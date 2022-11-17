ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Why Palo Alto Networks, Palantir, and MongoDB Stocks All Traded Lower Thursday

The Federal Reserve Bank has been aggressively raising interest rates this year to combat inflation. Inflation grew more slowly in October, so some investors hoped the Fed might pause its interest rate hikes, but comments Thursday by a Fed official suggest otherwise. Investors should consider the current environment a buying...
NASDAQ

Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (BIDU, HPQ, ZM)

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, this is normally the time I take a step back and evaluate the things to be thankful for. If you have been an avid reader of this weekly column, you can tell I’m an optimist by nature. Rarely do I recommend selling rallies or ignoring buying opportunities when stock prices are low. That’s not going to change. Call it persistence. And it appears, based on this week’s trading action, persistence is what will be needed as the year comes to a close.
invezz.com

Palo Alto Networks shares are trading up in after-hours

Palo Alto Networks reports strong results for its fiscal first quarter. The cybersecurity firm also announced a $195 million acquisition. Palo Alto Networks shares are down over 20% versus their YTD high. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) is trading up in extended hours after reporting strong results for its...
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ

4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More

When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
NASDAQ

Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat

What if you could sit back and earn money when you sleep? It's possible through passive income. One of the easiest ways to earn passive income is by investing in dividend stocks, or stocks in companies that make regular cash payments to their shareholders. One company with a history of regularly paying and increasing its dividend is ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid

Dividend growth and long-term competitiveness are often more important factors than a stock's yield. Innovative Industrial Properties is hiking its dividend significantly while growing rapidly. Medical Properties Trust is expanding at a relatively slower rate, and that probably won't change anytime soon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Absolutely Loves Right Now

British American Tobacco is rapidly growing its non-combustible business. Devon Energy has delivered a huge gain this year and offers a juicy dividend yield. Enterprise Products Partners boasts an impressive track record of dividend increases. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

Target Sell-Off: Is Now the Time to Buy?

The company expects a sales decline during the upcoming holiday season. Target's performance continues to show some signs of strength. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TheStreet

Nvidia Earnings Preview: Data Center Recovery In Focus As Gaming Extends Slump

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) - Get Free Report shares slipped lower Wednesday ahead of the chipmaker's third quarter earnings after the closing bell, with investors likely focused on whether strength in its data center business can offset ongoing weakness in the gaming industry. Shares were further pressured by a near-term warning...
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Bear Market

Stag Industrial's free cash flow is on an upward trajectory. Realty Income boasts 52 years of monthly dividend payments. Short-term traders have pushed down Medical Properties' stock price; in the long run, investors will be happy with the REIT's results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Zacks.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Sets Financial Target for 2025

JLL - Free Report) provided a business update and set financial targets for 2025 in its Investor Briefing on Nov 16, 2022. Management anticipates fee revenues for 2025 to lie between $10 billion and $11 billion, while the adjusted EBITDA margin is estimated to come in the range of 16-19%.

