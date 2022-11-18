Santa will be landing his sleigh at the Richland Township VFD on Dec. 4. There will be a breakfast buffet, photo with Santa, crafts, and more. The buffet will include french toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, danish, and beverages. Cost is $20 per person with kids under age 2 free. Two seating choicse are available: 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Registration is required and the form can be printed online at richland.pa.us. It must be returned with payment to Richland Parks & Rec, 4019 Dickey Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044 by Nov. 30. For more information, contact Melissa Williams at 724-443-5921 or mwilliams@richland.pa.us.

PINE TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO