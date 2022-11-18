ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, NE

Peru State art exhibit offers view of 1950s Nebraska through lens of sheriff's deputy

By ANDREW WEGLEY Lincoln Journal Star
doniphanherald.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wnax.com

Nebraska Game & Parks Cautions Users of Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area

People are encouraged to use caution until further notice while visiting Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl, which are being tested for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha school pension fund shows progress but superintendent foresees headwinds

LINCOLN — The troubled pension fund for Omaha teachers has shown improvement over the past five years, going from 53% fully funded to about 63%, a state legislative committee was told Tuesday. That’s because the state’s largest school district has contributed more than the amount recommended by actuaries to...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Ricketts shines spotlight on children seeking adoption in Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts saluted Nebraska's adoptive families on the day before Thanksgiving with a proclamation and a personal plea that "every child deserves to have a stable, permanent family of their own." "The family plays a crucial role in social development and is the essential building block of society," the...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska, Iowa Thanksgiving Eve Gas Prices

During very heavy Thanksgiving travel, "Triple A" on Wednesday has the national average price of gas per gallon at 3.60. In Nebraska, it's 3.41 per gallon on average, and even lower in Sarpy and Cass Counties. In Iowa Wednesday, the statewide average is down to 3.35, with prices well below...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Nebraska man who rescued family from fiery crash honored with Carnegie Medal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska man credited with saving a family from a fiery crash was given a special honor on Monday. Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska State Patrol recognized Frank Axiotes of Elkhorn with the Carnegie Medal, awarded by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission. The Carnegie Medal is North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4 of the search for 43-year-old Cari Allen. “We are constantly searching based on tips that we receive,” Douglas...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Indianola man is injured in Nebraska’s third hunting accident in the last three days. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the man was seriously injured while hunting around 5 p.m. Sunday in Red Willow County. The man was allegedly shot accidentally by the...
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Omaha man charged with robbing two UNK students

KEARNEY, Neb. — An Omaha man has been charged after he allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. According to an arrest affidavit, on Oct. 31,...
KEARNEY, NE
doniphanherald.com

COVID-19 cases drop in Lincoln but climb in Nebraska

COVID-19 cases dropped slightly last week in Lancaster County, but they rose significantly statewide. According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, there were 259 official cases last week, down slightly from 273 the previous week. Officials have said official case counts are likely low because many people now use home tests or don't get tested at all.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Macy retained as Nebraska director of environment and energy

Jim Macy will continue as director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Tuesday. "Jim understands the importance of protecting Nebraska's natural resources like our pot of gold, the Ogallala Aquifer, and thousands of miles of surface waters across Nebraska's five unique agro-ecological zones," Pillen said.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Nebraska City News Press

Ribbon cutting caps daylong celebration in Nebraska City

Brenda Baumann, branch manager and vice president of Professional Mortgage Services, an office of Tri-Valley Bank, prepares to cut as President Jay Longinaker and Vice President Lora Damme hold the ribbon at the Nebraska City location, 1114 Grundman Blvd. The ribbon cutting concluded a daylong open house and celebration of Longinaker’s retirement as bank president. The Nebraska City office is now a full-service bank, serving customers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Call 402-873-7794 for more information.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Bolduc retained as superintendent of Nebraska State Patrol

Col. John Bolduc will be retained as superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced Monday. “Col. Bolduc has the temperament, experience and knowledge to continue leading the Nebraska State Patrol,” Pillen and Joe Kelly, his lieutenant governor running mate, said in a joint statement. Bolduc “embodies...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Omaha police arrest suspect in Tuesday Family Dollar robbery

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a suspect has been arrested for a Family Dollar robbery Tuesday night in Omaha near Fontenelle Boulevard and Ames Avenue. Police arrived at the scene around 6:17 p.m. after reports of a robbing the store, armed with a machete. Officers said witnesses helped...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man sentenced in shooting death of a friend at North Omaha party

OMAHA — A man who fatally wounded a friend as he was shooting at another man outside a North Omaha party has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison. Tip Mut, 23, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 to 20 years for manslaughter and five to 10 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
LINCOLN, NE

