Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter Showering
What would you do if you found out your husband of 14 years was secretly recording your 16-year-old daughter while she showered?. A devastated mother of three recently took to TikTok to share that she found out her husband of 14 years has been secretly recording her 16-year-old daughter in the shower.
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s 16-Year-Old Son Grayson Reportedly Suffers Serious Injuries in Car Crash
USA Network A scary situation. Todd and Julie Chrisley's son Grayson Chrisley was involved in a car accident days before his parents' sentencing for their tax evasion scandal. The Nashville Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, November 21, that the Chrisley Knows Best star, 16, “was involved in a car accident last weekend […]
