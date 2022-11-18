ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

SuzzzyQ
5d ago

Jay Leno is the nicest and funniest man on TV, hoping he isn't suffering too much, and has a complete recovery. ❤️❤️❤️

ratchthed
5d ago

I've been in drag racing professionally over 20 years and have seen fires happen because of all sorts of reasons. To a man, everyone's greatest fear is of being burned and being strapped in a car ot bent over an engine. God Bless you Jay, get well soon man.

Pam
5d ago

They say he is making all the nurses and patients laugh 😂 especially the kids! The doctors love him and so does everyone else. Get well Jay.

RadarOnline

Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center

Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

Jay Leno Net Worth: How Rich is the Former The Tonight Show Host Today?

Jay Leno is probably one of the wealthiest stand-up comedians and TV hosts today, with hundreds of millions of net worth. He's best known for the now-debunk The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and his extensive car collection. Table of contents. So, where is he today, and how much net...
Page Six

Bandaged Jay Leno seen treating third-degree burns in hyperbaric chamber

Jay Leno is receiving various forms of treatment for his third-degree burns. In video obtained by “Inside Edition,” the “Jay Leno’s Garage” host lies in a hyperbaric chamber where his left arm can be seen bandaged almost to his elbow while just his right hand is wrapped. A brief glimpse also reveals Leno’s face is entirely wrapped in gauze. Dr. Peter Grossman explained that the hyperbaric chamber helps to “decrease swelling” and “increase blood flow with good oxygenation,” as well as decrease bacteria. Grossman also shared Wednesday that Leno, 72, was in “good” condition after undergoing one surgery that was described as a “grafting procedure.” “His...
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
TMZ.com

Jay Leno Heads Back to Garage 10 Days After Car Fire Accident

Jay Leno can't stop, won't stop -- unbelievably, he's back on the open road less than 2 weeks after he was severely burned in a car fire, and his first stop ... the same garage where it happened. Tuesday, the comedian drove himself -- still visibly scarred on his face...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies

Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Inquisitr.com

Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36

Cher's appearance holding hands with Amber's ex, Alexander Edwards, caused a stir among fans. This comes after it was reported that Kylie's ex Tyga paid her a visit at her Malibu mansion. Cher, are you giving us any hints here? Or perhaps there is only a platonic friendship developing that is causing the temperature to pulse due to the psychological impact the image has on us.
TODAY.com

Exclusive: Terry Bradshaw's wife, Tammy, opens up for 1st time on his cancer battles

Tammy Bradshaw is opening up about struggling to stay strong while her husband, former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, was diagnosed with two types of cancer in less than a year. Last month, the 74-year-old TV sports analyst revealed during a “Fox NFL Sunday” segment that he learned he had bladder...
Deadline

Kymberly Herrin Dies: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Who Starred In Popular ZZ Top Video Was 65

Kymberly Herrin, who played the “Dream Ghost” in Ghostbusters and appeared in a ZZ Top video that cemented the band as MTV stars, has died. She was 65. Her family told the Santa Barbara News-Press that Herrin died October in Santa Barbara but did not provide a cause or other details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Sony Dates 'Ghostbusters' Sequel For 2023 Related Story 'Ghostbusters' Animated Feature In Works With Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan Herrin was a model who covered more than a dozen magazines, including twice for Playboy, before being cast in the 1984 music video for ZZ Top’s...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
People

Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Snaps Family Shadow Photo with Son Alexander, 3 — See the Rare Shot!

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra share 3-year-old son Alexander, a 2-year-old son, and they each have another son from a previous relationship Richard Gere and wife Alejandra are introducing the fun of shadows to their little boy. On Thursday, Alejandra, 39, shared a sweet photo on Instagram from an outdoor walk with her actor husband, 73, and their 3-year-old son Alexander. In the autumnal snap, Gere and Alejandra throw their hands up in the air to show Alexander their large shadows below. Alexander follows suit and sticks out his...
soapoperanetwork.com

Erika Slezak Back to ‘Blue Bloods’

“One Life to Live” legend Erika Slezak (ex-Victoria Lord Buchanan) is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in an upcoming episode of CBS’ “Blue Bloods.”. A statement on her official fan club website, erikaslezak.com, says, “Erika is delighted they asked her back and recently finished shooting the episode.” Slezak first played the character in the Friday, May 3, 2019 episode entitled “Identity” during the show’s ninth season. The series recently entered season 13.
People

Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns

Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...
Page Six

Jay Leno spotted driving back into same garage where car fire burned him

Jay Leno is wasting no time getting back on that proverbial horse. Just one day after being discharged from the hospital — where he was being treated for severe burns sustained in a car fire — the comedian was spotted driving back to the scene of the freak accident. In photos obtained by Page Six exclusively, Leno, 72, is seen pulling into his famed Los Angeles garage, where he stores his dozens of prized vintage vehicles, in a Mercedes-Benz E55 on Tuesday. Scarring from third-degree burns to his face and hands was clearly visible as he got back behind the wheel. “[I’m] hanging in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
