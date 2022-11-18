Peru State art exhibit offers view of 1950s Nebraska through lens of sheriff's deputy

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnax.com
Nebraska Game & Parks Cautions Users of Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area
People are encouraged to use caution until further notice while visiting Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl, which are being tested for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha school pension fund shows progress but superintendent foresees headwinds
LINCOLN — The troubled pension fund for Omaha teachers has shown improvement over the past five years, going from 53% fully funded to about 63%, a state legislative committee was told Tuesday. That’s because the state’s largest school district has contributed more than the amount recommended by actuaries to...
doniphanherald.com
Ricketts shines spotlight on children seeking adoption in Nebraska
Gov. Pete Ricketts saluted Nebraska's adoptive families on the day before Thanksgiving with a proclamation and a personal plea that "every child deserves to have a stable, permanent family of their own." "The family plays a crucial role in social development and is the essential building block of society," the...
doniphanherald.com
Two Omaha men who were at party where woman was killed are held on $750,000 bail
Two Omaha men who were shot at a crowded birthday party now face felony charges. Imhotep Davis, 25, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds. Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28, was charged with accessory to a felony and...
iheart.com
Nebraska, Iowa Thanksgiving Eve Gas Prices
During very heavy Thanksgiving travel, "Triple A" on Wednesday has the national average price of gas per gallon at 3.60. In Nebraska, it's 3.41 per gallon on average, and even lower in Sarpy and Cass Counties. In Iowa Wednesday, the statewide average is down to 3.35, with prices well below...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska man who rescued family from fiery crash honored with Carnegie Medal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska man credited with saving a family from a fiery crash was given a special honor on Monday. Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska State Patrol recognized Frank Axiotes of Elkhorn with the Carnegie Medal, awarded by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission. The Carnegie Medal is North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism.
1011now.com
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4 of the search for 43-year-old Cari Allen. “We are constantly searching based on tips that we receive,” Douglas...
fox42kptm.com
New data from Nebraska's DHHS show promising news in the fight against RSV
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Updated data from Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services show the news as it relates to the respiratory illness RSV is better than it was as recently as two weeks ago. For the second straight week, emergency department visits have been going down. In the...
WOWT
Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Indianola man is injured in Nebraska’s third hunting accident in the last three days. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the man was seriously injured while hunting around 5 p.m. Sunday in Red Willow County. The man was allegedly shot accidentally by the...
doniphanherald.com
Ricketts awards highest civilian honor to Omahan who helped save 2 people after crash
Frank Axiotes was driving with his family along Interstate 80 in Lincoln when he stopped to help at a three-vehicle collision, saving the lives of a young woman and her 9-year-old brother. More than two years after the crash, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts presented Axiotes, who lives in the Elkhorn...
NebraskaTV
Omaha man charged with robbing two UNK students
KEARNEY, Neb. — An Omaha man has been charged after he allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. According to an arrest affidavit, on Oct. 31,...
doniphanherald.com
COVID-19 cases drop in Lincoln but climb in Nebraska
COVID-19 cases dropped slightly last week in Lancaster County, but they rose significantly statewide. According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, there were 259 official cases last week, down slightly from 273 the previous week. Officials have said official case counts are likely low because many people now use home tests or don't get tested at all.
1011now.com
Breaking down the costs of the Nebraska State Patrol’s new helicopter, aviation division
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol’s aviation division can be seen flying above the city watching for speeders, monitoring traffic during Husker Football games and responding to emergencies across the state. Between five aircraft, completing more than 500 missions so far this year. For the last six...
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the...
doniphanherald.com
Macy retained as Nebraska director of environment and energy
Jim Macy will continue as director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Tuesday. "Jim understands the importance of protecting Nebraska's natural resources like our pot of gold, the Ogallala Aquifer, and thousands of miles of surface waters across Nebraska's five unique agro-ecological zones," Pillen said.
The Nebraska City News Press
Ribbon cutting caps daylong celebration in Nebraska City
Brenda Baumann, branch manager and vice president of Professional Mortgage Services, an office of Tri-Valley Bank, prepares to cut as President Jay Longinaker and Vice President Lora Damme hold the ribbon at the Nebraska City location, 1114 Grundman Blvd. The ribbon cutting concluded a daylong open house and celebration of Longinaker’s retirement as bank president. The Nebraska City office is now a full-service bank, serving customers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Call 402-873-7794 for more information.
doniphanherald.com
Bolduc retained as superintendent of Nebraska State Patrol
Col. John Bolduc will be retained as superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced Monday. “Col. Bolduc has the temperament, experience and knowledge to continue leading the Nebraska State Patrol,” Pillen and Joe Kelly, his lieutenant governor running mate, said in a joint statement. Bolduc “embodies...
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest suspect in Tuesday Family Dollar robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a suspect has been arrested for a Family Dollar robbery Tuesday night in Omaha near Fontenelle Boulevard and Ames Avenue. Police arrived at the scene around 6:17 p.m. after reports of a robbing the store, armed with a machete. Officers said witnesses helped...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sentenced in shooting death of a friend at North Omaha party
OMAHA — A man who fatally wounded a friend as he was shooting at another man outside a North Omaha party has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison. Tip Mut, 23, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 to 20 years for manslaughter and five to 10 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Watch: Loose goat wrangled after several failed attempts in Nebraska
Animal control officers in Nebraska said a goat was finally corralled after evading capture on multiple occasions for nearly three weeks.
Comments / 0