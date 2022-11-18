ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Rescue Mission needs help delivering more than 1,300 Thanksgiving meals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Folks looking for something to do Thanksgiving morning could help the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission. The mission needs your time and your wheels to get Thanksgiving Day meals to people in need. Each Thanksgiving, the mission serves more than 1,300 meals to individuals and families. Its...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SFD offers tips on how to safely cook a turkey this Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many people will soon be getting their turkey ready for this Thanksgiving, but it’s important to remember to be safe when cooking your bird. Fires are an all to common tragedy on Thanksgiving, so whether you’re frying your turkey or putting it in the oven, you need to be safe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport outreach ministry offers toys with community help

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport organization is helping parents and their children who otherwise wouldn't get toys this holiday season. While some organizations closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, one got a helping hand. Guy and Drena Dodson volunteered at Changing Directions Ministry in late 2019 and then took it over in 2020.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport hairstylist shares her experience working for movie, Wakanda Forever

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A local Shreveport woman was the lead of the hair department for Wakanda Forever and now she wants to share her experience. On Nov. 23, Crystal Woodford, a local Shreveport woman and lead of the hair department for Wakanda forever, visits KSLA to talk about her experience working on the set of the new Black Panther movie and show off some of her amazing designs.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Puppies living in Bienville community drainage pipe are rescued

ADA TAYLOR, La. -- Six puppies that had taken up refuge in a drainage pipe in the town of Ada Taylor were rescued Sunday. A deputy from the Bienville Sheriff's Department contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) several weeks ago, seeking help for a mother dog and her nursing puppies. A former tenant in the 300 block of Pete Lyon Road apparently vacated their rental property and left the mother dog and her puppies behind.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KSLA

Traffic officials give last-minute tips for traveling during Thanksgiving

Man dies, another injured in shooting on Linwood Avenue. Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 6:52 p.m. on Linwood Avenue between Earl and Cox streets. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has announced his support for runoff candidate Tom Arceneaux. Pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle on Mansfield Road. Updated:...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Truck destroyed by fire overnight near downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Fire crews raced to the scene of a big rig fire north of downtown Shreveport early Wednesday. It happened just before 3 a.m. near Airport Drive and North Common. Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned that an 18 wheeler next to a building caught...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Rainy start to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The long Thanksgiving holiday weekend will start off a wet note, but the entire four day stretch will NOT be a washout. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool with highs in the 60s expected through early next week. Clouds will continue to increase into this evening with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
SHREVEPORT, LA
brproud.com

West Monroe man struck by train; airlifted to Shreveport hospital

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9:42 AM, West Monroe Police responded to a train versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of North 4th Street and the railroad track. According to police, 43-year-old Charles Lyons was pushing a cart across the railroad track when he dropped some trash.
WEST MONROE, LA
KTBS

Pedestrian hit, killed on Mansfield Road in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was killed Tuesday evening while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. According to police, a man was walking in the 8900 hundred block of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive around 7:40 when he walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD looking for runaway teen girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen girl. Police say back on Sept. 20, Dayna Zoey Bogany was reported as a runaway by her family. She has since been seen near Huntington Avenue and Wyngate Boulevard wearing a pink bonnet.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Pedestrian dies when hit by vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian died when he was struck by a vehicle on a Shreveport street. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck in the 8900 block of Mansfield Road happened at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Preliminary investigation shows the man was wearing dark-colored clothing and...
