was decided that Dr. Mark Mullins no longer serve as the school district's superintendent, according to a statement from Brevard Public Schools. The "board and the superintendent agreed to enter into negotiations for a separation agreement," a...
Florida's Safest Hospitals in Fall 2022, According to the Leapfrog Group
Each spring and fall, the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit healthcare watchdog group, releases its safety ratings for around 3,000 hospitals using more than 30 metrics of patient safety.
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)
We Floridians like to bitch, don't we? Why not just go ahead and admit it, right? And I personally don't think there's anything wrong with that exactly. While some sit quietly on their hands, we pipe up and let our voices be heard.
'Hate kills': Some Florida lawmakers blame political rhetoric, LGBTQ policies for generating intolerance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Some Florida legislators are speaking out after the deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub. Their message: Florida's policies singling out the LGBTQ community can be dangerous. Some legislators and those in the LGBTQ community are blaming political rhetoric for generating intolerance and even violence.
Which teachers will actually receive a major pay boost by the state of Florida?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More money for teachers. It was more than just a hope, it was written into legislation over the past 3 years in Florida. But who exactly got the money?. $47,500 is supposed to be the lowest salary for teachers in Florida and for many teachers, that's a massive raise. The increase in teacher pay was even a central theme of a campaign ad for Governor Ron DeSantis.
Rick Scott, Ashley Moody Hold Hearing on Seniors Issues in the Villages
Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody and Senator Rick ScottPhoto byFlorida Daily. This week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., chaired a U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging field hearing on “Issues Facing Seniors: Retirement Security, Healthcare & Fiscal Health” in the Villages.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Free Fall death: Florida leaders announce six-figure fine after Tyre Sampson's deadly fall
State fines owner of Orlando Freefall ride following Tyre Sampson's deadly fall. Florida leaders have requested a six-figure fine – one of the largest the Department of Agriculture has ever sought – against Slingshot Group, the owner of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park, after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell off the ride in March 2022 and died.
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders
ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
Jacksonville Daily Record
Wawa developing in St. Augustine
St. Johns County issued a permit Nov. 3 for a 5,895-square-foot Wawa gas station and convenience store at 2500 U.S. 1 S. in St. Augustine at a construction cost of $1.45 million. Wawa Florida LLC of Orlando paid $2.8 million for the almost 1.5-acre property Sept. 20, 2019. Be the...
cltampa.com
The Florida home of Hawaiian Tropic founder Ron Rice is now for sale
The home of "The Suntan King" is now for sale in Florida. Hawaiian Tropic sun tan lotion founder Ron Rice passed away at the age of 81 last May, and now his massive Ormond Beach house is on the market for $5,999,900. Located at 175 Ocean Shore Blvd., the 12,414-square-foot...
Florida is turning its back on the New South, embracing its Dixie-fied past
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida was once a New South state. From the early 1960s to 2000 or so, Florida had leaders who looked to the future, determined to leave Jim Crow behind and separate ourselves from the likes of Alabama. We had governors committed to equal justice, open government, and voting rights — however imperfectly achieved. No more. […] The post Florida is turning its back on the New South, embracing its Dixie-fied past appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple loses $25,000 in 'Grandparents Scam': What to watch out for
DELAND, Fla. - An elderly couple in Central Florida was scammed out of $25,000 in what deputies are calling an elaborate ‘Grandparents Scam.’. The DeLand couple said they received a call from someone posing as their granddaughter saying they were in legal trouble. "A woman identifying herself as their...
3 more crazy animal-related Florida Man news stories
Florida wildlife stock photoPhoto by Dan Russo on Unsplash. Since moving to Orlando a year ago, two things have become very clear to me: Florida wouldn't be Florida without two things: the wildlife and Florida Man stories. And it seems a good chunk of you agree, because the comments of my other animal-related Florida Man news story list popped off. I was going to share more of my favorite animal-related news stories regardless, honestly, because there are too many to list, but at least now I have a valid excuse.
fox35orlando.com
Millions of Floridians are traveling for Thanksgiving
According to AAA, nearly three million Floridians are forecast to travel for Thanksgiving. Here's what officials say are the worst/busiest days to travel this week.
palmcoastobserver.com
FPC student arrested for bomb threat joke on Instagram
A 14-year-old Flagler Palm Coast High School student was arrested on Nov. 19 just before midnight over an Instagram post threatening the school. The photo, posted on Nov. 19, shows the boy inside a classroom, posing with a thumbs-up; in his other hand he is holding up a sign saying "school is going kaboom 2-3-23." A different student saw the post and showed his mother, an employee at FCP, who immediately contacted the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, according to the arrest report.
To-go alcohol purchase still legal in Florida; here are the rules
Is it legal to get alcohol to go in Florida?
Aaron Bean prepares to run again in 2024
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Newly elected Congressman Aaron Bean is getting ready to run again in 2024. Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican who was elected Nov. 8 in Northeast Florida’s Congressional District 4, made a filing last week indicating he is preparing to run again, according to the state Division of Elections website.
This Is Florida's Most Sung About City
FloridaBet.com found the one Florida city with the most songs dedicated to it.
fox35orlando.com
$2.5 billion unclaimed in Florida: Check if some belongs to you
ORLANDO, Fla. - There is currently $2.5 billion in Florida waiting to be claimed just in time for the holidays!. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis launched the Holiday Money Hunt this week, encouraging Florida residents to check to see if they have unclaimed money or property. "Currently, Florida has unclaimed...
Judge to rule on allowing vacation rentals in parts of Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s now up to a circuit judge on whether certain Volusia County homeowners can operate vacation rentals. Right now, people in unincorporated parts of the county can’t rent out their homes for less than 30 days. A group of homeowners is challenging that...
