ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

USPS Operation Santa: help fulfill a letter to Santa

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSaIJ_0jFBVyZd00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to be one of Santa’s elves, helping to deliver gifts and cheer to children, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a program that connects kids with generous “adopters” who answer their letters and send them gifts.

USPS Operation Santa connects letters from deserving kids with generous people who want to help them have a magical Christmas by fulfilling holiday wishes. Families can submit a letter from their child, which will be reviewed by USPS to remove any personal information, and the letters will then be posted online for adoption by a generous donor.

Donors can read through the thousands of letters to Santa that USPS receives every year, and pick out a letter they love. The donors can then pick out a gift, wrap it and pack it, and ship it off from a participating Post Office location to be opened Christmas morning. The package will arrive from Santa himself to the wonder of your chosen child.

Important dates for Operation Santa:

  • Nov. 28 – Adoptions open. Donors can begin reading through letters to find the perfect match.
  • Dec. 12 – Last call for letters to Santa
  • Dec. 19 – Last day to ship your gift for Christmas arrival

USPS is currently accepting letters to Santa, and provides festive letter templates in both English and Spanish. Kids are encouraged to tell Santa a few game or book titles they enjoy, clothing and shoe sizes, favorite colors, and any other helpful details. Once complete, you’ll ship your letter off to the North Pole.

Click here for more information on how to address your letter to Santa.

According to USPS, Operation Santa helped fulfill almost 25,000 letters to Santa in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Nov. 21 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. BRANDI LYNN BATES is a White Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BATES is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (3), Careless Driving Resulting in […]
KXRM

Man stranded in stolen car arrested for felony warrants

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a Colorado Springs man who was stranded on the road in a stolen vehicle and wanted on several felony warrants, which included attempted homicide early Friday morning on Nov. 18. At 3 a.m., PCSO responded to reports of a stranded motorist on Interstate 25 south […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Heavy police presence in Belmont neighborhood in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is reporting heavy police presence in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Pueblo on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23. According to a post on PPD’s Facebook, police presence is heavy in the area of Bonforte Boulevard and Liberty Lane, north of Highway 50. No word on what […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Woman crashes stolen truck, arrested on theft charges

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a woman on Monday in connection to a string of thefts that spanned Pueblo and Pueblo West, after she crashed a stolen truck into other cars and ran from deputies. PCSO said a detective was able to apprehend 37-year-old Lynette A. Baca-Maldonado after she crashed […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Veteran helped tackle, subdue Club Q shooting suspect

Warning: some descriptions of the incident at Club Q may be distressing, reader discretion is advised. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Monday, Nov. 21, the names of the five victims lost in a deadly shooting at Club Q were announced – names that the community will mourn and cherish, and strive to remember forever. But there […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help police identify vehicular eluding suspect

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle who eluded officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop. FPD says officers attempted to stop a silver 2006 Suzuki XL7 in the 4000 block of Venetucci Boulevard. The suspect is a White man who […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Club Q shooting victims identified and remembered

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) identified the five victims who lost their lives during the Club Q shooting. On Monday afternoon, Nov. 21 during a press conference CSPD identified the victims as Ashley Paugh (She/Her), Raymond Green Vance (He/Him), Kelly Loving (She/Her), Daniel Aston (He/Him), and Derrick Rump (He/Him). Stories and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Suspect steals & damages $2000 worth of goods

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect who stole and damaged over $2,000 worth of merchandise on Thursday, Nov. 10. The suspect burglarized a business near the corner of Alegre Circle and Alegre Street, per FPD. The suspect is a White male wearing […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Veteran shields girlfriend from Club Q gunfire

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As stories of survivors continue to surface from the Club Q shooting that killed five and injured 25 at a local LGBTQ club, stories of heroes who stepped forward in the face of danger are also being uncovered. Gil Rodriguez, an Air Force Veteran, and his girlfriend Felicia Juvera spoke to FOX21 News […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man found dead at scene of shooting on Potter Drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was found dead at the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the case as a homicide. Shortly after 6:20 p.m., CSPD received 911 calls regarding a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Drive near the Vista Peak […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Club Q shooting: Heroic customers “subdued the gunman”

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to a statement released by Club Q, an LGBTQ+ club where a mass shooting occurred just before midnight on Nov. 19, the suspect was subdued by heroic customers. According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), five people have died, and 25 others were injured after the shooting, which happened just before […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Officers involved in shooting near Pueblo Mall identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — FOX21 News is learning more about what led up to a shooting involving Pueblo Police officers near the Pueblo Mall on Nov. 10. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said officers originally responded to the 3600 block of Dillon Drive, on the north side of the Pueblo Mall, at around 9:27 a.m. on […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

49ers arrive to train at elevation in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The San Francisco 49ers arrived in Colorado Springs on Thursday, Nov. 18 to frigid temps and incoming snow. The team came to the Air Force Academy to train at altitude in preparation for their Monday Night matchup in Mexico City against the Arizona Cardinals. Lindsey Pallares, Team Reporter for the 49ers, said […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Visible smoke in Pueblo on Monday result of debris fire

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the smoke that may have been visible from Pueblo and Pueblo West on Monday, Nov. 21 was the result of a debris fire. PCSO said the debris fire started after a controlled burn of brush and weeds in an area north of the Nature and […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Club Q donations: GoFundMe verifies fundraisers

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Communications team at GoFundMe is closely monitoring the platform with its Trust & Safety team for fundraisers that have started following the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. “Our hearts are with the Colorado Springs community during this time. We hope you are safe and well,” stated Nathalie Granda, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Arrests made in stabbing incident, deputy assault

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has made two arrests in an incident on Monday, Nov. 21 in which a victim was stabbed in the Stratmoor Valley area, and a responding deputy was assaulted. EPSO said deputies responded just before 8:40 p.m. to a reported stabbing at a home in the […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Salvation Army free Thanksgiving community meals

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Salvation Army expects to serve approximately 3,000 free Thanksgiving meals, prepared by the Culinary Academy of Fort Carson, to the community on Thursday, Nov. 24. The Salvation Army said the meals are expected to arrive to three different locations in El Paso and Teller Counties around 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man taken into custody following disturbance with gun

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was taken into custody by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) following a reported disturbance involving multiple weapons early Saturday morning on Nov. 19. Shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers were called to an area near Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard regarding a disturbance involving a gun. Two suspects fled the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police investigate shots fired on Delta Drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred on Monday, Nov. 21. Shortly before 7:50 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call for service near the corner of Delta Drive and El Morro Road. Witnesses described the shooter holding a long black gun that resembled a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy