National Teachers Hall of Fame radio auction culminates American Education Week by raising more than $22,000 for Hall of Fame induction activities

KVOE
County Commission approves annual contribution to Ignite Emporia as part of Thanksgiving eve action meeting Wednesday
Lyon County Commissioners met a day earlier than normal Wednesday morning due to the Thanksgiving holiday. During the meeting, commissioners approved a $20,000 donation to Ignite Emporia. Back in 2019, the county entered into a five-year financial commitment with the agency. Wednesday’s contribution was the third of five annual contributions...
KVOE
More than 300 residents turn out for 17th annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony at the David Traylor Zoo Tuesday night
The David Traylor Zoo is all lit up following the annual Happy Holidaze tree lighting ceremony Tuesday. More than 20,000 feet of lights were flipped on by the Mitchell family. Rick and Colleen Mitchell won the opportunity during the annual roundup auction earlier this year and passed the duties on to their three grandchildren Eliza, Rowan and Remy.
KVOE
Miss Kansas appearance highlights preliminary Festival of Trees activities for Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County
Christmas is right around the corner which means the decorations are making their way out. What better way to celebrate the season than with some Christmas trees?. Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County continued preliminary activities for its first-ever Festival of Trees on Tuesday night at Flinthills Mall. Residents...
KVOE
Emporia Church of Christ to continue holiday tradition with free Thanksgiving meal
Ripping off the slogan for The Masters golf tournament, an Emporia tradition unlike any other takes place Thursday. The Emporia Church of Christ has hosted a Thanksgiving community meal now for better than 30 years. Pastor Neil Taylor says meals will be served inside the church, as was the case last year.
KVOE
Tower Foundation grant aimed at helping CrossWinds provide services to area veterans
As CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness consolidates most of its services into two nearby locations in north-central Emporia, the mental health agency has received a five-digit grant to continue the transition to a new service model. CrossWinds has been working for almost a year to shift to what’s called a certified...
KVOE
Capital improvement conversations to continue for Emporia Recreation Commission
The Emporia Recreation Commission will continue discussions on capital improvement projects with its monthly meeting Monday. Board members have been discussing upgrades to several different facilities, including Santa Fe and Whittier parks, the DeBauge Family Sports Complex and the Lee Beran Recreation Center. Prior conversations have involved the potential project order, but there are also ongoing conversations about potential costs with the total price tag possibly north of $40 million. Rec Commission Director Tom McEvoy has already said the Rec Commission will have to consider outside funding to handle the full project list.
KVOE
Happy Holidaze coming to David Traylor Zoo Tuesday night
The David Traylor Zoo will be lighting up for the holiday season Tuesday night and the entire community is invited to come watch them flip the switch. The annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony will take place at the zoo beginning at 5 pm. Zoo Director Lisa Keith says this year has more than 20,000 feet of lights wrapping around the zoo.
KVOE
Walnut’s Turkey Day Dash returning after two year hiatus Thursday
Walnut Elementary School is expecting a big turnout for the long-awaited return of a local Thanksgiving tradition. The Walnut School Turkey Day Dash is back on the community calendar following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Walnut Principal Jamie Dakin says they are “organized and ready to go.”
KVOE
Kari’s Christmas for Kids
Kari’s Diamonds and 1400 KVOE, 96.9 FM, Country 101.7 & Mix 104.9 have teamed up to bring you “Kari’s Christmas for Kids”! Christmas is a great time to reflect on just how fortunate we really are. It’s an even better time to think of those that we can bless. It is with great joy that we give you the opportunity to help the children of SOS in Emporia this Christmas, but to also win a custom-designed, .88 carat total weight diamond ring set in 14-carat yellow white gold, valued at $4,500!
KVOE
Area football players receive Lyon County League, 8-man DI district 2 honors
Area football players were recognized with honors from the Lyon County League or 8-Man Division I District 2. The Lyon County League announced its teams on Sunday, while 8-Man DI D2 announced its on Monday. First team LCL offensive selections as backs are Burlingame’s Colby Middleton, Madison’s Bryson Turner, Lebo’s...
KVOE
Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association releases second rankings
The second rankings from the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association were released Tuesday. Emporia High’s boys remain ninth in Class 5A. The Spartans have four wrestlers ranked. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul is ranked first at 150 pounds in Class 5A. He’s also the top-ranked wrestler among all classes at 150. Lukas Hainline is fourth at 138. Davian White is sixth at 165 and Bobby Trujillo is sixth at 190. Trujillo is ranked seventh among all classes at 150.
KVOE
Audio – Monday – 11-21-22
Newscast: David Traylor Zoo Director Lisa Keith promotes Happy Holidaze. Newsmaker: Emporia Church of Christ Pastor Neil Taylor previews the Church’s Annual Free Thanksgiving Meal. Newsmaker 2: Angela Anderson and Katie Goff of the Kansas Water Office review the Governor’s Annual Conference on the Future of Water. Newsmaker...
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer earns 12 on All-Centennial League teams; Victor Ibarra named Coach of the Year
Twelve members of the Emporia High boys soccer team received Centennial League honors released Tuesday. Five are first-team selections. Diego Reyes at goalkeeper, Jefry Linares at midfielder, Rudy Bedolla and Alex Mosiman at defender, and Gio Garcilazo at forward. Emporia High coach Victor Ibarra was named the Centennial League Coach...
KVOE
Emporia Main Street’s Soldier Care Package drive steaming towards finish
Thanksgiving is upon us and Veterans Day is just about two weeks behind us, but Emporia Main Street is still soliciting donations for its Soldier Care Package drive. Main Street Director Casey Woods says preparations continue. Books, non-perishable food, flavor packets for drinking water, powdered drink mixes, disposable cameras, 100-percent...
KVOE
Emporia State basketball teams add players
Emporia State men’s basketball Coach Craig Doty has announced the signing of Chris Harris a 6-8 player from Andover High School. He was a 1st team all-league player and honorable mention all-5A selection as a junior after averaging almost 13 points and 5 rebounds a game. Emporia State women’s...
KVOE
Trash burn between Emporia and Reading destroys barn, contents after winds pick up speed
Authorities say a fire that initially was controlled between Emporia and Reading ultimately destroyed a barn and all its contents Monday. Firefighters from Emporia Rural, Reading and Hartford-Neosho Rapids joined Lyon County deputies at 2067 Road U after a structure fire was reported shortly after 4:20 pm. Deputy Brandon Early says a grass fire had spread to a nearby barn, destroying it before firefighters put the fire out.
KVOE
DROUGHT: Little movement in Drought Monitor map; soil and pasture conditions poor statewide
Drought conditions are holding steady across the KVOE listening area. The US Drought Monitor’s latest map indicates virtually no change from the map released Nov. 17 — which means moderate drought continues across Lyon, Chase and Osage counties, as well as northwest Coffey, northwest Greenwood, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties.
KVOE
Motorcycle crash on South Congress sends one to Newman Monday
One person was hospitalized following an afternoon motorcycle crash in south Emporia Monday. The accident was reported just after 3:30 pm in the 400 block of South Congress. A full crash narrative is pending, although Emporia paramedics say no other vehicles were involved. The operator of the motorcycle, an unnamed...
KVOE
More foot traffic expected at Emporia Pavilions as Shoe Dept Encore opens
Just in time for Black Friday, Shoe Dept Encore is now open in northwest Emporia. Shoe Dept Encore opened to the public Wednesday, becoming the third store in the Emporia Pavilions retail development to open, following Hobby Lobby in 2017 and Ross Dress for Less last month. Construction for the...
KVOE
Kansas State outscores Rhode Island in Cayman Island Classic
Kansas State opened play in the Cayman Island Classic with a 77-57 win over Rhode Island Monday night. Junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin led a balanced attack with 15 points, including 13 in the first half, while senior Keyontae Johnson and junior David N’Guessan added 14 and 12 points. The...
