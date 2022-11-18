National Teachers Hall of Fame radio auction culminates American Education Week by raising more than $22,000 for Hall of Fame induction activities

Kari’s Diamonds and 1400 KVOE, 96.9 FM, Country 101.7 & Mix 104.9 have teamed up to bring you “Kari’s Christmas for Kids”! Christmas is a great time to reflect on just how fortunate we really are. It’s an even better time to think of those that we can bless. It is with great joy that we give you the opportunity to help the children of SOS in Emporia this Christmas, but to also win a custom-designed, .88 carat total weight diamond ring set in 14-carat yellow white gold, valued at $4,500!

EMPORIA, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO