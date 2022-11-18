Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmakers recommend creating code of conduct following misconduct controversy
NEBRASKA CITY — Nebraska lawmakers suggested drafting a formal code of conduct for the Legislature following misconduct allegations made against a former state senator earlier this year. Sens. Mike Hilgers and Wendy DeBoer, both members of the state's Select Interim Ethics Committee, proposed that among other "tentative recommendations" during...
doniphanherald.com
Wayne administrator Mark Lenihan named Nebraska's Superintendent of the Year
OMAHA — Superintendent Mark Lenihan is being recognized for his work after 13 years of leading Wayne Community Schools in northeast Nebraska. Lenihan received the Superintendent of the Year award from the Nebraska Association of School Administrators on Friday during the State Education Conference in Omaha. Recipients of the...
doniphanherald.com
Goins will remain Nebraska economic development director
Tony Goins will be retained as director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced Friday. "Tony has a proven track record of executive experience that has created value and a business mindset for the state of Nebraska," Pillen said. Goins has served as director of the...
doniphanherald.com
'Only in Nebraska': NU announces $3 billion fundraising campaign
The University of Nebraska on Friday announced a campaign to raise $3 billion to support students and faculty, as well as academic and research programs. Launched in an online event for NU employees, "Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University's Future" also aims to engage more than 150,000 donors.
doniphanherald.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Nebraska
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
