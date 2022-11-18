Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Westmont College advances to NAIA Playoffs pool round with sweep over Montana Tech
BUTTE - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Volleyball Playoffs got underway at HPER Center on Saturday night, as Montana Tech hosted Westmont College (Calif.) in a first-round match. Both teams battled it out, with Westmont coming out on top, 3-0. The scores of the match were 25-20, 28-26,...
406mtsports.com
Montana Silversmiths signs 5-year contract extension with PRCA
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association recently released a press release stating the organization "is proud to announce a five-year contract extension with Montana Silversmiths as the official Silversmith of the PRCA." "For more than 20 years, the PRCA has partnered with Montana Silversmiths to provide...
