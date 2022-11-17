The Typical Medicare Beneficiary Has Close to 70 Different Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D Stand-Alone Plan Options for 2023

Read full article on original website
Related
How Medicare Advantage Scams Seniors | Opinion
Where billions of dollars flow, deceptive actors follow. And nowhere does deception run deeper than how health insurers lure seniors into Medicare Advantage plans—only to leave many retirees struggling to cover their out-of-pocket requirements when their incomes are their lowest.
What's the Difference Between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plans?
Image by Hush Naidoo Jade Photography from Unsplash. With just a little more than a month of Medicare open enrollment for 2023 remaining before the December 7th deadline, millions of seniors 65 and over are evaluating their current healthcare options. That includes the big decision of whether to choose Original Medicare or go with one of many Medicare Advantage Plans.
wealthinsidermag.com
15 Added Benefits in Medicare Advantage Plans for 2023
For seniors considering switching to a Medicare Advantage plan during the current Medicare open enrollment period — which runs through Dec. 7 — choosing a plan might be tougher than ever. The number of Medicare Advantage plans for 2023 is greater than ever, according to a new analysis...
Lebanon-Express
These 3 Medicare Changes Could Save Seniors Big Money in 2023
One of the unfortunate truths about aging is that it often brings more health issues, and even a single doctor visit can upend your monthly budget. Medicare helps seniors cover their healthcare expenses so they don't have to pay for everything out of pocket, but it has its own costs.
CNET
Social Security Payments for November: Where's Your Money?
Only one more payment is left to be disbursed to Social Security beneficiaries this month. You'll then receive one more payment next month before you see your increased benefit amount on your check, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
Social Security update: Monthly payment worth an average of $1,668 to go out to millions in five days
Millions of Social Security recipients are set to get their monthly retirement payments, worth up to an average of $1,668 per check, in only five days.
CNET
How to See the Amount Your Social Security COLA Increase Will Be in 2023
An 8.7% increase in benefits is coming to Social Security beneficiaries in January 2023 due to a cost of living adjustment, or COLA. (Supplemental Security Income recipients will get their first increased check in December.) If you want to know how much your new payment amount will be before then, you'll need to create an online My Social Security account by Nov. 15 to see the increase.
Raleigh News & Observer
Medicare Advantage? Medicare Disadvantage would be a better name.
Along with leaves changing color and the omnipresence of pumpkin spice comes the avalanche of ads, commercials and telephone calls, entreating us to believe that Medicare Advantage is the best thing since the invention of the Internet. With open enrollment season upon us, it’s critical to examine that claim.
Times News
4 mistakes you’re making with Medicare open enrollment
Millions of retirees are in the thick of Medicare open enrollment, which runs to Dec. 7, but many find the process challenging. Some don’t understand the difference between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, many are overwhelmed by Medicare advertising, and only 4 in 10 people review their plan options each year.
aarp.org
Will my Social Security disability benefits change if I move to another state?
Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits do not change if you move to another state. Like Social Security retirement benefits, SSDI payments are based on your average lifetime earnings and are not affected by where you live. However, if you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), a benefit program that is...
I have Medicaid. Will my 401(k) hurt my eligibility?
Q. I have contributed to my employer’s matching 401(k) in my biweekly paycheck. I have been receiving Medicaid for about six years. Would the asset include just my contribution or the joint balance with my employer’s contribution? If 401(k) contributions count as an asset for Medicaid, what should I do so I don’t lose Medicaid?
Many changes ahead in tax laws, Social Security, Medicare
You may have already heard the news about the cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7 percent for Social Security benefits in 2023. The base Medicare Part B premiums for 2023 will decrease to $164.90 per month (2022 rate is $170.10 per month). The highest Medicare Part B premium for 2023 is $560.50 per month (2022 rate is $578.30).
Grab your wallet: Social Security and Medicare are at risk if Republicans take control | Editorial
We don’t have to guess what Republicans would do if they capture control of Congress this Election Day, because they’re saying it out loud: GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is vowing to force a confrontation over spending when the debt limit comes up next year. Will this include cuts...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Turning 65? Sign up for Medicare or you may face lifelong penalties
Each year, thousands of people who fail to sign up for Medicare once they turn 65 are hit with lifetime penalties that could significantly increase their costs. The issue, affecting 779,400 Medicare beneficiaries in 2021, largely stems from confusion and unfamiliarity of the rules, advocates for senior citizens say. The...
Court says VA can reimburse vets with insurance for emergency care at non-VA facilities
The ruling, issued Oct. 25, requires VA to reimburse veterans for coinsurance payments for which the veteran would be responsible under their private insurance policies for emergency care.
Harvard Health
Should you get an over-the-counter hearing aid?
What the new hearing aid options mean for your ears and wallet. A change in FDA regulations has cleared the way for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. What does this mean for you if you’re among the approximately 48 million Americans with some degree of hearing loss? We asked Dr. James Naples, assistant professor of otolaryngology/head and neck surgery at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, to help explain potential pros and cons.
How to get no-exam life insurance
Life insurance helps you provide for loved ones after your death. With life insurance policies, your beneficiaries get a cash payment when you're gone, one they can then use toward funeral expenses, unpaid bills or other expenses. Most insurance companies require a medical exam before they approve you for life...
beckerspayer.com
More payers adding in-home care, caregiver support to Medicare Advantage plans
More Medicare Advantage plans will offer in-home support services to enrollees in 2023, according to a new report from the Better Medicare Alliance. In 2023, 794 plans will offer in-home support, according to the report published Nov. 17. In-home support services are one of several additional supplemental benefits approved by...
When is open enrollment for health insurance 2023? What to know about Medicare, ACA plans
Open enrollment for 2023 has begun for many plans including Medicare, Affordable Care Act marketplace insurance and many job-based plans.
Comments / 0