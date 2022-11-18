Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
WATCH: LSU’s Brian Kelly says Tigers will need to ‘meet and exceed’ in game against Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU head coach Brian Kelly talks about the Tigers’ upcoming game against Texas A&M in a Monday presser. Kelly said the Tigers will have to “meet and exceed” play in the upcoming game. “They don’t have the wins that they wanted...
brproud.com
Saturday on NBC 33: ‘Southern University: Road to the Bayou Classic’ special
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic is days away and the Geaux Nation team wants to get you ready for the big game. The annual HBCU matchup between the Southern University Jaguar and the Grambling State Tigers will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
brproud.com
Tulane Green Wave football team rolls into Children’s Hospital New Orleans for surprise visit
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Days before Tulane’s big matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats, the Green Wave football team rolled into Children’s Hospital New Orleans on Tuesday bringing baseball caps, t-shirts, autographs, and smiles to the young patients. “I told them they were really cool football players and...
brproud.com
WATCH: Leaders kick off 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning
NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) – The week of the 49th annual Bayou Classic kicked off in a big way Monday morning in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Bayou Classic features a matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University, dubbed the “Granddaddy” of HBCU matchups. The following state...
brproud.com
LSU students warn community of privacy issues before Black Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Before you buy the latest smart gadget this Black Friday — think before you shop — a message from LSU students, conducting a cyber experiment. The group was able to hack into several smart devices, pointing out privacy issues that consumers aren’t...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge native rapper TG Kommas provides local families in need with Thanksgiving staples
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s the time of year when people are increasingly aware of those in need, and turkey giveaways are plentiful. But this year, even more people than usual find themselves financially strapped as a result of rising grocery prices. Thanksgiving is known as a...
brproud.com
Gordon McKernan to give away bikes for tenth consecutive year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More than 425 bikes are expected to be given out by Baton Rouge lawyer Gordan McKernan for the holiday season. Gordon McKernan’s 10th annual Bike Giveaway applications opened Monday, Nov. 21. Parents and guardians can register by following @getgordon on Facebook or Instagram and filling out the form on gordongives.com.
brproud.com
Remembering Allison Rice and Devin Page Jr. Shootings, a new initiative to reduce crime
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new camera initiative, the Page-Rice Initiative, was introduced by several agencies aiming to fight crime in select areas. The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) and the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement & Criminal Justice Foundation introduced the Page/Rice Camera Initiative on Tuesday morning. The...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
brproud.com
Louisiana man sentenced for animal fighting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to one year and a day for owning multiple animals for fighting purposes. According to court documents, Aquintas Kentrell Singleton, 35, of Baton Rouge pleaded guilty before Judge Shelly Dick of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana to a crime that involves him having 17 dogs for animal fighting. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Singleton returned to the courtroom for sentencing.
brproud.com
Funeral services set for Raymond “Coach” Blanco
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Funeral services have been set for longtime UL administrator Raymond “Coach” Blanco. Services will be Monday for the longtime UL administrator and husband of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco. He died Saturday at the age of 87. Visitation will be from 3 to 7...
brproud.com
Traffic: Upcoming closures in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the City of Baton Rouge, capital area drivers may want to be aware of the following closures scheduled for late November and early December:. Stanford Avenue to Bawell Street on South Acadian Thruway. Dates: Wednesday, 11/22/2022 at 9 a.m. until Thursday, 12/15/2022...
brproud.com
One wounded in gunfire exchange on SUNO campus
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — At least one person was hospitalized after a shooting near the campus of Southern University New Orleans (SUNO) Wednesday (Nov 23) morning. In a Facebook post from the university, school officials say the two cars were traveling down Press Drive near the east side of campus around 11 a.m. when they began firing at each other. The cars then pulled into the parking lot of the Natural Sciences building where the shots continued.
brproud.com
All lanes open on I-10 West on Miss. River Bridge after accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — DOTD says two right lanes are blocked on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge due to an accident Tuesday morning. Congestion is currently approaching...
brproud.com
How to stay within a budget this holiday season
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It is almost Black Friday, an event commonly known as a time to ‘shop until you drop.’. But before you head to stores, BRProud’s Jessica Knox has some tips on how to make sure your family has a great Christmas while on a budget during inflation.
brproud.com
EBR Mayor Pro Tempore holds Turkey Drive in District 7 amid inflation crisis
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD0)–Families in the capital area have become recipients of some much-needed relief when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner. Baton Rouge’s District Seven community enjoyed a turkey giveaway Monday, November 21. Baton Rouge Resident, LaTesha Dorsey expressed appreciation for the event, telling BRProud, “I’m happy that,...
brproud.com
Volunteers find loaded machine gun while picking up trash along I-10 at Bluebonnet in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A group of Baton Rouge-based volunteers meet every week to pick up trash along capital area roadways, and the day before Thanksgiving, they stumbled across a disturbing find. Jennifer Richardson, the founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful says she and her fellow volunteers find...
brproud.com
List of Traffic Incidents: Congestion around Baton Rouge on day before Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area streets are busy on the day before Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, November 23, multiple pockets of congestion and a few accidents are contributing to delays in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. A running list of traffic incidents will be updated throughout the afternoon...
brproud.com
UNO campus shut down after threat made by former student; suspect in custody
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A threat by a former University of New Orleans student over the weekend canceled classes and shut down the campus, school officials announced on Monday (Nov. 21). In a letter from UNO President Dr. John Nicklow, students and staff were alerted that the student reportedly...
brproud.com
Former Louisiana priest pleads guilty to 2020 charges of obscenity
PEARL RIVER, La. (WGNO) — A former Pearl River Priest pleaded guilty to felony obscenity Monday (Nov. 21), on charges from a 2020 incident in which he was discovered having sex with two women on the altar of St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church. 39-year-old Travis Clark’s plea...
Comments / 0