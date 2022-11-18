Read full article on original website
drexeldragons.com
Day Two of the West Virginia Invitational Concludes, Megan Ehrnfeldt Sets Program Record
West Virginia Invitational Stories: Thursday | Friday | Saturday/Final. Morgantown, W.Va.- The Drexel women's swimming and diving team completed day two of the three-day West Virginia Invitational on Friday night. The Dragons finished with a total of two medal finishes on the second day. Megan Ehrnfeldt set a program record...
drexeldragons.com
Dragons Open Gulf Coast Showcase Against UT Arlington
ESTERO, Fla. - The Drexel men's basketball team begins the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday evening against UT Arlington at 5 p.m.. The three-day tourament at Hertz Arena features eight mid-major schools. The 2022-23 men's basketball season is presented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker's Local 98. About Drexel.
WTRF
West Virginia competes at NCAA National Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 29 West Virginia University cross country team competed at the 2022 NCAA National Championship at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course, hosted by Oklahoma State University on Saturday, Nov. 19. Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe crossed the finish line first for the Mountaineers with...
Vegas odds are set for WVU's season finale
It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia fell to Kansas State, assuring themselves a losing season for the third time in four seasons under Neal Brown. This week, the season comes to a close with the Mountaineers taking on Oklahoma State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 8.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 67.5 points.
voiceofmotown.com
Update on CJ Donaldson, Neal Brown and the Future of West Virginia Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday was a really tough day to be a West Virginia fan. The Mountaineers’ defense barely had a pulse, the crowd was pathetic on Senior Day, one of the top defensive players on the team announced that he was entering the transfer portal an hour before the game, and West Virginia is out of bowl contention and suffered its first back-to-back losing seasons in over 40 years.
drexeldragons.com
Washington Scores 37 As Dragons Hold Off UMES
PHILADELPHIA – Keishana Washington posted her second 30-point game of the season as the Drexel women's basketball team rallied for a 66-61 win against the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks on Saturday afternoon. Washington netted 37 points, her seventh career 30+ point game. She also had season-highs with seven rebounds,...
WBOY
WVU at the Phil Knight Legacy: Who’s in, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins and the West Virginia Mountaineers fly west for the Thanksgiving holiday as they prepare to compete in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon. The Mountaineers tip off Thursday against Purdue, the first opponent in a stacked field for the early-season tournament....
drexeldragons.com
Dragons Defeat Arcadia at the DAC, 85-45
PHILADELPHIA – Lamar Oden, Jr., led four Drexel players in double figures with 13 points as the Dragons defeated Arcadia, 85-45, at the Daskalakis Athletic Center on Friday night. Oden and Garfield Turner recorded double-doubles as the Dragons improved to 2-1 on the season. The Dragons controlled the contest...
WTRF
FINAL: No. 15 Kansas State 48, WVU football 31
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — It’s Senior Day in Morgantown as the West Virginia Mountaineers host the 15th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET and the game will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Two key Mountaineers are not suited up for the...
BREAKING: CB Charles Woods Intends to Leave WVU
We are under an hour until kick between West Virginia and Kansas State and the Mountaineers received word that they will be losing a key piece to the defense. Senior cornerback Charles Woods took to Instagram to announce that his time at WVU has come to an end, indicating that he will be transferring.
voiceofmotown.com
An Off-the-Radar Candidate to Replace Neal Brown
When the 2022 season concludes against Oklahoma State this Saturday, chances are the Mountaineers will be looking for a new coach. Should WVU lose, they would finish the campaign with a 4-8 record, and Neal Brown will be 21-26 for his tenure. That simply isn’t good enough for Mountaineer fans or the university.
voiceofmotown.com
Rich Rodriguez Finishes Successful First Season with Jacksonville State
Former WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez has had himself a 2022, folks. In his first season at Jacksonville State (FCS), Rodriguez’s Gamecocks finished with a 9-2 overall record. This comes after his team claimed victory today over Central Arkansas, 40-17. They even won the ASUN Conference Championship after being picked 4th in the preseason polls.
Neal Brown Explains Kaden Prather's Absence & Takes Shot at CB Charles Woods
Roughly an hour before West Virginia kicked off its final home game of the season against Kansas State, senior cornerback Charles Woods posted on Instagram, "Thank you WVU. Commitment coming soon." Woods didn't say that he was entering the transfer portal, but it appears that is what he is indicating.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Speaks After Embarrassing Loss to Kansas State
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s 48-31 loss to Kansas State in its final home game of the season, Neal Brown met with the press. Here’s what Brown had to say about his team’s performance:. “Tough day. I thought guys competed and fought hard all...
CBS Sports
How to watch West Virginia vs. Kansas State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Kansas State 7-3; West Virginia 4-6 The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 clash at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
voiceofmotown.com
There’s a 0% Chance that Neal Brown Returns Next Season
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Morgantown, West Virginia – Look, nothing is 100% certain, particularly in college athletics, but the odds of Neal Brown returning as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers next season are very, very low. When West Virginia University forced former director of athletics...
What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Penn
If the team is ready for the gauntlet that starts next week. "I don't know. I don't know how to tell. We've got a lot of work to do. We don't rebound the ball the way you need to rebound the ball. We don't rebound it defensively the way you need to and we don't rebound it offensively the way you need to. I thought we passed the ball better, which was an improvement. I thought we got it in transition a little bit better than what we have been. But offensively, we weren't sharp. We've got a lot of work to do."
54 years later: Sen. Joe Manchin, reporter on scene reflect on the Farmington Mine explosion that killed 78
54 years ago, the Farmington community experienced a devastating tragedy, resulting in the deaths of 78 miners. On Wednesday, November 20, 1968, an explosion tore through the Consolidation Coal Company's No. 9 mine that would claim the lives of most of the nearly 100 miners working at the time of the blast.
WDTV
Clarksburg native to appear in new episode of Blue Bloods
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On November 18, Clarksburg native and West Virginia University alumna Emily Shaffer, will be making a guest appearance on Blue Bloods. Shaffer’s acting career started in the mountain state and brought her to New York City. She has appeared on several other shows, including The...
