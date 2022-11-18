Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Barnes Butte Elementary in Prineville wins this year’s Firebusters grand prize; special assembly next week
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Fire Prevention Cooperative recently held the 36th Annual Firebusters Fire & Life Safety program. The program includes five 30-second fire & life safety videos targeted for students kindergarten to fifth grade. Videos are available by watching the morning or evening news on KTVZ,...
KTVZ
KIDS Center’s Giving Tuesday gift card drive celebrates doing good for others
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Giving Tuesday, a day that encourages people to do good, inspires local and global communities to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, KIDS Center, the Central Oregon nonprofit leading the region’s response to child abuse, encourages the local community to help support families in crisis with gift cards for groceries, gas, and basic necessities.
KTVZ
Redmond Fire & Rescue sets house ablaze — repeatedly — in ‘Burn to Learn’ training drill
Redmond Fire & Rescue set fire, more than once, to a donated home Tuesday, a valuable 'Burn to Learn' exercise for their and other fire departments' crews. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
'This is my life's work': Bend hiker set on creating 14,000-mile American Perimeter Trail
BEND, Ore. — If you've never heard about the American Perimeter Trail, that's because it is not yet built. But it is the dream of a man from Bend to create the 14,000-mile trail for hikers and backpackers. And he's already gone to amazing lengths to get it started.
centraloregondaily.com
UPDATE: Prineville woman who was reported missing is found safe
A Prineville woman who was reported missing Monday afternoon has been found safe, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office said. Darlene Schutte, 66, was reported missing by her son after she left their home between 2:00 and 3:30 p.m. Darlene has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Dementia and may be attempting to get to her daughter’s house in Colorado, the sheriff’s office said.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Chimney, part of porch on historic Anderson home in Bend collapse after move
The chimney and some shingles from the porch of the historic Nels and Lillian Anderson House in north Bend collapsed following its 700-yard move Tuesday night. A construction worker tells Central Oregon Daily News that hydraulics on the vehicle that moved the house collapsed. In the video above, you can see at least one set of wheels on the vehicle is turned inward.
Update: Missing Prineville woman, 66, located at Madras truck stop, reunited with family
A 66-year-old Prineville woman with Alzheimer’s and dementia who left her home Monday afternoon with a red rolling suitcase, prompting a major search, was found early Tuesday morning at a Madras truck stop, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Update: Missing Prineville woman, 66, located at Madras truck stop, reunited with family appeared first on KTVZ.
Crook County deputies seek public’s help finding Prineville woman, 66, missing since leaving home
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crook County sheriff’s deputies turned to the public Monday evening to help them find a missing 66-year-old Prineville woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia who left home hours earlier with a red rolling suitcase, possibly trying to get back to Colorado. The sheriff’s office got a call around 4:40 p.m. from The post Crook County deputies seek public’s help finding Prineville woman, 66, missing since leaving home appeared first on KTVZ.
Six Bend DUII arrests in 48 hours over weekend prompt police advice: Drive sober or get a ride
Bend police made six DUII arrests the weekend, a higher number than usual for a 48-hour period, prompting officers to offer some sober-driving (or ride-sharing) advice for the upcoming holidays while also urging residents to report suspected DUII drivers. The post Six Bend DUII arrests in 48 hours over weekend prompt police advice: Drive sober or get a ride appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees
An unattended campfire spread to a temporary shelter and several large juniper trees in the city-owned Juniper Ridge area north of Bend late Saturday afternoon, causing no injuries but destroying an estimated $1,000 in personal belongings, a fire official said. The post Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deschutes County approves 710 acres near Terrebonne for residential
Deschutes County commissioners have approved the rezoning of approximately 710 acres west of Terrebonne from exclusive farm use to residential use. The 2-1 vote opens up the property to be developed, including plans for a residential community named The Peaks 360. There were concerns from those who opposed the rezoning...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Best food in town’: Prineville saying goodbye to beloved restaurant
A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”
Early-AM NE Bend shed fire spreads to garage, home; residents escape unhurt
A neighbor’s report and police knocking on the door helped two northeast Bend residents and their two dogs escape a fire early Tuesday morning that spread from a shed to the garage and home, causing $70,000 in damage. The post Early-AM NE Bend shed fire spreads to garage, home; residents escape unhurt appeared first on KTVZ.
cascadebusnews.com
Bend Southern Crossing Development Surge
((L) Conceptual site plan of new 297-unit multifamily apartment complex called Modera Century West proposed at the Century Drive/Reed Market Road/Mount Bachelor Drive roundabout in Bend | Rendering courtesy of BLRB Architects. (R) Rendering of the proposed Bri at Old Mill, which includes four stories of active adult apartments, totaling 168 units, over covered parking below | Rendering courtesy of Curtis Miner Architecture)
centraloregondaily.com
Bend police make 6 DUII arrests in 48 hours: Here’s where and when
Bend Police arrested six people for DUII in a 48-hour period over the weekend, the department said Monday. That includes four in just over five hours. Here is the timeline of the incidents and arrests. The quotes come from a Bend PD release. Friday, 8:23 p.m. — “Bend Police responded...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘I won’t stay in a shelter’: Unhoused Bend resident reacts to camping code
Smokey, an unhoused man who lives on Hunnell Road, has called his trailer his home for years. Central Oregon Daily News has been covering the process of Title 4 — the camping code — through the Bend City Council for months. The council passed it Wednesday night by a narrow 4-3 majority.
KATU.com
Police arrest boyfriend in connection to Redmond woman who went missing 11 years ago
Redmond Police said the boyfriend of a Redmond woman who went missing in 2011 has been arrested. Officers arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby on Nov. 16 for the 11-year cold case homicide of his girlfriend Lorill Sinclaire. Sinclaire was last seen on Nov. 8, 2011, near Factoria Mall in Bellevue....
krcrtv.com
Man convicted of manslaughter for killing someone who complimented his girlfriend
BEND, Ore. (WPDE) — A jury convicted a man on manslaughter and other charges Wednesday for shooting and killing another man on a sidewalk in Bend, Oregon. According to court records, Ian Cranston fatally shot Barry Washington Jr. on the night of September 19, 2021, after he reportedly complimented Cranston’s girlfriend.
Methamphetamine, stolen gun, cash seized in NE Bend raid, arrest of alleged drug trafficker
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Street Crimes Unit detectives seized methamphetamine, a stolen handgun and about $3,500 in cash when they pulled over a 48-year-old Bend man in northwest Bend Wednesday afternoon. A raid on his northeast Bend home turned up more drugs and several guns. The post Methamphetamine, stolen gun, cash seized in NE Bend raid, arrest of alleged drug trafficker appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
OSP: 2 killed in collision near Madras after pickup passes vehicles in fog
A Warm Springs woman and a 13-year-old boy were killed in a head-on on Highway 26 north of Madras Wednesday night after being struck by a pickup that was passing vehicles in the fog, Oregon State Police said. OSP said it happened around 7:40 p.m. near Milepost 114, which is...
