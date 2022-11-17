With Thanksgiving fast approaching, this is normally the time I take a step back and evaluate the things to be thankful for. If you have been an avid reader of this weekly column, you can tell I’m an optimist by nature. Rarely do I recommend selling rallies or ignoring buying opportunities when stock prices are low. That’s not going to change. Call it persistence. And it appears, based on this week’s trading action, persistence is what will be needed as the year comes to a close.

21 HOURS AGO