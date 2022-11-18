Read full article on original website
Related
Hertzberg has a slight lead over Horvath in race for L.A. County supervisor
State Sen. Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) has a slight lead over West Hollywood City Councilmember Lindsey Horvath in the race to become Los Angeles County Supervisor representing the 3rd District, according to early returns Wednesday morning. The winner will replace Sheila Kuehl, 81, who is retiring after two terms, on...
Hertzberg concedes race to Horvath
Sen. Bob Hertzberg conceded the race for County Supervisor to his opponent, WeHo Councilmember Lindsey Horvath, as votes continued to be counted. As of Thursday, Horvath was 19,542 votes ahead of Hertzberg, with a total of 227,561 to his 208,019. Hertzberg released a statement to his supporters Thursday. “With the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These two California Central Valley races could tip US House control. How tight are they?
Two of the nation’s closest congressional races that will determine control of the U.S. House of Representatives drew even closer, updated returns released Friday evening show. Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced, caught up with farmer John Duarte, a Republican, in California’s 13th Congressional District. Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, shortened the...
Californians fear the economic worst + Newsom gets new second-term staff + Dahle concedes
MOST CALIFORNIANS ARE PESSIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY. The Public Policy Institute of California is out with its latest survey, which found that two out of three Californians are gloomy about the state’s economic prospects in the coming year. Nearly 80% of Californians surveyed said that the availability of well-paying...
WeHo’s contract with Planned Parenthood lacks recusal from John Erickson
West Hollywood will likely rescind its $89,446 contract with Planned Parenthood — but only temporarily. City staff are recommending that Council yank funding for the organization — one of 31 social service agencies whose contracts were approved in September — in order to correct what they’re calling a “processing error.”
Comments and Concerns Regarding the WHWNOD Proposal Presented to the Planning Commission on October 6, 2022
Commentary Regarding the Draft West Hollywood West Neighborhood Overlay District Design Standards Presented October 6, 2022. West Hollywood West comprises the residential area bounded by Melrose Avenue, La Cienega Boulevard, Beverly Boulevard, and Doheny Drive. There are approximately 575 single family residential lots within the WHW area, all of which are zoned RB-1. All RB-1 lots throughout the City of West Hollywood are permitted to build a residential unit that is one-half of the area of the lot, i.e.: .5 far (floor area ratio). While the West Hollywood Code states that the minimum residential lot size is 5000 square feet, many WHW lots are smaller. Nonetheless, approximately 256 of the residential lots in WHW are larger than 5000 square feet. Of these 256 lots, 68 are greater than 6000 square feet. Of this 68 lot subset, 30 lots are larger than 6100 square feet, and a handful are more than 7000 square feet.
California may determine control of the House
This is what they call a nail-biter, folks. With Democrats managing to hang on to control of the U.S. Senate following votes tallied this weekend, all eyes have shifted to the U.S. House — and to California, which could end up determining the balance of power in Congress and the political direction of the country. […]
Kevin Kiley called out California’s ballot counting on Fox News. Why is it slow?
“We have a government that doesn’t perform, that has an extremely low standard of performance,” Kiley said Sunday on Fox News’ “The Next Revolution.”
WEHOville.com
West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT
WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.https://www.wehoville.com/
Comments / 0