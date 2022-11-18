Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Butte awarded inaugural MHSA State Baseball Tournament
BUTTE – The Montana High School Association Executive Board met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday afternoon. The association placed the inaugural 2023 MHSA State Baseball Tournament in Butte to be played on 3 Legends Field at Copper Mountain Park May 15-20. Baseball became a sanctioned high school...
Memorable moments, eye-popping stats from Helena Capital's state title run
Every state championship run is filled with memorable moments and that's certainly true for the Helena Capital Bruins. The Bruins went 12-0 during the 2022 season and won the school's first Class AA state championship since 2011. It was the 12th state title in school history and at a place like Capital, which has had nearly unmatched success on the football field, 11 years was starting to feel like a long time without a title.
MHSA approves Class A realignment plus football moves for Wibaux, Joliet, Westby-Grenora
HELENA — Bigfork will move up and East Helena will move over as part of a Class A realignment announced Tuesday by the Montana High School Association. Bigfork, which has been competing in Class B, will become a part of the seven-school Northwest Conference for the 2023-24 school year. East Helena moves to the six-school Southeast Conference.
