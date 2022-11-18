Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jonah Goldberg: Republicans want to win — and Trump's now a loser
A lot has changed since the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, the country club resort and unofficial classified document storage facility where Donald Trump resides. Back in August, the search was denounced by many on the right as an unprecedented outrage befitting a banana republic that challenged the very legitimacy of the American regime.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Republican hypocrisies
Voters showed up for the midterms and turned the projected “red wave” into a pink puddle. Could it be a few ironies and hypocrisies finally got the attention of voters?. Politicians, who would make abortion illegal, even in cases of rape and incest, would end the “free stuff” many families with children need to survive. The same politicians who are “pro-life” and demand “smaller government” support the government killing criminals and think more guns somehow equates to less gun-related deaths.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Looking at logic on Trump
The last time I got into an argument over partisan politics, I tried to explain to someone that the tariffs President Trump imposed on Chinese imported goods were common sense. It was a moderate course of action intended to manage the trade imbalance in a global economy. I tried to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Which side to believe?
In today’s politically polarized world, which side should we believe, the Democrats, CNN, MSNBC and The New York Times, or the Republicans, Fox News, NewsMax, conservative radio and The Wall Street Journal?. One side says “the southern border is closed”; the other says “drug and human smuggling are out...
Comments / 0