An Eastvale homeowner is asking for help after thieves broke into his home and stole a safe filled with money meant to pay off his father's medical and funeral expenses. The owner said his father-in-law, John Trieu, 70, died after a long battle against cancer two days before the burglary."We have a good amount of money in there," said homeowner Andrew Tsang. "We put it in the safe. Before we even had a chance to go to the bank, this happens. Everything is taken from us."According to Tsang, the burglary happened on Thursday, Nov. 17. His security camera captured one...

EASTVALE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO