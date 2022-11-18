ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolla, MO

Miner Twins, Major Dedication: Seniors Ryan and Sean Holland commit to Missouri S&T after testing explosives at summer engineering camp

smeharbinger.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myozarksonline.com

Robot Delivery In Rolla

Students, faculty, staff, and even visitors at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla can have their food orders delivered by a robot. Kaleb Thomas is with Starship Technologies, the company that owns and operates the robots. He says the robots are not large or intimidating:. Missouri S and...
ROLLA, MO
matadornetwork.com

This Endangered Missouri Language Is Named After a Tree

On a quiet stretch of state highway located some 60 miles southeast of St. Louis, blink and you’ll miss the sign that announces you’ve entered Old Mines. The unincorporated area in Washington County, Missouri, is dotted with small towns and tiny hamlets, and at the community’s heart is St. Joachim’s Catholic Church. At first glance, there’s not much else here, but just beneath the sleepy rural facade is a rich linguistic history that dates back centuries.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

LIST: Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative

LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
LICKING, MO
kjluradio.com

Lebanon Dairy Queen closed after being damaged in fire

The Dairy Queen in Lebanon is shut down after sustaining extensive damage in a fire. The Lebanon Fire Department says crews were called to the restaurant on South Jefferson Avenue just before 5:00 Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building. The fire was found in the ceiling in the dining area and was extinguished. There were no injuries, but the interior of the building sustained extensive smoke, heat, fire and water damage.
LEBANON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Maries County Sheriff's deputy allegedly came across a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City on the side of Highway 63 with passengers in it Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Maries County Sheriff. He detained the driver and passenger then contacted the Jefferson City Police Department. The post Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MARIES COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Deputies investigate cemetery theft, dog bite

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 53-year-old woman reported on Nov. 13 that four angel statues and a purple flower light with a total value of $200 had been stolen from her mother’s grave site at a Highway 137 property at Licking.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Eldon man sought for statutory rape of 14-year-old

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 23-year-old Eldon man is being sought by Camdenton police on several charges involving the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl over a sustained period. According to court documents, 23-year-old De' Aaron Derrick Knowles is charged with Statutory Rape, Abuse or Neglect of a Child, Assault, and Harassment.
CAMDENTON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Stoutland man facing Drug Trafficking charge

A Stoutland Man is facing multiple counts involving drug charges following an investigation by the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group. The charges against Marshall Garrett stem from a search warrant that was conducted in the 30-thousand block of Shady Drive in Stoutland on April 26th. Officers searched the residence and located a ziploc bag of pills, a plastic bag of white powder, oxycodone, a gun, and drug paraphernalia. This week Garrett was charged with two counts of drug trafficking, 2 counts of delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Garrett is scheduled to appear in court on December 12th.
STOUTLAND, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy