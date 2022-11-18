Read full article on original website
KSLA
Rescue Mission needs help delivering more than 1,300 Thanksgiving meals
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Folks looking for something to do Thanksgiving morning could help the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission. The mission needs your time and your wheels to get Thanksgiving Day meals to people in need. Each Thanksgiving, the mission serves more than 1,300 meals to individuals and families. Its...
KSLA
SFD offers tips on how to safely cook a turkey this Thanksgiving
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many people will soon be getting their turkey ready for this Thanksgiving, but it’s important to remember to be safe when cooking your bird. Fires are an all to common tragedy on Thanksgiving, so whether you’re frying your turkey or putting it in the oven, you need to be safe.
KSLA
Mental health tips to help through the holidays from Shreveport Counseling & Restoration
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Whitney Voss of Shreveport Counseling & Restoration (SCR), shares tips to help you make it through the holiday seasons. On Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving, Whitney Voss from SCR visits KSLA news 12 to give some advice to those who struggle through the holidays. Mental...
KTBS
Shreveport outreach ministry offers toys with community help
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport organization is helping parents and their children who otherwise wouldn't get toys this holiday season. While some organizations closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, one got a helping hand. Guy and Drena Dodson volunteered at Changing Directions Ministry in late 2019 and then took it over in 2020.
Two Towns Within Driving Distance Make Best Small Town Christmas List
Looking to capture some of the magic of Christmas for yourself and your family? You won't have to drive far to see two towns that were recently named among the 20 Best Small Towns to Visit for Christmas in the United States. Natchitoches, LA is well known for being a...
KSLA
Shreveport hairstylist shares her experience working for movie, Wakanda Forever
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A local Shreveport woman was the lead of the hair department for Wakanda Forever and now she wants to share her experience. On Nov. 23, Crystal Woodford, a local Shreveport woman and lead of the hair department for Wakanda forever, visits KSLA to talk about her experience working on the set of the new Black Panther movie and show off some of her amazing designs.
Big Events in Downtown Shreveport This Weekend Start Your Holiday Season
Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving is the official start of the Christmas shopping season. You probably know about Cyber Monday, the Monday following Black Friday, but do you know this Saturday is Small Business Saturday?. Several major chains including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, PetSmart, and the Home Depot, to...
KTBS
Puppies living in Bienville community drainage pipe are rescued
ADA TAYLOR, La. -- Six puppies that had taken up refuge in a drainage pipe in the town of Ada Taylor were rescued Sunday. A deputy from the Bienville Sheriff's Department contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) several weeks ago, seeking help for a mother dog and her nursing puppies. A former tenant in the 300 block of Pete Lyon Road apparently vacated their rental property and left the mother dog and her puppies behind.
KSLA
Traffic officials give last-minute tips for traveling during Thanksgiving
Man dies, another injured in shooting on Linwood Avenue. Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 6:52 p.m. on Linwood Avenue between Earl and Cox streets. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has announced his support for runoff candidate Tom Arceneaux. Pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle on Mansfield Road. Updated:...
KTBS
Truck destroyed by fire overnight near downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Fire crews raced to the scene of a big rig fire north of downtown Shreveport early Wednesday. It happened just before 3 a.m. near Airport Drive and North Common. Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned that an 18 wheeler next to a building caught...
Holiday Themed Christmas Train Announces Louisiana Stops
Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express takes to the rails to celebrate the season. Here are the stops in Louisiana where you can see the train and its holiday display.
KSLA
Rainy start to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The long Thanksgiving holiday weekend will start off a wet note, but the entire four day stretch will NOT be a washout. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool with highs in the 60s expected through early next week. Clouds will continue to increase into this evening with...
calcasieu.info
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing 16-year-old Believed to be a Runaway
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing 16-year-old Believed to be a Runaway. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department announced that it is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old suspected to be a runaway. Dayna Zoey Bogany was reported as a...
arklatexweekend.com
12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
brproud.com
West Monroe man struck by train; airlifted to Shreveport hospital
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9:42 AM, West Monroe Police responded to a train versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of North 4th Street and the railroad track. According to police, 43-year-old Charles Lyons was pushing a cart across the railroad track when he dropped some trash.
KTBS
Pedestrian hit, killed on Mansfield Road in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was killed Tuesday evening while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. According to police, a man was walking in the 8900 hundred block of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive around 7:40 when he walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The...
q973radio.com
We Asked Shreveport Daters: At What Point In The Relationship Do You Exchange Holiday Gifts?
When it comes to holiday gift-giving in the Shreveport area, how much would you spend on someone if you’d only been dating for six months?. It might depend on how hot-and-heavy things have gotten. But a new poll by Dating.com found seven in ten of its users would spend exactly ZERO.
KSLA
SPD looking for runaway teen girl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen girl. Police say back on Sept. 20, Dayna Zoey Bogany was reported as a runaway by her family. She has since been seen near Huntington Avenue and Wyngate Boulevard wearing a pink bonnet.
KSLA
Pedestrian dies when hit by vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian died when he was struck by a vehicle on a Shreveport street. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck in the 8900 block of Mansfield Road happened at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Preliminary investigation shows the man was wearing dark-colored clothing and...
Historic church, other structures burned in Haynesville overnight
Three structures were burned in the town of Haynesville last night and the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshall has made an arrest in connection with at least two of the fires.
