BUTTE - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Volleyball Playoffs got underway at HPER Center on Saturday night, as Montana Tech hosted Westmont College (Calif.) in a first-round match. Both teams battled it out, with Westmont coming out on top, 3-0. The scores of the match were 25-20, 28-26,...

BUTTE, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO