SuzzzyQ
5d ago
Jay Leno is the nicest and funniest man on TV, hoping he isn't suffering too much, and has a complete recovery. ❤️❤️❤️
ratchthed
5d ago
I've been in drag racing professionally over 20 years and have seen fires happen because of all sorts of reasons. To a man, everyone's greatest fear is of being burned and being strapped in a car ot bent over an engine. God Bless you Jay, get well soon man.
Pam
5d ago
They say he is making all the nurses and patients laugh 😂 especially the kids! The doctors love him and so does everyone else. Get well Jay.
Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center
Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
Jay Leno Net Worth: How Rich is the Former The Tonight Show Host Today?
Jay Leno is probably one of the wealthiest stand-up comedians and TV hosts today, with hundreds of millions of net worth. He's best known for the now-debunk The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and his extensive car collection. Table of contents. So, where is he today, and how much net...
Jay Leno Finally Shows His Scars From Gasoline Fire After Hospital Discharge
Jay Leno is revealing his face for the first time since being badly burned in a gasoline fire a week ago. The comedian, who was admitted to Grossman Burn Center with third-degree burns after a car exploded in his garage on Nov. 13, is all smiles in a newly shared photo sent out in a press release today.
Bandaged Jay Leno seen treating third-degree burns in hyperbaric chamber
Jay Leno is receiving various forms of treatment for his third-degree burns. In video obtained by “Inside Edition,” the “Jay Leno’s Garage” host lies in a hyperbaric chamber where his left arm can be seen bandaged almost to his elbow while just his right hand is wrapped. A brief glimpse also reveals Leno’s face is entirely wrapped in gauze. Dr. Peter Grossman explained that the hyperbaric chamber helps to “decrease swelling” and “increase blood flow with good oxygenation,” as well as decrease bacteria. Grossman also shared Wednesday that Leno, 72, was in “good” condition after undergoing one surgery that was described as a “grafting procedure.” “His...
Jay Leno ‘in good humor’ after suffering serious burns in car fire
Jay Leno is being treated for serious burns after he was injured in a car fire over the weekend.
Jay Leno Heads Back to Garage 10 Days After Car Fire Accident
Jay Leno can't stop, won't stop -- unbelievably, he's back on the open road less than 2 weeks after he was severely burned in a car fire, and his first stop ... the same garage where it happened. Tuesday, the comedian drove himself -- still visibly scarred on his face...
Jay Leno leaves burn center after fire, releases photo
Leno underwent surgery for serious burns to his face, chest and hands that happened when flames erupted as he was working on a vintage car.
Exclusive: Terry Bradshaw's wife, Tammy, opens up for 1st time on his cancer battles
Tammy Bradshaw is opening up about struggling to stay strong while her husband, former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, was diagnosed with two types of cancer in less than a year. Last month, the 74-year-old TV sports analyst revealed during a “Fox NFL Sunday” segment that he learned he had bladder...
Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns
Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...
Jay Leno spotted driving back into same garage where car fire burned him
Jay Leno is wasting no time getting back on that proverbial horse. Just one day after being discharged from the hospital — where he was being treated for severe burns sustained in a car fire — the comedian was spotted driving back to the scene of the freak accident. In photos obtained by Page Six exclusively, Leno, 72, is seen pulling into his famed Los Angeles garage, where he stores his dozens of prized vintage vehicles, in a Mercedes-Benz E55 on Tuesday. Scarring from third-degree burns to his face and hands was clearly visible as he got back behind the wheel. “[I’m] hanging in...
