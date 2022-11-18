My creepy date slipped his AirPods into my bag — here’s the scary reason why

A TikToker is warning other women to be careful on their dates, claiming a man she went out with purposely placed his AirPods in her bag to track her movements.

“I had a weird gut feeling about this guy, like really, really weird from the beginning,” Cory, also known as @corrrryyy on TikTok , said in a clip that has been viewed more than 56,000 times since it was posted this week.

The model said she went out with a man she had met three times before. She said their last date, about three weeks ago, was at a Los Angeles gym where the AirPod drop allegedly happened.

She said when she got home, she noticed the AirPods inside her gym bag and found it strange the man didn’t reach out to her about them.

“My gut reaction was, he’s tracking me, which he absolutely was because there’s literally no other reason. Why would he put his AirPods in my bag and not tell me?” she said.

AirPods can be tracked using the Find My app, which she believes he was using to follow her location.

Cory said she immediately reached out to him, asking if he knew he had misplaced the AirPods. He allegedly responded with, “Did you steal them?” The TikToker was shocked by that answer.

She said she pleaded for an address to drop off his pods, but he insisted on her keeping them. She said he claimed that way, she would have another reason to see him.

Cory said she continued to press the man on how the AirPods got into her bag, but he ignored her probing.

Using Apple products to track people without their consent is a crime in many countries, according to Apple. Getty Images/iStockphoto

“He was just like, ‘You’re overthinking it. I already bought new ones. Throw them in a lake,’” she said.

To avoid seeing him, Cory said she gave the classic “I’m seeing my ex again” excuse: “I’m sorry, I can’t see you, I’m getting back together with my ex. Please send me an address, so I can send them back to you by the end of day.”

In the two-minute video, she admits there were major red flags, including that the man allegedly doesn’t have social media accounts.

“How do you have no social media? Not even a f–king LinkedIn?”

The TikToker went on four dates with the man before she allegedly cut things off. corrrryyy/TikTok

Although she had a weird feeling about the guy, she wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt. corrrryyy/TikTok

One commenter shared an experience of being tracked by AirPods, “The other night I went shopping and I got a notification on my phone saying airpod pros are moving with you and I don’t own them.”

“You can drop the AirPods off at your local police [department] and they will tag them as found property,” commented another viewer.

The TikToker closes her PSA with tips on being careful.

“Check for AirPods, check for Apple AirTags, check your car for these tracking devices because you never know who is watching.”