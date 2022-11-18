USPS Operation Santa: help fulfill a letter to Santa

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to be one of Santa’s elves, helping to deliver gifts and cheer to children, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a program that connects kids with generous “adopters” who answer their letters and send them gifts.

USPS Operation Santa connects letters from deserving kids with generous people who want to help them have a magical Christmas by fulfilling holiday wishes. Families can submit a letter from their child, which will be reviewed by USPS to remove any personal information, and the letters will then be posted online for adoption by a generous donor.

Donors can read through the thousands of letters to Santa that USPS receives every year, and pick out a letter they love. The donors can then pick out a gift, wrap it and pack it, and ship it off from a participating Post Office location to be opened Christmas morning. The package will arrive from Santa himself to the wonder of your chosen child.

Important dates for Operation Santa:

Nov. 28 – Adoptions open. Donors can begin reading through letters to find the perfect match.

– Adoptions open. Donors can begin reading through letters to find the perfect match. Dec. 12 – Last call for letters to Santa

– Last call for letters to Santa Dec. 19 – Last day to ship your gift for Christmas arrival

USPS is currently accepting letters to Santa, and provides festive letter templates in both English and Spanish. Kids are encouraged to tell Santa a few game or book titles they enjoy, clothing and shoe sizes, favorite colors, and any other helpful details. Once complete, you’ll ship your letter off to the North Pole.

Click here for more information on how to address your letter to Santa.

According to USPS, Operation Santa helped fulfill almost 25,000 letters to Santa in 2021.

