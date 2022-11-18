ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Trump aides Bannon, Miller advising the Bolsonaros on next steps

RIO DE JANEIRO - While tens of thousands of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro camp outside military facilities across Brazil to protest his election loss, members of Bolsonaro's inner circle are meeting with advisers to former president Donald Trump to discuss next steps. Brazilian congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, the president's son,...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy