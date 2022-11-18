Grayscale, part of the Digital Currency Group (DCG), published a blog post in recent days telling users that “all digital assets are safe and secure.”. Grayscale is the issuer of multiple digital asset-based funds like the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:GBTC), which is traded on OTC Markets. Grayscale noted that all assets are held on Coinbase (and not FTX) and has posted links to documents that aim to calm any concerns that Grayscale may have an asset shortfall.

2 DAYS AGO