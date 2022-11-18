ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

National Teachers Hall of Fame radio auction culminates American Education Week by raising more than $22,000 for Hall of Fame induction activities

By Tagan Trahoon
KVOE
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

County Commission approves annual contribution to Ignite Emporia as part of Thanksgiving eve action meeting Wednesday

Lyon County Commissioners met a day earlier than normal Wednesday morning due to the Thanksgiving holiday. During the meeting, commissioners approved a $20,000 donation to Ignite Emporia. Back in 2019, the county entered into a five-year financial commitment with the agency. Wednesday’s contribution was the third of five annual contributions...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

More than 300 residents turn out for 17th annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony at the David Traylor Zoo Tuesday night

The David Traylor Zoo is all lit up following the annual Happy Holidaze tree lighting ceremony Tuesday. More than 20,000 feet of lights were flipped on by the Mitchell family. Rick and Colleen Mitchell won the opportunity during the annual roundup auction earlier this year and passed the duties on to their three grandchildren Eliza, Rowan and Remy.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Capital improvement conversations to continue for Emporia Recreation Commission

The Emporia Recreation Commission will continue discussions on capital improvement projects with its monthly meeting Monday. Board members have been discussing upgrades to several different facilities, including Santa Fe and Whittier parks, the DeBauge Family Sports Complex and the Lee Beran Recreation Center. Prior conversations have involved the potential project order, but there are also ongoing conversations about potential costs with the total price tag possibly north of $40 million. Rec Commission Director Tom McEvoy has already said the Rec Commission will have to consider outside funding to handle the full project list.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Happy Holidaze coming to David Traylor Zoo Tuesday night

The David Traylor Zoo will be lighting up for the holiday season Tuesday night and the entire community is invited to come watch them flip the switch. The annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony will take place at the zoo beginning at 5 pm. Zoo Director Lisa Keith says this year has more than 20,000 feet of lights wrapping around the zoo.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Walnut’s Turkey Day Dash returning after two year hiatus Thursday

Walnut Elementary School is expecting a big turnout for the long-awaited return of a local Thanksgiving tradition. The Walnut School Turkey Day Dash is back on the community calendar following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Walnut Principal Jamie Dakin says they are “organized and ready to go.”
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Kari’s Christmas for Kids

Kari’s Diamonds and 1400 KVOE, 96.9 FM, Country 101.7 & Mix 104.9 have teamed up to bring you “Kari’s Christmas for Kids”! Christmas is a great time to reflect on just how fortunate we really are. It’s an even better time to think of those that we can bless. It is with great joy that we give you the opportunity to help the children of SOS in Emporia this Christmas, but to also win a custom-designed, .88 carat total weight diamond ring set in 14-carat yellow white gold, valued at $4,500!
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association releases second rankings

The second rankings from the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association were released Tuesday. Emporia High’s boys remain ninth in Class 5A. The Spartans have four wrestlers ranked. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul is ranked first at 150 pounds in Class 5A. He’s also the top-ranked wrestler among all classes at 150. Lukas Hainline is fourth at 138. Davian White is sixth at 165 and Bobby Trujillo is sixth at 190. Trujillo is ranked seventh among all classes at 150.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Audio – Monday – 11-21-22

Newscast: David Traylor Zoo Director Lisa Keith promotes Happy Holidaze. Newsmaker: Emporia Church of Christ Pastor Neil Taylor previews the Church’s Annual Free Thanksgiving Meal. Newsmaker 2: Angela Anderson and Katie Goff of the Kansas Water Office review the Governor’s Annual Conference on the Future of Water. Newsmaker...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Main Street’s Soldier Care Package drive steaming towards finish

Thanksgiving is upon us and Veterans Day is just about two weeks behind us, but Emporia Main Street is still soliciting donations for its Soldier Care Package drive. Main Street Director Casey Woods says preparations continue. Books, non-perishable food, flavor packets for drinking water, powdered drink mixes, disposable cameras, 100-percent...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State basketball teams add players

Emporia State men’s basketball Coach Craig Doty has announced the signing of Chris Harris a 6-8 player from Andover High School. He was a 1st team all-league player and honorable mention all-5A selection as a junior after averaging almost 13 points and 5 rebounds a game. Emporia State women’s...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Trash burn between Emporia and Reading destroys barn, contents after winds pick up speed

Authorities say a fire that initially was controlled between Emporia and Reading ultimately destroyed a barn and all its contents Monday. Firefighters from Emporia Rural, Reading and Hartford-Neosho Rapids joined Lyon County deputies at 2067 Road U after a structure fire was reported shortly after 4:20 pm. Deputy Brandon Early says a grass fire had spread to a nearby barn, destroying it before firefighters put the fire out.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Motorcycle crash on South Congress sends one to Newman Monday

One person was hospitalized following an afternoon motorcycle crash in south Emporia Monday. The accident was reported just after 3:30 pm in the 400 block of South Congress. A full crash narrative is pending, although Emporia paramedics say no other vehicles were involved. The operator of the motorcycle, an unnamed...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Kansas State outscores Rhode Island in Cayman Island Classic

Kansas State opened play in the Cayman Island Classic with a 77-57 win over Rhode Island Monday night. Junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin led a balanced attack with 15 points, including 13 in the first half, while senior Keyontae Johnson and junior David N’Guessan added 14 and 12 points. The...
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy