Voters showed up for the midterms and turned the projected “red wave” into a pink puddle. Could it be a few ironies and hypocrisies finally got the attention of voters?. Politicians, who would make abortion illegal, even in cases of rape and incest, would end the “free stuff” many families with children need to survive. The same politicians who are “pro-life” and demand “smaller government” support the government killing criminals and think more guns somehow equates to less gun-related deaths.

17 HOURS AGO