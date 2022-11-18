A second child in the state of California has died after possibly contracting RSV, health officials reported on Monday. “A child that was less than 4 years old passed away late last week. We were able to confirm that and we reported it out yesterday,” said Jose Arballo, Public Information Officer for Riverside County Department of Public Health. “The child had been ill for a couple of days, was brought to the hospital and died shortly after arriving.”

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO