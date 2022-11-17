Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Why Palo Alto Networks, Palantir, and MongoDB Stocks All Traded Lower Thursday
The Federal Reserve Bank has been aggressively raising interest rates this year to combat inflation. Inflation grew more slowly in October, so some investors hoped the Fed might pause its interest rate hikes, but comments Thursday by a Fed official suggest otherwise. Investors should consider the current environment a buying...
5 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Now After the Worse Sector Sell-Off in Years
Not for many years have we seen this kind of selling and disruption in the technology sector, but the good news now for investors with dry powder is that some of the biggest and best names are on sale. These five also pay dependable dividends.
NASDAQ
Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (BIDU, HPQ, ZM)
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, this is normally the time I take a step back and evaluate the things to be thankful for. If you have been an avid reader of this weekly column, you can tell I’m an optimist by nature. Rarely do I recommend selling rallies or ignoring buying opportunities when stock prices are low. That’s not going to change. Call it persistence. And it appears, based on this week’s trading action, persistence is what will be needed as the year comes to a close.
invezz.com
Palo Alto Networks shares are trading up in after-hours
Palo Alto Networks reports strong results for its fiscal first quarter. The cybersecurity firm also announced a $195 million acquisition. Palo Alto Networks shares are down over 20% versus their YTD high. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) is trading up in extended hours after reporting strong results for its...
Friday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Block, Cisco, Hertz, Nvidia, Phillips 66, Splunk, Target, Walmart and More
Friday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Analog Devices, Block, BorgWarner, Cisco Systems, Diamondback Energy, FIGS, Hertz Global, International Exchange, Nvidia, Plains All-American Pipeline, Phillips 66, Splunk, Target, TJX Companies, Unity Software, Walmart, Workday and ZoomInfo Technologies.
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Got $5,000? This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer.
Philip Morris International is one of the most compelling tobacco stocks on the market right now.
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
NASDAQ
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat
What if you could sit back and earn money when you sleep? It's possible through passive income. One of the easiest ways to earn passive income is by investing in dividend stocks, or stocks in companies that make regular cash payments to their shareholders. One company with a history of regularly paying and increasing its dividend is ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid
Dividend growth and long-term competitiveness are often more important factors than a stock's yield. Innovative Industrial Properties is hiking its dividend significantly while growing rapidly. Medical Properties Trust is expanding at a relatively slower rate, and that probably won't change anytime soon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Absolutely Loves Right Now
British American Tobacco is rapidly growing its non-combustible business. Devon Energy has delivered a huge gain this year and offers a juicy dividend yield. Enterprise Products Partners boasts an impressive track record of dividend increases. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Target Sell-Off: Is Now the Time to Buy?
The company expects a sales decline during the upcoming holiday season. Target's performance continues to show some signs of strength. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
Lantheus Holdings continues to fire on all cylinders with impressive revenue growth. Axsome Therapeutics has a big FDA win under its belt and hopes to add two more in the not-too-distant future. Dice Therapeutics could have a best-in-class psoriasis candidate in its pipeline. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Nvidia Earnings Preview: Data Center Recovery In Focus As Gaming Extends Slump
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) - Get Free Report shares slipped lower Wednesday ahead of the chipmaker's third quarter earnings after the closing bell, with investors likely focused on whether strength in its data center business can offset ongoing weakness in the gaming industry. Shares were further pressured by a near-term warning...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Bear Market
Stag Industrial's free cash flow is on an upward trajectory. Realty Income boasts 52 years of monthly dividend payments. Short-term traders have pushed down Medical Properties' stock price; in the long run, investors will be happy with the REIT's results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
1 Growth Stock Down 50% to Buy Right Now
Tesla's valuation may mute returns for the short term, but the business still has a huge runway.
Zacks.com
Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Sets Financial Target for 2025
JLL - Free Report) provided a business update and set financial targets for 2025 in its Investor Briefing on Nov 16, 2022. Management anticipates fee revenues for 2025 to lie between $10 billion and $11 billion, while the adjusted EBITDA margin is estimated to come in the range of 16-19%.
Comments / 0