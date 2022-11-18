Every state championship run is filled with memorable moments and that's certainly true for the Helena Capital Bruins. The Bruins went 12-0 during the 2022 season and won the school's first Class AA state championship since 2011. It was the 12th state title in school history and at a place like Capital, which has had nearly unmatched success on the football field, 11 years was starting to feel like a long time without a title.

HELENA, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO