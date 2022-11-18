ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stars defeat Panthers 6-4; Dallas goalie carted off ice

By CBS Dallas Fort Worth
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRKlY_0jFBWpfJ00

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Nov. 17 04:02

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Dallas Stars scored four goals in the first period and held off the Florida Panthers 6-4 on Thursday night despite losing starting goalie Scott Wedgewood to injury.

Wedgewood was carted off the ice by local paramedics not long after making a save on Anton Lundell in the second period.

After being attended to by Dallas medical personnel, paramedics were called onto the ice to put Wedgewood onto a backboard before placing him on a stretcher.

Wedgewood ended his night with 21 saves as the Stars held a 5-2 lead at the time of the injury.

There was no update on Wedgewood's condition from the team immediately following the conclusion of the game, although Bally Sports Southwest reported he was being treated in the arena and not transported to a local hospital.

The Stars took control of the contest by scoring three goals in the final five minutes of the first period upon taking a 1-0 lead.

Roope Hintz scored his first of two goals 4:58 into the game before teammates Nils Lundqvist, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin all scored to close out the opening period.

Seguin's goal came with 8.3 seconds remaining and was the final shot Sergei Bobrovsky (7 saves) faced as he was pulled for Spencer Knight to start the second.

Florida got back into the game with three goals in the second period — although Hintz scored at 10:56 to help give the Stars a two-goal lead after 40 minutes.

The Panthers, playing without captain Aleksander Barkov due to an undisclosed illness, got goals from Carter Verhaeghe, Eetu Luostarinen and Sam Reinhart in the second period.

Reinhart's power play goal with 1:33 remaining in the second came against goalie Matt Oettinger.

The Panthers cut the deficit to a single goal with 6:03 remaining on a goal from Matthew Tkachuk. Dallas ended the comeback bid on Ty Dellandrea's empty-net goal with 17.9 seconds remaining.

NOTES: With Barkov out of the lineup, Florida was forced to play a skater down as the team only has 20 players on its active roster due to salary cap constraints. … Hintz and Jason Robertson extended their individual point streaks to 10 consecutive games. Dave Gagner holds the Dallas franchise record with points in 13 consecutive games set in 1993. … The Panthers celebrated Roberto Luongo's recent induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Thursday. Luongo, the only player to have his number retired by Florida, is currently in the team's front office.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Panthers: Host Calgary on Saturday afternoon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Analysis: How 'bout them Cowboys! Dallas is most impressive

Dak Prescott was nearly perfect in directing a balanced, dynamic offense. Micah Parsons again wreaked havoc in leading a dominant defense.Behind Prescott and Parsons, Dallas dismantled Minnesota and put the rest of the NFL on notice with a convincing 40-3 victory on the road Sunday against a team that had won seven straight games.How 'bout them Cowboys! No team owns a more impressive win this season."This is exactly what I expected," Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse said. "We knew we were going to come in here and knock them down. We showed them who the tougher team is, and it is us. That...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Cowboys, Giants meet as playoff contenders on Thanksgiving

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys channeled the anger from a collapse one week into the biggest road rout in club history the next.Now they're thinking about building on all the things that went right while the opponent tries to figure out what went wrong.The New York Giants visit the Cowboys on Thanksgiving with the NFC East rivals sharing 7-3 records, two games behind division-leading Philadelphia.Not much else is similar for this pair of playoff contenders, the Cowboys are healthy and appearing primed to get on a roll, the Giants sputtering and dealing with injuries.Dallas blew a 14-point...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

NCAA announces North Texas will host 2030 Men's, 2031 Women's Final Four

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The NCAA has announced that the 2030 Men's Final Four and 2031 Women's Final Four will be in North Texas. AT&T Stadium in Arlington has been selected to host the 2030 Men's Final Four. This is the third time that North Texas has been selected to host a Men's Final Four, with AT&T Stadium first hosting in 2014 and Dallas' Reunion Arena hosting in 1986."We couldn't be more excited to welcome the NCAA, its institutions, partners, and fans back to North Texas and AT&T Stadium in 2030," said Jerry Jones, owner, president and general manager of the Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Tatum has 37 points, 13 rebounds, Celtics beat Mavs 125-112

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 37 points and 13 rebounds and Jaylen Brown scored 31 points on Wednesday night to help the NBA-best Boston Celtics bounce back from a rare loss and beat the Dallas Mavericks 125-112.The Celtics, who have a league-leading 14 wins, had won nine straight before losing to the Bulls on Monday.Luka Doncic scored 42 points for the Mavericks, who had beaten Boston four straight times. Three of the wins came on a 3-pointer in the final seconds, and two of those were with no time at all on the clock.But Doncic wasn't able to keep...
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to huge Sean Payton report

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has not been shy about his coaching future, saying recently that he believes he will coach in the NFL again if he finds the “right situation”. There appear to be two teams that the Fox Sports NFL analyst would consider coming out of retirement for after a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Sean Payton report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
162K+
Followers
24K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy