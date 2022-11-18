Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Six arrested after large amount of drugs discovered during Madisonville search warrant
Six people are being charged in Madisonville, Kentucky, after a search warrant led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs, according to police. The Madisonville Police Department says officers, detectives, and deputies went to serve a search warrant at some apartments on North Seminary Street on Tuesday evening in search of 29-year-old Zackarius Franklin, who was wanted after fleeing from the Kentucky State Police in October.
whopam.com
Several arrested following Madisonville investigation
An investigation Tuesday in Madisonville led to the arrests of several suspects, including three for drug trafficking. A news release says the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit received information that a wanted fugitive, 29-year old Zackarius Franklin of Madisonville, was at an apartment on North Seminary Street and a search warrant was obtained.
whvoradio.com
U-Haul Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A U-Haul truck was reported stolen Tuesday afternoon and the name on the contract for the rental was allegedly forged. Hopkinsville Police say the suspect used someone else’s name and forged their signature on the contract to rent the truck and trailer then never returned it. The suspect also allegedly took a laptop and other items from the victim.
whvoradio.com
Crofton Man Charged After Child Found Outside Alone
A Crofton man was charged after his child was found alone on East Princeton Street in Crofton Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called for a 3-year-old found alone outside not properly dressed and wearing soiled clothing. During the investigation, The child’s father 28-year-old Brank Shelton contacted law enforcement and wanted to report the child missing.
whvoradio.com
Judge Modifies Bond In Oak Grove Elder Abuse Murder Case
One of the people charged with the murder of a person they were supposed to be caring for will be released from jail and incarcerated at home with an ankle monitor after a bond hearing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Ann Harrison and her boyfriend, Jacob Gilstrap, are both...
whvoradio.com
Man Charged After Hopkinsville High-Speed Pursuit
A man was charged after a high-speed pursuit in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Suiter says he attempted to stop Andrew Scott on West 7th Street for not having a license plate and he fled at speeds of up to 90 mph. He reportedly turned onto Major Lane, Pyle Lane, LC Avenue, then Pat Avenue hitting several mailboxes and a street sign before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Pat Avenue.
Three charged with drug trafficking in Oak Grove
One woman and two men are facing drug charges after police reportedly went to an Oak Grove home to deliver an arrest warrant Saturday morning.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Drug Possession
A Hopkinsville man was charged with drug possession on South Jessup Avenue in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 33-year-old Christopher Davis was seen by police swinging his arms around erratically while walking down the road. He reportedly told police he had been smoking meth and was found to have...
whopam.com
Robbery reported on Walnut Street
Hopkinsville police are investigating the report of a robbery from Monday morning on Walnut Street. The adult female victim told Hopkinsville police a suspect grabbed her in the 1700 block of Walnut a few minutes after 10 a.m. and used force to take her cell phone and wallet. No arrest...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reports Money Stolen From Wallet
Hopkinsville Police are investigating after a Hopkinsville man reported money stolen from his wallet Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Saturday and Sunday someone took $1,585 from a man’s wallet that was inside the home on Bryan Street without his permission. No arrest has been made but the...
Tommy Lee Brown II Arrested for Dellway Villa Road Apartment Murder
November 21, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives during the night charged Tommie Lee Brown II, 38, with Friday afternoon’s murder of Arthur Henderson, 38, in the parking lot of Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road. Surveillance video shows that Brown fatally shot Henderson during a brief physical altercation...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Grand Jury Returns Assault Indictments
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several felony indictments Friday including for assault. 35-year old Eboni Nichole Neylon, of Hopkinsville, was indicted on charges of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of criminal mischief, tampering with evidence, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravating circumstances, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
whvoradio.com
Dawson Springs Woman Killed in Hopkins County Crash
A Dawson Springs woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Hopkins County Tuesday. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to an accident with injuries in the 10000 block of Hanson Road near Jones Road just after 1:15 Tuesday afternoon. When deputies arrived, they determined a vehicle driven by 33-year old Cheara R. Scott was involved in a one-vehicle wreck.
whopam.com
Indictments returned for assault, manufacturing methamphetamine
A Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including for assault and manufacturing methamphetamine. Indicted for second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, leaving the scene of an accident with failure to render aid or assistance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and second-degree disorderly conduct is 35-year-old Eboni Neylon of Hopkinsville. She allegedly she slashed the tires on a vehicle, struck it with a metal bat and assaulted a woman on the scene with a bat before hitting another vehicle and almost hitting a man with her SUV as she left.
wevv.com
Multiple fatal overdoses lead to arrest of Madisonville man on fentanyl trafficking charges
Authorities in Hopkins County, Kentucky, say that investigations into multiple overdoses, some fatal, have led to the arrest of a fentanyl trafficker. The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE-Narcotics Unit says that a large-scale drug trafficking organization involving 21-year-old Demario Murray of Madisonville has been under investigation since sometime earlier this year. Throughout...
whvoradio.com
Man Injured Tuesday In Oak Grove Crash
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove sent a man to the hospital Tuesday. Oak Grove Police say a truck was southbound on Fort Campbell Boulevard, when a car exiting Interstate 24 pulled into the truck’s path. The driver of the car claimed the truck had no headlights.
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Sheriff’s Department Launching Christmas Drive
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is continuing the tradition started by former Sheriff Ray Burnam to provide assistance to some needy families in the community. Sheriff Acree and Administrative Assistant Faye Godair discussed this year’s Christmas Drive, with Acree noting they have been contacted by the community about conducting a drive of some type to help families in Trigg County.
whvoradio.com
City Of Hopkinsville to Pave Six Streets This Week
The City of Hopkinsville will begin milling and paving work on six streets this week. Contractors for the Hopkinsville Public Works Department will pave Cherry Street, Phelps Avenue, Stewart Street, East, and West 7th Street, Carla Drive, and Radford Street. The work will continue, weather permitting until it is complete....
whvoradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg County Review Zoning Request On Possible Dollar General Store
Members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission found themselves amid the early stages of a possible re-zoning recommendation to the Cadiz City County — when, Tuesday evening, they reviewed materials involving a property along Jefferson Street/US 139. Of note, an unnamed property owner located near the Princeton Road/Cerulean Road...
whvoradio.com
Elkton Man Injured In Crash
An Elkton man was injured in a wreck on Penchem Road in Todd County Sunday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Baumann says a car driven by 22-year-old Michael Kushner Jr. went off the roadway and struck a utility pole cutting off power in the area. Kushner was temporarily...
