Greensburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier Valley girls basketball looks to take a step forward

When Emily Daugherty was hired as the Ligonier Valley girls basketball coach, she inherited a program that was a mess. It barely had enough players to field a team, and the district thought it would be good to play in Class 4A instead of Class 2A. The Rams went 0-24...
LIGONIER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Birdie plays up Belle Vernon’s chances in WPIAL championship game

The Birdie wants to set something straight about Belle Vernon on the eve of the WPIAL Class 3A championship. “They’re not playing down,” Westmoreland’s prep football professor said, shaking his head. “You Leopard fans need to realize the opposite is true: The team is where it belongs. They didn’t play up.”
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Football newcomer develops into one of WPIAL’s finest linemen at Belle Vernon

First, there was curiosity. Then came eagerness. Before long, though, bewilderment set in. “There’s no way,” Belle Vernon football coach Matt Humbert said as he watched then-sophomore Steve Macheska pull up lame two years ago on the first day of training camp. “That’s just my luck. I tell this big kid to come out (for the team), and this happens.”
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier Valley boys to lean on Sierocky and Pleskovich

It could be an interesting season for the Ligonier Valley boys basketball program. The Rams were hit hard by graduation and return only two starters from a team that finished 8-4 in Section 3-3A and 12-11 overall. The Rams lost to Avonworth in the first round of the playoffs. But...
LIGONIER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe boys basketball wants to reap benefits of adversity

To experience the pleasure of the WPIAL postseason again, Latrobe had to endure a little pain. A few lean years — extra lean by the Wildcats’ standards — kept the boys basketball team out of the postseason in 2019-20 and 2021-22. Latrobe won just six games last...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum alumna crowned Miss Duquesne

Plum Senior High School alumna Cassie Wiles didn’t plan on being a pageant winner. In fact, she signed up for the Miss Duquesne pageant expecting to lose, but her friends encouraged her to compete. Those expectations proved to be unfounded as Wiles was awarded the crown by a panel...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pitt football player pleads to reduced charge of harassment

Pitt junior defensive end Dayon Hayes pleaded guilty Tuesday to a summary harassment charge stemming from allegations that he assaulted the mother of his child. Hayes, a Westinghouse graduate, was sentenced to time served — a day at Allegheny County Jail — by Magisterial District Judge Nicholas Martini.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chestnut Ridge, ‘The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania,’ is the setting for strangeness

It’s known as “The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania” or “The Disneyland of the Paranormal.” Sometimes it’s simply “The Mysterious Chestnut Ridge.”. It’s the westernmost ridge of the Alleghenies, rising in southern Indiana County and continuing to the south-southwest for approximately 75 miles, stretching along Westmoreland and Fayette counties and on into West Virginia. It gradually fades into a series of hills about 5 miles southeast of Morgantown, W.Va.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Holiday events, leaf collection and more in Pine, Richland

Santa will be landing his sleigh at the Richland Township VFD on Dec. 4. There will be a breakfast buffet, photo with Santa, crafts, and more. The buffet will include french toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, danish, and beverages. Cost is $20 per person with kids under age 2 free. Two seating choicse are available: 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Registration is required and the form can be printed online at richland.pa.us. It must be returned with payment to Richland Parks & Rec, 4019 Dickey Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044 by Nov. 30. For more information, contact Melissa Williams at 724-443-5921 or mwilliams@richland.pa.us.
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park happenings, week of Nov. 21, 2022

The Bethel Park Historical Society is presenting its annual Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Dec. 3 at the Schoolhouse Arts and History Center, 2600 South Park Road. The event is limited to 100 people. Tickets are $15 per person. Please email historicalsocietybp@gmail.com to coordinate the purchase. Tree-lighting ceremony. The...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Nov. 23, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Santa needs help: You can ‘adopt’ a senior for Christmas...
TARENTUM, PA
Tribune-Review

Springdale High School students claim teacher shortage, walk out in protest

Dozens of Springdale High School students staged a walkout Wednesday afternoon to protest what they claim is a severe teacher shortage. The students, some with signs calling for the school to hire more teachers, lined the edge of the school property to highlight problems at the school allegedly caused by a lack of adequate staffing. Administrators and police watched from a distance.
SPRINGDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley Academy donates food, funds to Good Samaritan Parish

The Sewickley Academy community showcased their generosity once again with the annual “Spirit of Community” Thanksgiving Food Drive. On Nov. 16, students from the Lower, Middle and Senior schools delivered donated goods to the Good Samaritan Parish in Ambridge. Over the two-week collecting period, the Academy’s families, faculty...
AMBRIDGE, PA
Tribune-Review

Murrysville area: Holiday happenings, luncheons, meetings, more

The following is a list of holiday-related events happening in the Star’s coverage area. • First Presbyterian Church will host its annual tree-lighting ceremony and festival from 6-8 p.m., Dec. 9 at the church, 3916 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville. The lighting will be followed by an evening of games, crafts, refreshments and live entertainment. For more, call 724-327-5049.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Toys for Pittsburgh Tikes continues tradition of holiday collections

Toys for Pittsburgh Tikes is hosting collection events at Jaden’s Catering on Route 22, taking in toys and cash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 4. “It started in a cardboard box about 10 years ago in my catering company here in Monroeville,” said Javid Shojaie, founder and chairman of Toys for Pittsburgh Tikes. “The rest is history. We grew from there, and it got bigger and bigger. Now, we take care of many police stations, local charities and local community centers.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

South Negley Avenue bridge sidewalk to close for repairs

Pittsburgh officials on Wednesday said they are closing the east sidewalk on the South Negley Avenue bridge in Shadyside. The bridge, which spans the East Busway and Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, had sparked concerns about its safety earlier this year, as many residents grew alarmed about the state of the city’s infrastructure in the wake of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse in Frick Park in January.
PITTSBURGH, PA

