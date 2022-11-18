TARC and union reach tentative contract. Here's what's in the deal

After months of negotiations, Louisville's bus system and the union representing its employees have agreed to a new contract, pending a union vote.

Officials with Transit Authority of River City and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1447, which represents about 450 TARC employees, said the terms of the agreement provide "a fair wage and benefits package," TARC Executive Director Carrie Butler said.

“We are fully committed to recommending this agreement to our Board of Directors and feel confident they will accept it. I’m hopeful that we can put this new contract into place and move forward in a spirit of cooperation to provide safe, reliable, and convenient transportation service across Greater Louisville,” Butler said in a release.

In a statement sent to The Courier Journal early Friday morning, ATU Local 1447 President Lillian Brents said the settlement "meets the demands of the Union including equal wage increases for all workers, stronger safety protections, and the creation of an apprenticeship program in the maintenance department."

"This has been a long fight and while there is more work to be done ... Our members have fought hard for a contract that meets their needs and we believe this contract does that," Brents wrote.

Before the negotiations ended, Brents had told The Courier Journal starting pay for drivers had currently been about $18.41 an hour and starting pay for maintenance was $26.30 an hour.

According to the release, the two-year deal includes:

A 6% wage increase in the first year and a 4% wage increase in the second

TARC will continue to pay 95% of the employees’ health care premium

The addition of the Juneteenth holiday off

A reimbursement for commercial driver's licenses

An increase in instructor pay

An increase in employees' tool, shoes and uniform allowances.

The union is set to vote on the contract Nov. 30, according to the release. If the union approves it, the deal would be presented to TARC's board of directors Dec. 13.

"TARC management will work to ensure that raises and back pay are issued as soon as possible," the release said.

More headlines: Beloved Cherokee Park landmark in Louisville could be demolished without pricey repair

The union had voted to authorize a strike in October as negotiations stalled, but the workers have not walked off the job.

Public employees in Kentucky are barred from taking part in strikes, though they've happened before, including a "sickout" by thousands of protesting public school teachers in 2019. Employees who violate that statute are subject to fines by the state’s Labor Cabinet , TARC noted.

Read more: Who will be eligible for medical marijuana in Kentucky? People with one of these 21 conditions

TARC, which operates 31 fixed routes in Jefferson, Oldham and Bullitt counties and Southern Indiana, says it employs about 750 personnel: 330 bus drivers, 120 maintenance workers, 150 contractors and 150 staff in administrative roles.

On average, more than 37,000 people rode TARC’s fixed routes on a weekday in fiscal year 2021, with 4.4 million total trips, according to the agency’s latest annual report. Its paratransit service, TARC3 , serves riders with disabilities and is contracted out to a third-party company that also uses subcontractors, such as taxi drivers, to complete trips.

Reporter Ana Alvarez contributed. Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: TARC and union reach tentative contract. Here's what's in the deal