Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Birthplace of Country Museum to receive final installment of funding from Bristol, Va.
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is receiving $100,000 after a narrow approval from Bristol, Virginia city council members. Vice Mayor Neal Osborne says this was the final installment for a $500,000, five-year pledge, which was made by a previous council. The city council serving...
wcyb.com
Man rescued after house fire in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Fire crews from all three Bristol, Virginia fire stations and one crew from Bristol, Tennessee, responded to a reported house fire on 1404 Norway Street, in Bristol Virginia, Tuesday. According to the Bristol, Virginia Fire Department, the fire started just after 10 p.m. One induvial...
wcyb.com
The Johnson City Fire Department held a community outreach event to help those in need
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Fire Department held its community outreach event to help the less fortunate. Members of the fire department along with Second Harvest Food Bank and the Leadership Academy from David Crocket all pitched in to hand food out. Chickens, potatoes, onions and...
wcyb.com
Bristol Casino and team members donate turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock is thankful for a great four months in business. Now, the casino is working to give back to the community. "We are so thankful for Hard Rock Casino and their heart to give back," said Wes Childress, of Feeding Southwest Virginia.
wcyb.com
Hotels with a Heart Campaign in Johnson City to help those in need
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Eight Johnson City Hotels have partnered with Visit Johnson City to participate in the Hotels with Heart Campaign. This is the 6th Hotels with a Heart Campaign. It's a winter drive to collect donations for The Salvation Army and ETSU Health Johnson City Downtown Day Center and Clinic.
wcyb.com
A man is in federal custody following a standoff in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: The U.S. Marshalls have released the man’s name who was arrested after a standoff that occurred Tuesday along Eads Avenue in Bristol. The man had been identified as Vincent Hines. Officials say he had a federal arrest warrant for a violation of supervised...
wcyb.com
The annual Christmas Open House in downtown Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WCYB) — There's an event happening in downtown Bristol, that's sure to get you in the holiday spirit. It's the annual Christmas Open House. It's a time to support your local shops and take part in refreshments and special extended hours. Casey Goetz was live in downtown...
wcyb.com
Investigation underway after a fire at Wallen's Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WCYB) — An investigation is under way after a morning fire at Wallen’s Ridge State Prison. Authorities were called to the super max facility in Wise County a little before 9 a.m. Monday morning. Crews from several departments were initially dispatched. The fire was...
wcyb.com
Boil water notice for parts of Wise County, Virginia
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Wise County Public Service Authority has experienced a waterline break near the Lonesome Pine Airport. They are currently working to restore service. A boil water notice has been put in place until further notice for customers located at Fairgrounds Road, Duncan Gap Road,...
wcyb.com
Sheriff: Suspect dead following pursuit in Washington County, Virginia
UPDATE: At the request of Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting. After leading Washington County Virginia deputies, Virginia State Police, and other agencies on a high speed pursuit, the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu...
wcyb.com
Bristol Virginia Public Schools will be closed Tuesday (11-22)
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Virginia Public Schools Superintendent, Keith Perrigan, announced Monday that Bristol Virginia Public Schools will be closed, Tuesday, November 22, due to large number of absences. Perrigan's full statement is below. Due to a large number of student and staff absences, Bristol Virginia Public Schools...
wcyb.com
Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock to offer Thanksgiving dinner option
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — If you're looking to spend your Thanksgiving at Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock, one of the restaurants on site has you covered. You can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving Day menu at Mr. Lucky's. The cost is $39.95, which includes dark and white meat...
wcyb.com
Road rage incident leads to shooting in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — There is new information on a Sunday night shooting that happened in Washington County Virginia. According to the Washington County Sheriff's office, The incident happened a little before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, on Travelite Road, just off lee highway. The victim told officers it started as...
wcyb.com
WCSO: Suspect identified in officer involved shooting
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — At the request of Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting. After leading Washington County Virginia deputies, Virginia State Police, and other agencies on a high speed pursuit, the driver...
wcyb.com
Washington County expected to surpass Sullivan as most-populated in Tri-Cities by 2040
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Washington County, Tennessee is projected to surpass Sullivan County as the most-populated county in the region within the next two decades. Officials in Johnson City and Washington County are preparing for the rapid growth that has already begun. READ THE DRAFT REPORT | Johnson City's...
wcyb.com
One Acre Cafe serves community Thanksgiving, gears up for 10th year
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A Johnson City nonprofit restaurant served hundreds of people with a free Thanksgiving meal Wednesday as a thank you for their support. The line was out the door when One Acre Café began serving the meal. Normally, the restaurant runs on what it calls...
wcyb.com
Police arrest Limestone woman for probation violation and find drugs in vehicle
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for violation of probation and discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia located in her vehicle, police said. According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, deputies stopped a black sedan for a traffic violation on Telford New Victory Road....
wcyb.com
Carter County Sheriff's Office seeing pay increase following county commission meeting
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Administrators at the Carter County Sheriff's Office say starting pay for new officers has not kept up with inflation. However, that changed Monday night after the County Commission approved a $5 per hour pay increase for new deputies and corrections officers. It feels great...
wcyb.com
Drivers Beware: Watch out for deer during peak season
Workers at Reflections Paint & Body Shop in Kingsport are staying busy. "Mainly it's front bumpers, hoods, lights," says Dale Dimke of Reflections. That damage caused by deer collisions according to Dimke. “It’s really heavy right now, there’s at least one a week, but if you drive up and down...
wcyb.com
Man arrested for identity theft of his father is Gray, Tennessee
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Gray, Tennessee man has been arrested for identity theft after he opened unauthorized credit cards in his father’s name, police said. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, back in October, Casey Cowden, 35, used his father’s information to open two credit cards without his father’s knowledge.
Comments / 0