Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Nordstrom (JWN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Nordstrom (JWN -4.24%) Greetings, and welcome to the Nordstrom third quarter 2022 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will begin with prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd...
Motley Fool
Medtronic (MDT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Medtronic (MDT 1.40%) Q2 2023 Earnings Call. Nov...
Motley Fool
Baidu (BIDU) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Baidu (BIDU 2.02%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Nov...
Motley Fool
Best Buy (BBY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Best Buy (BBY 3.14%) Q3 2023 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR -1.46%) Q3 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM 13.19%) Q3...
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett Bet $4.1 Billion on This Beaten-Down Tech Stock. Should You Follow Him?
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company he's managed since 1965, recently disclosed trading activity from the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway isn't known for tech stocks, but it opened a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter, worth over $4.1 billion. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor look...
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and slowing economy have weighed on Roku's stock. Even during the worst bear market in more than a decade, the company boasts several competitive advantages. Secular tailwinds, a new catalyst, and Roku's industry-leading position should all help the stock bounce back. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market
Hedge-fund billionaire Ron Baron now has 15% of his portfolio in Tesla stock. Billionaire fund manager Philippe Laffont tripled his stake in PayPal during the third quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Datadog continues to impress even during a challenging macroeconomic environment. Global-e Online has had its stumbles, but the company continues to expand rapidly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
4 Growth Stocks That I'm Bullish on Right Now
Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Block, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II-Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF, and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Don't Be Misled by Zoom's Adjusted Profit Numbers
Zoom's adjusted profits looked great in the third quarter even as revenue growth slowed. Stock-based compensation expenses exploded, leading GAAP (unadjusted) profits to crash. The company is using share buybacks to offset the dilution. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Why Tesla Stock Popped Today
Tesla's shares are more attractive after their sharp decline in 2023, according to two Wall Street investment firms. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why You Should Buy the Dip on This Cruise Line Stock
Demand remains high for Norwegian's cruises despite price hikes. Inflation and geopolitical tensions have dragged heavily on operations. But 2023 bookings are on pace with pre-pandemic 2019 levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Coinbase Stock Bounces Off Bottom, But Is the Selling Over?
Coinbase stock hit a record low yesterday, with its 2031 bonds trading at almost 50 cents on the dollar. This decline was partly a result of continued contagion-related concerns, as well as two analyst downgrades. Investing in Coinbase stock may be a question of an investor's time horizon and outlook...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of uniQure Rose 14.61% on Wednesday
UniQure developed a gene therapy to treat hemophilia B, a rare genetic blood disorder. The single-dose therapy may cost as much as $3.5 million per dose. In clinical trials, 94% of hemophilia B patients no longer needed factor IX therapy after the treatment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Soaring on M&A Speculation
Markets moved higher on the day before the Thanksgiving holiday. Coupa Software jumped on speculation that Vista Equity Partners might make an acquisition bid. Manchester United shares also rose following the team's announcement that it would look at strategic alternatives. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
If Buffett Likes Taiwan Semiconductor, He'd Love These 3 Stocks
Warren Buffett just invested in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. However, TSMC's suppliers are also great ways to play the growth of semiconductors over the long-term. While these stocks have lower dividend yields, they repurchase lots of their own stock, which TSMC doesn't do. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Comments / 0