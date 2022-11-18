Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier Valley girls basketball looks to take a step forward
When Emily Daugherty was hired as the Ligonier Valley girls basketball coach, she inherited a program that was a mess. It barely had enough players to field a team, and the district thought it would be good to play in Class 4A instead of Class 2A. The Rams went 0-24...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Nov. 22, 2022: North Catholic’s Bourque shuts out Avonworth
Dylan Bourque made 28 saves to earn the shutout and lead North Catholic to a 4-0 victory over Avonworth in PIHL Class A hockey Tuesday night. Emilio Laracuente, Carson Paglia, Chaise Caldararo and Sam DiGaetano scored for North Catholic (6-1-1). Ryan Berry had a pair of assists. Danny Mack made 21 saves for Avonworth (6-3).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Birdie plays up Belle Vernon’s chances in WPIAL championship game
The Birdie wants to set something straight about Belle Vernon on the eve of the WPIAL Class 3A championship. “They’re not playing down,” Westmoreland’s prep football professor said, shaking his head. “You Leopard fans need to realize the opposite is true: The team is where it belongs. They didn’t play up.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Football newcomer develops into one of WPIAL’s finest linemen at Belle Vernon
First, there was curiosity. Then came eagerness. Before long, though, bewilderment set in. “There’s no way,” Belle Vernon football coach Matt Humbert said as he watched then-sophomore Steve Macheska pull up lame two years ago on the first day of training camp. “That’s just my luck. I tell this big kid to come out (for the team), and this happens.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier Valley boys to lean on Sierocky and Pleskovich
It could be an interesting season for the Ligonier Valley boys basketball program. The Rams were hit hard by graduation and return only two starters from a team that finished 8-4 in Section 3-3A and 12-11 overall. The Rams lost to Avonworth in the first round of the playoffs. But...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe boys basketball wants to reap benefits of adversity
To experience the pleasure of the WPIAL postseason again, Latrobe had to endure a little pain. A few lean years — extra lean by the Wildcats’ standards — kept the boys basketball team out of the postseason in 2019-20 and 2021-22. Latrobe won just six games last...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne's Tevin Brewer hits floater with 1 second left to defeat North Florida, 83-82
Keith Dambrot will gladly accept Duquesne’s 83-82 victory Monday night against North Florida. It was his team’s fourth in five games, and Duquesne now has a chance to come out of November with as many victories (six) as the Dukes managed through the entirety of the 2021-2022 season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum alumna crowned Miss Duquesne
Plum Senior High School alumna Cassie Wiles didn’t plan on being a pageant winner. In fact, she signed up for the Miss Duquesne pageant expecting to lose, but her friends encouraged her to compete. Those expectations proved to be unfounded as Wiles was awarded the crown by a panel...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt football player pleads to reduced charge of harassment
Pitt junior defensive end Dayon Hayes pleaded guilty Tuesday to a summary harassment charge stemming from allegations that he assaulted the mother of his child. Hayes, a Westinghouse graduate, was sentenced to time served — a day at Allegheny County Jail — by Magisterial District Judge Nicholas Martini.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Chestnut Ridge, ‘The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania,’ is the setting for strangeness
It’s known as “The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania” or “The Disneyland of the Paranormal.” Sometimes it’s simply “The Mysterious Chestnut Ridge.”. It’s the westernmost ridge of the Alleghenies, rising in southern Indiana County and continuing to the south-southwest for approximately 75 miles, stretching along Westmoreland and Fayette counties and on into West Virginia. It gradually fades into a series of hills about 5 miles southeast of Morgantown, W.Va.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Holiday events, leaf collection and more in Pine, Richland
Santa will be landing his sleigh at the Richland Township VFD on Dec. 4. There will be a breakfast buffet, photo with Santa, crafts, and more. The buffet will include french toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, danish, and beverages. Cost is $20 per person with kids under age 2 free. Two seating choicse are available: 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Registration is required and the form can be printed online at richland.pa.us. It must be returned with payment to Richland Parks & Rec, 4019 Dickey Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044 by Nov. 30. For more information, contact Melissa Williams at 724-443-5921 or mwilliams@richland.pa.us.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park happenings, week of Nov. 21, 2022
The Bethel Park Historical Society is presenting its annual Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Dec. 3 at the Schoolhouse Arts and History Center, 2600 South Park Road. The event is limited to 100 people. Tickets are $15 per person. Please email historicalsocietybp@gmail.com to coordinate the purchase. Tree-lighting ceremony. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Nov. 23, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Santa needs help: You can ‘adopt’ a senior for Christmas...
Springdale High School students claim teacher shortage, walk out in protest
Dozens of Springdale High School students staged a walkout Wednesday afternoon to protest what they claim is a severe teacher shortage. The students, some with signs calling for the school to hire more teachers, lined the edge of the school property to highlight problems at the school allegedly caused by a lack of adequate staffing. Administrators and police watched from a distance.
Pittsburgh police: Perry North teen stable after accidentally being shot in the face
A teenage boy was listed in stable condition after accidentally being shot in the face in Pittsburgh’s Perry North neighborhood, according to police. First responders were called to the 3700 block of Baytree Street just after 4:45 p.m. for a report of a teen who had been shot in the face.
Greensburg man sentenced in July assault of 10-year-old boy
A Greensburg man who assaulted a 10-year-old boy was sentenced Wednesday to 11 1/2 to 23 months in the Westmoreland County Prison. Aaron M. Adair, 30, expressed remorse for his actions on July 21. “I’m sorry, I can’t take back what I did,” Adair said. He pleaded...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Academy donates food, funds to Good Samaritan Parish
The Sewickley Academy community showcased their generosity once again with the annual “Spirit of Community” Thanksgiving Food Drive. On Nov. 16, students from the Lower, Middle and Senior schools delivered donated goods to the Good Samaritan Parish in Ambridge. Over the two-week collecting period, the Academy’s families, faculty...
Murrysville area: Holiday happenings, luncheons, meetings, more
The following is a list of holiday-related events happening in the Star’s coverage area. • First Presbyterian Church will host its annual tree-lighting ceremony and festival from 6-8 p.m., Dec. 9 at the church, 3916 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville. The lighting will be followed by an evening of games, crafts, refreshments and live entertainment. For more, call 724-327-5049.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Toys for Pittsburgh Tikes continues tradition of holiday collections
Toys for Pittsburgh Tikes is hosting collection events at Jaden’s Catering on Route 22, taking in toys and cash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 4. “It started in a cardboard box about 10 years ago in my catering company here in Monroeville,” said Javid Shojaie, founder and chairman of Toys for Pittsburgh Tikes. “The rest is history. We grew from there, and it got bigger and bigger. Now, we take care of many police stations, local charities and local community centers.”
South Negley Avenue bridge sidewalk to close for repairs
Pittsburgh officials on Wednesday said they are closing the east sidewalk on the South Negley Avenue bridge in Shadyside. The bridge, which spans the East Busway and Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, had sparked concerns about its safety earlier this year, as many residents grew alarmed about the state of the city’s infrastructure in the wake of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse in Frick Park in January.
