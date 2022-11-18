ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KIDS Center’s Giving Tuesday gift card drive celebrates doing good for others

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Giving Tuesday, a day that encourages people to do good, inspires local and global communities to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, KIDS Center, the Central Oregon nonprofit leading the region’s response to child abuse, encourages the local community to help support families in crisis with gift cards for groceries, gas, and basic necessities.
UPDATE: Prineville woman who was reported missing is found safe

A Prineville woman who was reported missing Monday afternoon has been found safe, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office said. Darlene Schutte, 66, was reported missing by her son after she left their home between 2:00 and 3:30 p.m. Darlene has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Dementia and may be attempting to get to her daughter’s house in Colorado, the sheriff’s office said.
▶️ Chimney, part of porch on historic Anderson home in Bend collapse after move

The chimney and some shingles from the porch of the historic Nels and Lillian Anderson House in north Bend collapsed following its 700-yard move Tuesday night. A construction worker tells Central Oregon Daily News that hydraulics on the vehicle that moved the house collapsed. In the video above, you can see at least one set of wheels on the vehicle is turned inward.
Update: Missing Prineville woman, 66, located at Madras truck stop, reunited with family

A 66-year-old Prineville woman with Alzheimer’s and dementia who left her home Monday afternoon with a red rolling suitcase, prompting a major search, was found early Tuesday morning at a Madras truck stop, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Update: Missing Prineville woman, 66, located at Madras truck stop, reunited with family appeared first on KTVZ.
Crook County deputies seek public’s help finding Prineville woman, 66, missing since leaving home

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crook County sheriff’s deputies turned to the public Monday evening to help them find a missing 66-year-old Prineville woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia who left home hours earlier with a red rolling suitcase, possibly trying to get back to Colorado. The sheriff’s office got a call around 4:40 p.m. from The post Crook County deputies seek public’s help finding Prineville woman, 66, missing since leaving home appeared first on KTVZ.
Six Bend DUII arrests in 48 hours over weekend prompt police advice: Drive sober or get a ride

Bend police made six DUII arrests the weekend, a higher number than usual for a 48-hour period, prompting officers to offer some sober-driving (or ride-sharing) advice for the upcoming holidays while also urging residents to report suspected DUII drivers. The post Six Bend DUII arrests in 48 hours over weekend prompt police advice: Drive sober or get a ride appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees

An unattended campfire spread to a temporary shelter and several large juniper trees in the city-owned Juniper Ridge area north of Bend late Saturday afternoon, causing no injuries but destroying an estimated $1,000 in personal belongings, a fire official said. The post Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ ‘Best food in town’: Prineville saying goodbye to beloved restaurant

A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”
Bend Southern Crossing Development Surge

((L) Conceptual site plan of new 297-unit multifamily apartment complex called Modera Century West proposed at the Century Drive/Reed Market Road/Mount Bachelor Drive roundabout in Bend | Rendering courtesy of BLRB Architects. (R) Rendering of the proposed Bri at Old Mill, which includes four stories of active adult apartments, totaling 168 units, over covered parking below | Rendering courtesy of Curtis Miner Architecture)
Bend police make 6 DUII arrests in 48 hours: Here’s where and when

Bend Police arrested six people for DUII in a 48-hour period over the weekend, the department said Monday. That includes four in just over five hours. Here is the timeline of the incidents and arrests. The quotes come from a Bend PD release. Friday, 8:23 p.m. — “Bend Police responded...
Methamphetamine, stolen gun, cash seized in NE Bend raid, arrest of alleged drug trafficker

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Street Crimes Unit detectives seized methamphetamine, a stolen handgun and about $3,500 in cash when they pulled over a 48-year-old Bend man in northwest Bend Wednesday afternoon. A raid on his northeast Bend home turned up more drugs and several guns. The post Methamphetamine, stolen gun, cash seized in NE Bend raid, arrest of alleged drug trafficker appeared first on KTVZ.
