Coroner IDs man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-20 in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Coroner released the name of a man who was killed Tuesday nighty in a crash along I-20. Nickolas Joseph Allen Smith, 38, of Florence, died when his car was hit by a tractor-trailer that crossed into the westbound lanes, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Smith […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Man arrested for felony burning of buildings
Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced an arrest following an investigation in the Eagle Springs and Seven Lakes areas. On Nov. 17, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a brush fire being set outside of a business in Eagle Springs, said Fields in a news advisory. On Nov....
cbs17
Man drowns after accidentally backing truck into pond in Sanford, sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — In what the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is calling a tragic accident, a man drowned in a pond on Tuesday after backing a truck into it. Christopher Antonio Wicker, 21, of Broadway had been visiting a friend at their home on Cooper Store Road in Harnett County, the sheriff’s office said.
sandhillssentinel.com
Crash with Food Lion truck claims life
An accident involving a Food Lion semi-truck has claimed the life of a local man on Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Highway 22 and McCaskill Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. So far into the investigation, officials on scene with the N.C. State Highway Patrol tell Sandhills...
cbs17
Moore County man accused of setting church, Bible on fire, NC insurance dept. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man is accused of breaking into a church and setting both the building and its altar Bible on fire, search warrants indicate. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs was arrested by agents with the state Department of Insurance’s criminal investigations division, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Tuesday.
sandhillssentinel.com
Fire departments rescue two stuck dogs
Two fire departments recently rescued two stuck dogs in separate incidents. Members with Crains Creek Fire Department rescued a dog that was stuck between shipping containers on Wright Road in Vass on Nov. 12. “This morning rescue 239 with its crew responded to given address reference to poor old Harley...
2 women dead in Robeson County crash after driver runs through stop sign, highway patrol says
Two women are dead after an SUV driver ran a stop sign and crashed into their van, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
cbs17
Several animals die in 71st High School fire in Fayetteville: officials
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Several animals died after a fire on Sunday at 71st High School in Fayetteville, according to officials. On Sunday at 6:23 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school at 6764 Raeford Road to assist the Fayetteville Fire Department. Firefighters told deputies...
cbs17
Deputies need your help to ID 3 men suspected in string of Cumberland County thefts
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives in Cumberland County need your help in identifying three people they say ran a scam to steal merchandise from dollar stores and gas stations during the past two weeks. The county’s sheriff’s office on Tuesday released surveillance photos of the three men they say...
4 arrested, narcotics seized following search in Laurinburg, sheriff’s office says
cbs17
Pedestrian hit in Fayetteville hospitalized, police investigating
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit Saturday morning. On Saturday at 11:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to a pedestrian-involved traffic accident near the intersection of Murchison Road and Blue Street. Police said the pedestrian was taken to...
County Crime Report: Nov. 23
Nov. 10 ROCKINGHAM — At 11:40 a.m., police responded to FirstHealth following a report of a stolen $160. Th
bladenonline.com
A New Fayetteville Outer Loop Segment Opened Today
HOPE MILLS – A two-mile section of the Fayetteville Outer Loop, also known as Interstate 295, opened to traffic today between Parkton and Hope Mills. The new section runs between Exit 2 (Parkton Road) and Exit 4 (Black Bridge Road south of Hope Mills. Exit 4 is in Cumberland...
wpde.com
Complaints of drug sales from Scotland Co. home leads to arrest of 4 people: Deputies
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinebluff man facing drug, gun charges
A 35-year-old man from Pinebluff is facing charges of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of firearm by felon.
7-year-old hurt amid 3 shooting incidents in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to three separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning in Laurinburg, one of which left a 7-year-old injured, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The shootings occurred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., and police said they appear to be connected. According to police, a home on Jackson […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Deputies arrest woman on seven drug charges
Moore County deputies arrested a woman who lives out of county on seven drug charges over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a news statement Angel Frink, of Spring Lake, is facing charges of two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
wpde.com
7-year-old injured during string of shootings in Laurinburg, police say
BUSTED: Traffic stop turns into ‘huge’ drug seizure in North Carolina, police say
Officers said their K9 helped them find a 'huge amount' of narcotics.
Drivers have new route to use on the Fayetteville Outer Loop; NCDOT opens new section of I-295
According to NCDOT, the new section runs between Exit 2 (Parkton Road) and Exit 4 (Black Bridge Road) south of Hope Mills.
