Lancaster County, PA

FOX 43

Local business owners doing 'a different kind of good' despite hardships

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Anya and Titus Queen have been giving back to their community since opening Queen’s Barbeque and Southern Cuisine in January of 2020. "We made it a mission of ours to feed people in our community that didn't have enough funds to come in and purchase a meal," Anya Queen said. "The community backed us by donating towards that cause."
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg woman accused of abusing her 2-month-old son

A Harrisburg woman has been charged with assaulting her 2-month-old son while the pair were staying at a maternity home, court documents said. Ayanna G. Thompson, 23, and her son were living at the Lourdeshouse Maternity Home in July when the abuse occurred, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Staff members reportedly noticed bruising across the bridge of the baby’s nose and under his eyes.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
local21news.com

Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
local21news.com

Five puppies stolen at gunpoint, man sentenced to six and a half years in prison

United Sates Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced on November 23 that a North Carolina man was sentenced to six years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release for the robbery at gunpoint of five French Bulldogs from a Lancaster County Breeder in October 2020. The man will also have to pay $1,660 in restitution which was ordered by United States District Court Judge Edward Smith.
GREENSBORO, NC
PennLive.com

Mad Moose Tavern in Harrisburg opening this week at familiar landmark bar

Adam Sturgis is getting some heat for tinkering with the name of a beloved, landmark Harrisburg tavern. On Nov. 25, the owner of Sturgis Speakeasy and McGrath’s Pub, both in Harrisburg, will open Mad Moose Tavern at the former Midtown Tavern at 1101 N. Second St. Earlier this fall, Sturgis bought the neighborhood bar from Sotirios Ntzanis, whose family operated it for two decades.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Hearing delayed for man accused of having buckets of human remains inside Cumberland County home

A preliminary hearing has been delayed for a Cumberland County man accused of buying human body parts online. Jeremy Pauley, 40, was arrested in August after police got a tip that he had buckets of human remains stored In the basement of his home on North Enola Drive. According to a criminal complaint, those parts included brains, a heart, kidney, spleen, livers, lungs and skin.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

York County couple wins $1 million scratch off

North York, PA — A York County couple is $1 million richer after hitting it big on a scratch off. “Unbelievable. I didn't believe it,” said winner Tom Elliot. A big check means some big cash is on the way for Tom and Mae Elliot. An avid player, Tom started his winning day by turning a $50 ticket into $500. After buying dinner for his bride, and losing a bunch of the money on more lottery tickets, Tom bought two “We Wish You a Merry Million” scratch off tickets. The rest is history.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

PeoplesBank donating historic building to Borough of Glen Rock

GLEN ROCK, Pa. — PeoplesBank announced today that it will donate its Glen Rock building to the borough. The building, located at 1 Manchester Street, currently houses the bank, a borough office and a museum run by the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society (GRHPS). The GRHPS will expand the...
GLEN ROCK, PA
pahomepage.com

Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments catches fire

A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th and Walnut streets at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, but it was quickly extinguished by fire crews, according to the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments …. A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

