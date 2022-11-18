The evening of November 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump gave his highly anticipated announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. There were many rumors swirling around Trump announcing a third presidential run, and those rumors have since been proven true. As expected, Trump has indeed announced his candidacy for 2024 (via C-SPAN.) The businessman now run for president twice, winning in 2016 and going on to lose against President Joe Biden in his 2020 run.

