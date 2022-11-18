A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO