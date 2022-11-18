Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Monday, Nov. 21, SoCal Weather Briefing
The Coachella Valley will experience near-normal temperatures today with very dry air but under thickening high clouds. Skies slowly clear on Tuesday with highs once again in the middle-70s and dew points close to 10°.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County Reports First Death of Child Under 4 From RSV
A second child in the state of California has died after possibly contracting RSV, health officials reported on Monday. “A child that was less than 4 years old passed away late last week. We were able to confirm that and we reported it out yesterday,” said Jose Arballo, Public Information Officer for Riverside County Department of Public Health. “The child had been ill for a couple of days, was brought to the hospital and died shortly after arriving.”
