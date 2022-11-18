Read full article on original website
Northern York County Police training day aims to educate officers on cognitive disorders
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern York County Regional Police Department participated in training earlier Wednesday for Project Lifesaver held in Dover. This project's goal is to train officers on locating individuals with cognitive disorders at a quicker rate than in previous encounters. The department's Chief of Police, David...
Two groups of Lancaster County emergency responders to play friendly flag football game for good cause
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Bragging rights are on the line for two groups of Lancaster County emergency responders in a flag football game for a good cause. Members of the Manheim Township Fire Rescue will take on members of the Manheim Township Police Department in a Thanksgiving day flag football game.
Local business owners doing 'a different kind of good' despite hardships
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Anya and Titus Queen have been giving back to their community since opening Queen’s Barbeque and Southern Cuisine in January of 2020. "We made it a mission of ours to feed people in our community that didn't have enough funds to come in and purchase a meal," Anya Queen said. "The community backed us by donating towards that cause."
York blood drive held to honor two firefighters killed by impaired drivers
YORK, Pa. — A special blood drive will be held in memory of two members of the Loganville Volunteer Fire Company. The blood drive will be held at Genesis Church, located at 1405 Seven Valleys Road on Friday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will honor Zac Sweitzer and Chief Rodney Miller.
Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County, Pa. plans to cut local library funding
One councilman opposed a women’s health class “because it was related to sexual matters.”. A borough in northern Lancaster County says it will no longer fund the local public library, citing its financial needs and concerns over whether the library aligns with the town’s “conservative values.”
PennLive.com
Harrisburg woman accused of abusing her 2-month-old son
A Harrisburg woman has been charged with assaulting her 2-month-old son while the pair were staying at a maternity home, court documents said. Ayanna G. Thompson, 23, and her son were living at the Lourdeshouse Maternity Home in July when the abuse occurred, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Staff members reportedly noticed bruising across the bridge of the baby’s nose and under his eyes.
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
local21news.com
Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
fox29.com
Berks County native among victims killed in Colorado Springs nightclub shooting
BERKS County, Pa. - While the Colorado Springs community is mourning the loss of several people due to the tragic shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the Berks County community is grieving the loss of one of the victims who was from the Delaware Valley. Anderson Aldrich, 22,...
local21news.com
Five puppies stolen at gunpoint, man sentenced to six and a half years in prison
United Sates Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced on November 23 that a North Carolina man was sentenced to six years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release for the robbery at gunpoint of five French Bulldogs from a Lancaster County Breeder in October 2020. The man will also have to pay $1,660 in restitution which was ordered by United States District Court Judge Edward Smith.
WGAL
Lancaster County-based Conestoga Tours to close at end of year
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A longtime Lancaster County bus company is closing at the end of the year. It's the end of the line for Conestoga Tours, which has origins dating to 1899. The tour company will lead its last trip at the end of December. "I feel like...
PennLive.com
Mad Moose Tavern in Harrisburg opening this week at familiar landmark bar
Adam Sturgis is getting some heat for tinkering with the name of a beloved, landmark Harrisburg tavern. On Nov. 25, the owner of Sturgis Speakeasy and McGrath’s Pub, both in Harrisburg, will open Mad Moose Tavern at the former Midtown Tavern at 1101 N. Second St. Earlier this fall, Sturgis bought the neighborhood bar from Sotirios Ntzanis, whose family operated it for two decades.
WGAL
Hearing delayed for man accused of having buckets of human remains inside Cumberland County home
A preliminary hearing has been delayed for a Cumberland County man accused of buying human body parts online. Jeremy Pauley, 40, was arrested in August after police got a tip that he had buckets of human remains stored In the basement of his home on North Enola Drive. According to a criminal complaint, those parts included brains, a heart, kidney, spleen, livers, lungs and skin.
local21news.com
York County couple wins $1 million scratch off
North York, PA — A York County couple is $1 million richer after hitting it big on a scratch off. “Unbelievable. I didn't believe it,” said winner Tom Elliot. A big check means some big cash is on the way for Tom and Mae Elliot. An avid player, Tom started his winning day by turning a $50 ticket into $500. After buying dinner for his bride, and losing a bunch of the money on more lottery tickets, Tom bought two “We Wish You a Merry Million” scratch off tickets. The rest is history.
Hersheypark transforms for the holiday season | Christmas Candylane
HERSHEY, Pa. — Around 5 million lights illuminate Hersheypark after the park is transformed to its Christmas Candylane experience. These lights can carry a tune too. Guests can get in the festive spirit with the Christmas light show, NOEL, featuring more than 250,000 lights dancing to classic holiday tunes.
PeoplesBank donating historic building to Borough of Glen Rock
GLEN ROCK, Pa. — PeoplesBank announced today that it will donate its Glen Rock building to the borough. The building, located at 1 Manchester Street, currently houses the bank, a borough office and a museum run by the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society (GRHPS). The GRHPS will expand the...
Fight Among Students Leds To Lockdown At Dauphin County School
A Dauphin County high school was briefly placed on lockdown following a fight between students on Monday, Nov. 21, authorities say. The lockdown at Central Dauphin East High School was lifted at 11:30 a.m., according to district spokeswoman Shannon Leib. Classes have resumed and the school operating as normal according...
Penn State Health introduces new 'Captain' at Children's Hospital
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Penn State Health Children's Hospital has a new four-legged employee. Captain is a 14-month-old golden retriever who is the hospital's newest facility dog. "He and all his litter mates are Marvel characters and he's the lucky one who got to be Captain America," said Michelle...
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments catches fire
A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th and Walnut streets at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, but it was quickly extinguished by fire crews, according to the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments …. A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th...
Downtown Camp Hill Association gets in the holiday spirit with annual 'Candy Cane Walk'
CAMP HILL, Pa. — More than two dozen vendors participated in Camp Hill's annual "Candy Cane Walk" event on Sunday. It's the Downtown Camp Hill Association's way of kicking off the holiday shopping season, with local businesses offering deals and even Santa making an appearance. Officials with the organization...
