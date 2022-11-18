ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

WATCH: Leaders kick off 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) – The week of the 49th annual Bayou Classic kicked off in a big way Monday morning in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Bayou Classic features a matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University, dubbed the “Granddaddy” of HBCU matchups. The following state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LSU students warn community of privacy issues before Black Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Before you buy the latest smart gadget this Black Friday — think before you shop — a message from LSU students, conducting a cyber experiment. The group was able to hack into several smart devices, pointing out privacy issues that consumers aren’t...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gordon McKernan to give away bikes for tenth consecutive year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More than 425 bikes are expected to be given out by Baton Rouge lawyer Gordan McKernan for the holiday season. Gordon McKernan’s 10th annual Bike Giveaway applications opened Monday, Nov. 21. Parents and guardians can register by following @getgordon on Facebook or Instagram and filling out the form on gordongives.com.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana man sentenced for animal fighting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to one year and a day for owning multiple animals for fighting purposes. According to court documents, Aquintas Kentrell Singleton, 35, of Baton Rouge pleaded guilty before Judge Shelly Dick of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana to a crime that involves him having 17 dogs for animal fighting. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Singleton returned to the courtroom for sentencing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Funeral services set for Raymond “Coach” Blanco

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Funeral services have been set for longtime UL administrator Raymond “Coach” Blanco. Services will be Monday for the longtime UL administrator and husband of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco. He died Saturday at the age of 87. Visitation will be from 3 to 7...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Traffic: Upcoming closures in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the City of Baton Rouge, capital area drivers may want to be aware of the following closures scheduled for late November and early December:. Stanford Avenue to Bawell Street on South Acadian Thruway. Dates: Wednesday, 11/22/2022 at 9 a.m. until Thursday, 12/15/2022...
BATON ROUGE, LA
One wounded in gunfire exchange on SUNO campus

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — At least one person was hospitalized after a shooting near the campus of Southern University New Orleans (SUNO) Wednesday (Nov 23) morning. In a Facebook post from the university, school officials say the two cars were traveling down Press Drive near the east side of campus around 11 a.m. when they began firing at each other. The cars then pulled into the parking lot of the Natural Sciences building where the shots continued.
All lanes open on I-10 West on Miss. River Bridge after accident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — DOTD says two right lanes are blocked on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge due to an accident Tuesday morning. Congestion is currently approaching...
BATON ROUGE, LA
How to stay within a budget this holiday season

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It is almost Black Friday, an event commonly known as a time to ‘shop until you drop.’. But before you head to stores, BRProud’s Jessica Knox has some tips on how to make sure your family has a great Christmas while on a budget during inflation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
EBR Mayor Pro Tempore holds Turkey Drive in District 7 amid inflation crisis

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD0)–Families in the capital area have become recipients of some much-needed relief when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner. Baton Rouge’s District Seven community enjoyed a turkey giveaway Monday, November 21. Baton Rouge Resident, LaTesha Dorsey expressed appreciation for the event, telling BRProud, “I’m happy that,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

