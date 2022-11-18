ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HaPpYCaMpER
6d ago

It’s theft and laziness to not find an artist who’d let you use their work. They all should sue him. Or he won’t stop.

Landofhypocrites
3d ago

He's not the only republican doing this... they just think they can do whatever they want... just shows how dishonest they are in the party so I'm not surprised he took top secret documents.

Jack Hertz
3d ago

Have you not heard, Trump needs no permission to do anything he is the self proclaimed king, above the law and reality

