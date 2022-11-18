Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Organizations offering free Thanksgiving meals on Thursday
With Thanksgiving coming up tomorrow, preparations are under way for the big holiday meal. For those who can’t make it to a planned get-together, several organizations are inviting the public to join them for a Thanksgiving lunch. Here’s a look at some of the free meals we know about...
wxxv25.com
Turkey Creek Sign Unveiling
A historical marker is back where it belongs. The Turkey Creek marker was put up in 2018 to bring attention to the area where freed slaves enhanced the community over 150 years ago. In 2021, the sign that celebrated the heritage of Gulfport’s Turkey Creek community was vandalized. Residents...
wxxv25.com
Christmas in the Pass updates and schedule
A popular Christmas event returns next weekend in Pass Christian. The 37th Annual Christmas in the Pass will be next Friday, December 2nd. The event begins at 4 p.m., with the parade starting at 6. In addition to businesses open late and vendors lined up for Christmas shopping, there will...
wxxv25.com
Chandeleur Brewing getting into World Cup — for a cause
People gathered across the U.S. yesterday to watch the U.S. men’s soccer team compete in the World Cup… For the first time in eight years. Chandeleur Island Brewing Company in Gulfport had a watch party of their own and even opened early to make sure people had plenty of time to get settled.
wxxv25.com
Mass adoption ceremony held in Gulfport
What better way to celebration National Adoption Month than with multiple children getting adopted at once?. A mass adoption celebration took place to recognize Mississippi’s newest adoptive families. As many as 50 people gathered at the Harrison County courthouse in hopes of growing their families. A long awaited day...
wxxv25.com
Bay St. Louis preparing for Christmas in the Bay festivities
This year’s holiday events start this Saturday for Shop Small Saturday, with the Bay St. Louis Christmas Parade. There will be more than 100 vehicles and Santa himself joining in the festivities. The parade rolls at 5:30 Saturday night starting at The Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor and ending at The Hancock County Courthouse where the Christmas tree lighting will take place.
wxxv25.com
Operation Christmas Child hopes to reach 11 million children this year
Volunteers from Harrison, Jackson, and Stone counties are at New Hope Baptist Church in Gulfport today to ship thousands of shoeboxes filled with goodies in conjunction with Operation Christmas Child. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than...
wxxv25.com
Luxury hotel on Tullis property in Biloxi gets green light
There’s a luxury development in the works for East Biloxi. Take a look at the master plan for what will be the Tullis Gardens. During Tuesday’s City Council meeting– members gave the green light for developers to continue building an upscale 200-room hotel, scenic gardens, and even a full-size replica of the historic manor house.
wxxv25.com
5,000th robotic procedure performed at Memorial Health
Memorial Health in Gulfport has reached an exciting milestone with one of their surgical technologies. The da Vinci System is used in the General Surgeries Department at Memorial Hospital. The sytem recently reached 5000 procedures completed. It provides a minimally invasive approach to surgeries. Chief of the Department of Surgeries,...
wxxv25.com
Gautier police sergeant beats the odds in cancer battle
Gautier police officers, among many others, gathered inside of the Cancer Treatment Center in Ocean Springs, eager to watch one of their own ring the bell, which signifies victory against cancer. Gautier Police Sgt. Benjamin McQuagge rang the bell three times, celebrating the completion of his almost three-year-long battle with...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport boys top MRA, Hubbard in Thanksgiving Tournament title game
GULFPORT, Miss. — After trailing by as many as 13 points in the first half of Tuesday’s Thanksgiving Tournament championship game at Gulfport High School, the Admirals staged a comeback en route to taking down Madison-Ridgeland Academy and Ole Miss commit Josh Hubbard, 59-52. Watch the highlights courtesy of News 25’s Jeff Haeger above!
wxxv25.com
Amtrak returning to service along the Gulf Coast
It’s been a long wait, but Amtrak is set to return to the Coast!. An agreement has been reached between CSX Transportation, Amtrak, and the Alabama State Port Authority. According to the Surface Transportation Board, the negotiating parties requested the case to be held in abeyance while executing the conditions identified within the settlement agreement. Those terms however, were not disclosed.
wxxv25.com
Runoff election coming up Tuesday for Harrison County school board seat
Looking ahead to next week, there will be a runoff Tuesday to decide who will serve on the Harrison County School Board in District 2. Earlier this month, the field of five candidates was whittled down to two — Tom Daniels, who earned 935 votes and Betty Daniel, who earned 919 votes.
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs girls win early-season test against Gulfport, 3-1
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — After trading goals in the first half, the Lady Greyhounds prevailed with two second half goals courtesy of Jaylen Bodry and Parker St. Amant. Watch the highlights courtesy of News 25’s Jeff Haeger above!
wxxv25.com
South State Preview, Part I: Ocean Springs Greyhounds host Brandon in 6A semifinals
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. –There are 24 MHSAA football teams from the six coastal counties. This week, there are only 24 teams in the entire state practicing over Thanksgiving week, and four of them are from right in our backyard. Starting with Ocean Springs, coming off a first round win...
wxxv25.com
Coroner IDs bicyclist hit, killed on Seaway Road
A bicyclist who was on Seaway Road when he was hit by a vehicle on Monday night has been identified. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 35-year-old Lester Wayne Luper was hit in the eastbound lane of Seaway Road about 7:15 p.m. He died at the scene from his injuries.
wxxv25.com
South State Preview, Part II: Gautier travels to Picayune for epic rematch in 5A semifinals
GAUTIER, Miss. — Gautier didn’t have to wait very long for a second chance against Picayune, in a rematch of the regular season finale that saw the Maroon Tide claim the Region 4-5A title by way of a 48-42 overtime thriller. But the Gators never lost sight of...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport teen charged with aggravated assault in shooting case
A 17-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault after shooting into a vehicle and injuring someone. Jermiah Isdro Smith was arrested Monday and was taken to Harrison County jail. His bond was set at $200,000. Gulfport Police said officers responded to a call Sunday of a gun being shot in...
wxxv25.com
Pass Police searching for suspect in catalytic converter theft case
Pass Christian Police are asking the public’s help to locate a suspect in a catalytic converter theft case. Police say Clay Necaise is wanted on felony malicious mischief charges dating back to October 27. The charges stem from several catalytic converters stolen in the city. Anyone with information on...
Comments / 0