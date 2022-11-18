Read full article on original website
Related
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County ends weekend OT pay for judges, staff
Montgomery County officials have ended overtime pay for associate judges who work weekends and holidays, a decision that follows an investigation earlier this year concerning overbilling of more than $40,000. Commissioners also ended overtime pay for staff at the county’s Office of Court Administration, who instead will be given time…
mocomotive.com
Conroe lawmaker’s bill proposes harsh penalties for fentanyl deaths
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A bill recently filed by Conroe lawmaker Will Metcalf ahead of the 88th Legislative Session focuses on the growing fentanyl crisis, targeting people who provide lethal drugs. Metcalf , a Republican state representative, filed House Bill 513 on Nov….
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County grand jury indicts Houston woman accused of transporting stolen dogs in U-Haul
A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted a Houston woman accused of operating a dog transport business as a guise to sell stolen dogs. Tiara Alsaid, 26, was arrested Aug. 31 during a traffic stop in The Woodlands where four injured dogs were discovered in the back of a U-Haul. Alsaid is facing charges of animal cruelty and theft, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. She also had outstanding drug warrants in Brazos County, the sheriff’s office said.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County to recapture $280K from Woodlands-based company following tax abatement default
Montgomery County officials have finalized the default process for a Woodlands-based consulting firm that did not meet the terms of a tax abatement agreement. The county is expected to recapture $289,816.64 in taxes from Alight Solutions, said Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae said during the commissioners’ regular meeting Nov. 15. “They…
mocomotive.com
Conroe man pretended to be cop after ‘skip scanning’ at New Caney Walmart, authorities say
Alan Benitez, 30, was stopped by a loss prevention officer on Sunday attempting to leave the store after placing an item into his checkout bag without scanning, according to a news release from the Montgomery County Constable’s Office Precinct 4. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-man-detained-after-falsely-identifying-as-17602318.php. Original Article: https://www.mocomotive.com/2022/11/conroe-man-pretended-to-be-cop-after-skip-scanning-at-new-caney-walmart-authorities-say/
mocomotive.com
OFFICIALS UPDATE INFORMATION OF OFFICE BUILDING THAT COLLAPSES DURING MASSIVE FIRE IN SOUTH MONTGOMERY COUNTY
At 7:45 pm multiple calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a three-story office building under construction on fire. The fire was just north of Rayford Road on the I-45 northbound feeder. As units started leaving the stat…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/officials-update-information-of-office-building-that-collapses-during-massive-fire-in-south-montgomery-county/
mocomotive.com
REPORTED BURGLARIES IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY -OCTOBER 2022
THE LIST INCLUDES BURGLARIES REPORTED AS IN PROGRESS AND BURGLARIES REPORTED AFTER THE FACT. BURGLARY PAST MCSO 18900 HIGHWAY 242; CHEVRON – CANEY CREEK 77306. BURGLARY PAST MCSO 400 NORTHPARK DR; NORTHPARK STORAGE 77339. 77354. BURGLARY …. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/reported-burglaries-in-montgomery-county-october-2022/
mocomotive.com
TxDOT proposes changes to Hwy. 105 road project in Montgomery
A new Texas Department of Transportation proposal for the Hwy. 105 road project from Mount Mariah Road to FM 149 suggests the addition of an access road, a turnaround and a shared-use pathway. (Screenshot courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transportation Houston District proposed design modifications to…
mocomotive.com
NEW VIDEO I-45 FIRE DESTROYS OFFICE BUILDING
At 7:45 pm multiple calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a three-story office building under construction on fire. As units started leaving the station a column of smoke was visible. Units arrived to the structure fully…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/new-video-i-45-fire-destroys-office-building/
mocomotive.com
Events including Montgomery County Heart Walk in The Woodlands raise $2M for heart health
Edmund Lee, patient relations director for Memorial Hermann The Woodlands, was the top Montgomery County Heart Walk fundraiser. (Courtesy The American Heart Association) The American Heart Association’s Montgomery County Heart Walk 2022 took place Nov. 12 at Northshore Park in The Woodlands, one of four such walks occurring in the Greater Houston area in November, raising a total of $2 million for the organization, according to an AHA news release.
mocomotive.com
SH-249 in Grimes County open to traffic
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – Aggie fans and thrill seekers trying to catch some last-minute Texas Renaissance Festival action, your drive is about to get a lot easier!. The Texas Department of Transportation has been working on expanding SH 249 in Grimes and Montgomery county since 2017 and just a few weeks ago, TXDOT announced the project is complete…and ahead of schedule!
mocomotive.com
SWAT SCENE ENDS-SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
Montgomery County SWAT has been activated by patrol deputies on a wanted suspect that has been held up in a home in the 1400 block of Ashland Drive off SH 242 in the Huntington Estates Subdivision since close to 11 pm. The area is closed of…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/swat-scene-ends-suspect-in-custody/
mocomotive.com
Suspected Shoplifter Arrested for Falsely Identifying as a Cop
Suspected Shoplifter Arrested for Falsely Identifying as a Cop. On 11/20/22 Loss Prevention Officer at the New Caney Walmart had a shoplifter detained, stating that he was a “cop”. A Pct. 4 Constable’s Office Sergeant, working the SafeShopper program responded to investigate. The Loss Prevention Officer stated…
mocomotive.com
Luliet Ice Cream + Cookies serves up sweet treats in Conroe
Luliet Bakery opened a second location in Conroe on Nov. 15. (Courtesy Luliet Bakery) Cassandra joined Community Impact in November 2022. Covering Conroe and Montgomery County, she reports on local government, education, business, transportation and dining. Cassandra graduated from Lamar University in May 2019 where she spent four years at the student-run newspaper as editor in chief. Before joining CI, she spent time at The Port Arthur News, a local, daily newspaper in The Golden Triangle. She also operated as a freelance travel and magazine writer for numerous publications. Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys reading, traveling, being outdoors and photography.
mocomotive.com
FIRE DESTROYS THREE STORY OFFICE BUILDING ON I-45 IN SPRING AREA
At 7:45 pm multiple calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a three-story office building under construction on fire. As units started leaving the station a column of smoke was visible. Units arrived to the structure fully…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-destroys-three-story-office-building-on-i-45-in-spring-area/
mocomotive.com
Firefighter suffers injuries while battling large blaze at business in Spring, officials say
SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a large blaze at a business in Spring Monday, officials said. South Montgomery County Professional Firefighters with South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial fire at a building in the 25000 block of Interstate 45 around 7:45 p.m.
mocomotive.com
12 opportunities to volunteer in Conroe, Montgomery
At Henry’s Home Horse Sanctuary, volunteers care for horses in an outdoor facility, performing farm work and other activities. (Courtesy Henry’s Home Horse Sanctuary) For those looking to help out in the Conroe and Montgomery community, there are several local nonprofit groups that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is noncomprehensive.
mocomotive.com
Building collapsed in fire near Spring, The Woodlands, multiple crews on scene
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A building collapsed after a fully evolved fire in Montgomery County. The Woodlands Fire Department assisted the South Montgomery County FD and Spring FD with a structure fire in the 25000 block of North I-45 near Rayford. The building was said to be under construction. Reports…
mocomotive.com
Beerforest sports bar, pub creates buzz in Montgomery
Beerforest is known for providing an array of beer on tap, including domestic, imported and local brews. (Courtesy Beerforest) Beerforest, an upscale sports bar and pub, opened Nov. 18 at 2295 Woodforest Parkway N., Ste. 100, Montgomery. Located within Woodforest Pine Market, the new pub features 10 indoor and outdoor TVs, a covered patio, specialty cocktails, a wine list, and 36 beers on tap—including from local brewing companies, such as Karbach, Saint Arnold, Lone Pint and Ingenious. The food selection includes burgers, truffle fries, salads and flatbreads. Brunch is served on weekends. 936-588-6467. www.beerforestbar.com.
Comments / 0