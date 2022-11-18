ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thesource.com

Cowboys, Giants, or Chiefs: Where Will Odell Beckham Jr. Sign?

Odell Beckham Jr. is getting ready to make his return to football. The star wide receiver is ready to hit the field after recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl. ESPN Insider Adam Schefter noted Beckham’s return is on the way, and contenders like the Dallas...
KANSAS CITY, MO
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan

Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 13 “Wolf Grey” Drops Next Year: First Look

The Air Jordan 13 “Wolf Grey” drops next summer. Throughout the 90s, Michael Jordan and Tinker Hatfield came out with some amazing Jumpman models, including the Air Jordan 13. The Jordan 13 had a few great cameos in pop culture, and it was also a big fan favorite. Unfortunately, MJ never got to wear these while hosting a Larry O’Brien Trophy.

