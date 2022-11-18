Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Accounting Software Firm Coconut Raises £392,390 via Crowdcube
Coconut notes that starting a self-employed business is “easier than ever, but the finance tools available haven’t improved for decades.” New laws mean 4m+ UK taxpayers will “have to do 5x more tax returns.”. Coconut’s accounting software is “helping accountants get their sole traders & landlords...
crowdfundinsider.com
Data Management Firm Aunalytics Introduces Enterprise Analytics as a Managed Service
Aunalytics, a data management and analytics company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for mid-market businesses, announced it has initiated Enterprise Analytics, a managed service comprised of experts in data analytics, data engineering, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The new solution “couples the tools and technology required to help enterprises achieve their analytics...
crowdfundinsider.com
Grayscale Affirms All Crypto is Safe
Grayscale, part of the Digital Currency Group (DCG), published a blog post in recent days telling users that “all digital assets are safe and secure.”. Grayscale is the issuer of multiple digital asset-based funds like the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:GBTC), which is traded on OTC Markets. Grayscale noted that all assets are held on Coinbase (and not FTX) and has posted links to documents that aim to calm any concerns that Grayscale may have an asset shortfall.
crowdfundinsider.com
KPMG Report: Digital Asset Funds Held in Bitpanda’s Cold Storage Exceed Customer Holdings
Accounting firm KPMG has signed off that Bitpanda’s funds “exceed customer holdings following a special review held in light of the recent FTX collapse.”. Bitpanda is in active exchange with the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA), which regularly “audits the company.” However, this “extraordinary,” additional agreed upon procedure was “conducted voluntarily.”
crowdfundinsider.com
TripleA Enables Bigo Live’s Users to Pay with Digital Currencies
Bigo Live, which claims to be one of the world’s fastest-growing social live streaming platforms, has enabled their users to top up accounts by paying “with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).”. Powered by licensed crypto payment gateway TripleA, Bigo Live’s users...
crowdfundinsider.com
Finastra Onboards Fragmos Chain’s Blockchain Platform for Digitalization of OTC Derivatives Post-Trade
Finastra announced a collaboration with Fragmos Chain, a blockchain platform which digitalizes interactions between financial institutions, “to provide Finastra customers with out-of-the-box integration with Finastra Summit, its over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market solution.”. The API-first integration, via FusionFabric.cloud, “enables banks globally to digitalize their OTC derivatives products to reduce the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fortis Acquires Payment Logistics, Expanding Its Embedded Payments Solutions
Fortis, which claims to be the leader in embedded payments for software providers, announced the company is “expanding its suite of technology solutions by acquiring Payment Logistics, a payment technology company based in La Jolla, California.”. Payment Logistics “not only brings dozens of embedded payments partnerships but a myriad...
crowdfundinsider.com
Swedish Fintech Dreams Establishes Entity to Expand Engagement Banking Offering
Dreams AB, the financial wellbeing platform and “leader” in engagement banking solutions, announces the establishment of a new entity, Dreams Technology, “reflecting the company’s ongoing expansion into the B2B space.”. Having initially launched as a B2C money-saving app in the Nordics in 2016 – where it...
crowdfundinsider.com
ChainUp Leverages MPC to Provide “Secure” Digital Asset Custody Solutions
Amidst recent escalating concerns over digital asset security, global blockchain solutions provider ChainUp Group announced that it is “utilizing the multi-party computation (MPC) technology as part of a multi-layered security architecture to ensure the highest security standards of its digital asset custody solutions.”. The multi-layered security architecture developed by...
crowdfundinsider.com
Molten Ventures Distributes Report on Performance
Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a publicly listed VC firm that backs early stage digital firms, has published a 6 month update on performance, ending September 30, 2022. Molten said that its gross portfolio value has declined to £1,450 million versus March at £1.532 million. Net assets have...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech StellarFi Surpasses $1M ARR, Emerges as Option for Consumers Facing Financial Challenges
StellarFi, a financial technology company on a mission to disrupt the U.S. poverty cycle by opening access to credit, announced it has “exceeded $1 million in annual recurring revenue.”. The company “emerged from stealth on June 28 and closed its oversubscribed $7 million initial funding round in March.”
crowdfundinsider.com
SoFi: No Direct Exposure to FTX, FTT, Alameda Research or Genesis
SoFi (NYSE:SOFI) is the latest Fintech – crypto-related firm to give the all-clear sign regarding the crypto contagion created by Sam Bankman-Fried and the bankruptcy of FTX. In a series of Tweets, SoFi stated:. “We have no direct exposure to FTX, FTT token, Alameda Research, or Genesis.”. The company...
crowdfundinsider.com
Private Equity Firm Motive Partners to Acquire embedded/capital
Motive Partners, a specialist private equity firm focused on building, backing, and buying the technology companies that enable the financial economy, announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire embedded/capital GmbH, a European venture capital platform “focused on supporting the next wave of financial technology innovation, subject to customary closing conditions.”
crowdfundinsider.com
European Investment Platform Mintos Reaches Half a Million Registered Users
The team at Mintos is pleased to confirm that they’ve reached a new milestone of 500 000 registered users on their investment platform. Over the course of 2022, Mintos claims it experienced “a steady growth in registrations, with an average of 4372 users joining each month.”. Mintos says...
crowdfundinsider.com
Xeni Introduces XeniPay, an Accounting, Settlement System for Travel, on Hedera
Xeni’s XeniPay solution launched recently on the Hedera Mainnet. XeniPay is designed “to help travel inventory consolidators, service providers, and online travel agencies reduce accounting, reconciliation, and settlement costs for B2B transactions.”. Today, the travel industry is “plagued by a convoluted settlement process for B2B transactions.”. Settling...
crowdfundinsider.com
Sequoia Tells Investors They Are Sorry for Bad FTX Investment: Report
Sequoia, one of the most prominent VC firms in the world, has apologized to its backers for the investment they made in FTX. As was previously reported, once the wheels fell off of FTX, Sequoia wrote its investment down to zero – a potential $150 million loss. At that time, Sequoia sent a letter to its LPs, stating:
crowdfundinsider.com
Embedded Finance Integration Is Being Widely Considered Across the Globe: Juniper Research
Juniper Research defines embedded finance as: “Any use case where financial services, such as banking, insurance or lending, is integrated into non-financial user experiences.”. User experiences in this sense will “commonly mean eCommerce checkouts, for example, where payment options are embedded to avoid having to re-enter details, or where...
crowdfundinsider.com
European Financing Platform Debitum Shares Latest Updates for October 2022
At the beginning of November 2022, Debitum Asset-Backed Security offer was 5, TRIPLE DRAGON had 10 underlying assets in 2 ABSs, FLEXIDEA had 1 ABSs with 5 business loans and EVERGREEN CAPITAL had 44 underlying assets in 2 ABSs. At the end of October 2022, the total number of assets...
crowdfundinsider.com
Aggregate Crypto Market Cap Dips Below $800 Million, CoinMarketCap Adds Option for Exchanges to Show Reserves
Aggregate crypto market value has dipped below $800 million, according to CoinMarketCap – the first time since the beginning of 2021. At one point in 2021, crypto markets were hovering around $3 trillion and thus have endured a spectacular decline in value. At one point today, Bitcoin traded well below $16,000 but has since recovered a bit. The crypto ice age, fueled largely by dramatic collapses like TerraUSD/LUNA, 3AC, Voyager, Celsius, and most recently, FTX, has caused investors to question the viability of crypto markets and the platforms that enable trading.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: ZA Bank Integrates Wise to Offer Low Cost Global Transfers
Wise (LON:WISE) has been integrated into the digital banking firm in Hong Kong ZA Bank. According to a note from ZA bank, the partnership between the two firms is the first bank in Hong Kong to provide money transfers with no exchange rate mark up. It is also the first digital banking partner for Wise in East Asia.
