New Jersey State

North Carolina boy's cheesy wish brings him to Wisconsin

ST. CLOUD, Wis. - The Make-A-Wish Foundation gets thousands of wishes from kids every year. A lot of those wishes are trips to Disney or meeting a star in sports or entertainment. But a 10-year-old boy from North Carolina wanted something different. Maxx Ball wanted to come to Wisconsin to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Colorado nightclub shooting: Philadelphia transgender community reacts to shooting with grief, fear

PHILADELPHIA - A night of fun turned deadly in Colorado after a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub. Five people are dead and at least 25 people are injured. The gunman is in custody. The impact of the attack is having a ripple effect across the United States. In Philadelphia, there's enormous grief and sadness in the transgender community, coupled with very real fear on a very special day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Weather Authority: Lots of sun to warm up the Delaware Valley on Tuesday into Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA - The dry, crisp air made for a beautiful sunset ahead of a clear, starlit sky over the Delaware Valley on Monday night. A southernly wind is making its way up to our area, which forecasters say is a good sign as it will bring a bit of warmth with it. Wind gusts were up to about 23 mph across the city, but they are expected to subside as we move into the overnight hours with temperatures in the 20s.
DELAWARE STATE
Wild turkey population exploding in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The state that hosted the country’s first Thanksgiving meal is now dealing with a growing wild turkey population. According to the state’s wildlife officials, there were about 1,000 birds in 1978. Today, the population is estimated between 30,000 and 35,000 birds. State officials say wild turkeys...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

